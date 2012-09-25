The College of New Jersey Logo

Apply     Visit     Give     |     Alumni     Parents     Offices     TCNJ Today     

Strategic Map

Strategic Map
School of Science Strategic Maps, 2006-2022, click to enlarge and download.

The School of Science does not have a traditional strategic plan. Rather, we have developed and are guided by a one-page Strategic Map. Each iteration of the Strategic Map is set for approximately 6 years, with a review and update stage taking place after 3 years. The creation, review, and updating of the Map at the various time intervals is a consultative and iterative process that involves all stakeholders within the School of Science. More details about this process are included below for each iteration of the Map, and the evolution of the School’s four Strategic Maps from 2006 to 2022 are shown in this PDF.

Implementation of the School of Science’s Strategic Map involves ongoing, operational work and resources, as well as targeted strategic investments. Each summer during a planning retreat, the School of Science Council of Chairs spends time discussing the previous year’s outcomes, feedback from the School community, and identifies annual projects/initiatives to be implemented that are aligned with and strategically advance the School’s priorities and objectives. These annual implementation plans and annual outcomes reports are included below.

 

2019-2022

Implementation Plan for 2019-2020

2015-2018

Implementation Plan for 2015-2016

Implementation Plan for 2016-2017

Implementation Plan for 2017-2018

Implementation Plan for 2018-2019

2012-2015

Implementation Plan for 2012-2013

Implementation Plan for 2013-2014

Implementation Plan for 2014-2015

2006-2012

Departmental Strategic Plans

Related Links

Contact

Science Complex, P105
The College of New Jersey
P.O. Box 7718
2000 Pennington Rd.
Ewing, NJ 08628

609.771.2724
science@tcnj.edu

Office of the Dean

Faculty and Staff

Campus Map

Driving Directions

Apply

Request Info

Visit

Top

TCNJ Today || Parents || Alumni

TCNJ Home

About

Academics

Admissions

Athletics

Campus Life

Library

A-Z | Directory | Map | Offices