Governance

Council of Chairs
- Wendy Clement, Chair, Biology
- Stephanie Sen, Chair, Chemistry
- Andrea Salgian, Chair, Computer Science
- Su Weber, Chair, Mathematics and Statistics
- Nathan Magee, Chair, Physics
- Abby O’Connor, Interim Dean, School of Science
- Chanelle Lester, Assistant Dean, School of Science
- Jennifer Rutherford, Assistant to Dean and Office Manager
Standing Committees
Curriculum Committee
- Nina Peel, Biology
- Michelle Bunangan, Chemistry
- Jikai Li, Computer Science
- Benjamin Nicholson, Mathematics & Statistics
- Tuan Nguyen, Chair, Physics
Colloquium Committee
- Jeff Erickson, Chair, Biology
- Danielle Guarracino Chemistry
- Sejong Yoon Computer Science
- Susan Schmoyer, Mathematics & Statistics
- Angie Capece, Physics
High Performance Computing (HPC) Advisory Committee
- Kevin Dillon, Biology
- Joe Baker, Chair Chemistry
- Michael Bloodgood, Computer Science
- John Nardini, Mathematics & Statistics
- Shannon Graham, Physics
Liaisons
Academic Integrity
Library
- Luke Butler, Biology
- Levi Ekanger, Chemistry
- Deborah Knox, Computer Science
- Chamont Wang, Mathematics and Statistics
- Thulsi Wickramsinghe, Physics
Secondary Education and Teacher Preparation
- Matt Wund, Biology
- Michelle Bunagan, Chemistry
- Cathy Liebars, Mathematics
- AJ Richards, Physics
Ad Hoc Committees / Task Forces
Barry M. Goldwater Student Scholarship Committee
Related Groups / Links
School of Science Faculty Senators
- Joseph Baker, Chemistry (2027)*
- Thomas Hagedorn, Mathematics and Statistics (2028)*
- Rebecca Hunter, Chemistry (2028)*
- Zachary Kline, Mathematics and Statistics (2028)
- Cathy Liebars, Mathematics and Statistics (2027)
- Tuan Nguyen, Physics (2026)
- Rayza Rodrigues, Chemistry (2008)
- Andrea Salgian, Computer Science (2027)
School of Science Staff Senators
- Chanelle Lester, Assistant Dean, School of Science
- Jennifer Rutherford, Assistant to Dean and Office Manager, School of Science
- Anne Zsilavetz, Program Assistant, Computer Science
Student Government Association
School of Science Student Senators
