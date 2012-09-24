The College of New Jersey Logo

Governance

Council of Chairs

  • Wendy Clement, Chair, Biology
  • Stephanie Sen, Chair, Chemistry
  • Andrea Salgian, Chair, Computer Science
  • Su Weber, Chair, Mathematics and Statistics
  • Nathan Magee, Chair, Physics
  • Abby O’Connor, Interim Dean, School of Science
  • Chanelle Lester, Assistant Dean, School of Science
  • Jennifer Rutherford, Assistant to Dean and Office Manager

 

Standing Committees

Curriculum Committee

  • Nina Peel, Biology
  • Michelle Bunangan, Chemistry
  • Jikai Li, Computer Science
  • Benjamin Nicholson, Mathematics & Statistics
  • Tuan Nguyen, Chair, Physics

Colloquium Committee

  • Jeff Erickson, Chair, Biology
  • Danielle Guarracino Chemistry
  • Sejong Yoon Computer Science
  • Susan Schmoyer, Mathematics & Statistics
  •  Angie Capece, Physics

High Performance Computing (HPC) Advisory Committee

  • Kevin Dillon, Biology
  • Joe Baker, Chair Chemistry
  • Michael Bloodgood, Computer Science
  • John Nardini, Mathematics & Statistics
  • Shannon Graham, Physics

Liaisons

Academic Integrity

  • TBD

Library

  • Luke Butler, Biology
  • Levi Ekanger, Chemistry
  • Deborah Knox, Computer Science
  • Chamont Wang, Mathematics and Statistics
  • Thulsi Wickramsinghe, Physics

Secondary Education and Teacher Preparation

  • Matt Wund, Biology
  • Michelle Bunagan, Chemistry
  • Cathy Liebars, Mathematics
  • AJ Richards, Physics

Ad Hoc Committees / Task Forces

Barry M. Goldwater Student Scholarship Committee

  • TBD
  • TBD
  • TBD
  • TBD
  • TBD

Related Groups / Links

College Governance

Faculty Senate

School of Science Faculty Senators

  • Joseph Baker, Chemistry (2027)*
  • Thomas Hagedorn, Mathematics and Statistics (2028)*
  • Rebecca Hunter, Chemistry (2028)*
  • Zachary Kline, Mathematics and Statistics (2028)
  • Cathy Liebars, Mathematics and Statistics (2027)
  • Tuan Nguyen, Physics (2026)
  • Rayza Rodrigues, Chemistry (2008)
  • Andrea Salgian, Computer Science (2027)
Matthew Wund (AFT, Faculty Representative)
* = members on the Senate Executive Board

School of Science Staff Senators

  • Chanelle Lester, Assistant Dean, School of Science
  • Jennifer Rutherford, Assistant to Dean and Office Manager, School of Science
  • Anne Zsilavetz, Program Assistant, Computer Science

Student Government Association

School of Science Student Senators

  • TBD
  • TBD
  • TBD
  • TBD
  • TBD

Past School of Science Governance

Contact

Science Complex, P105
The College of New Jersey
P.O. Box 7718
2000 Pennington Rd.
Ewing, NJ 08628

609.771.2724
science@tcnj.edu

