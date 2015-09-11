TCNJ School of Science Support Program for Student Applicants to the NSF Graduate Research Fellowship Program (GRFP)

Fellowship Overview

The National Science Foundation (NSF) Graduate Research Fellowship provides a $37,000/yr stipend + $16,000 educational allowance paid to your graduate institution for 3 years, as well as internship opportunities, international exchange opportunities, greater choice of advisors, prestige, guaranteed support, and more time for research. The fellowship is awarded to an individual, so the award is flexible to carry to any institution.

Anticipated # of awards: 2,300

Funding rate: 2010 – 2022 – 2,000- 2,100 awards made yearly

2022 – 12,600 applicants (18% success rate)

Deadlines: October 15-18, 2024 (subject dependent)

Fellowship for those pursuing research-based Master’s and PhD degrees

2 chances to apply (senior year undergraduate students, once during 1st or 2nd year of graduate school)

(senior year undergraduate students, once during 1st or 2nd year of graduate school) Will not support MD/PhD, non-research based Master’s, or medical/professional degrees

Fellows have opportunities for outside internships, professional development, and international research funding support

Must be a US citizen, national, or permanent resident and accepted in a grad program by May 1, but no more than 12 months after acceptance, to receive award

Many fields of study are applicable

TCNJ School of Science Support Program – Fall 2024

Fall application support office hours – P-104 Conference room (across from P-101) Wednesday September 4th, 2024, 12:00-1:00 PM; and Friday September 13th, 2024, 12:30 – 1:30 PM



We can discuss any areas of concern related to both the research and personal statements

We can go over a timeline for writing so that you can incorporate feedback from myself and your mentors

If you cannot attend the session, feel free to reach out to Dr. Aleman by email (alemanj1@tcnj.edu) with any application questions. She is able to give targeted feedback on drafts until the week of 10/7.

Deadlines (by 5 PM ET)

*New in 2024* October 11, 2024 – all reference letters (2 minimum, up to 3)

October 15, 2024 – Chemistry; Geosciences, Mathematical Sciences; Physics and Astronomy

October 16, 2024 – Life Sciences

October 17, 2024 – Engineering

October 18, 2024 – Computer and Information Science and Engineering; Materials Research; Psychology; Social, Behavioral and Economic Sciences, STEM Education and Learning

Application components

A. Research.gov application guidelines found here

NSF GRFP FAQ – note, most questions you may have will be answered here

Application portal: https://www.research.gov/grfp/Login.doo

B. Graduate Research Plan statement (2 pages)

Present an original research topic that you would like to pursue in graduate school (not binding that you join this lab or actually carry out proposed research)

Describe the research, approach, resources needed, and literature cited

Can be an extension of research you performed with your undergraduate advisor (but must represent a new idea – not completed work or grant proposal)

Should read like a two-page research abstract

Should relate to your career goals

Must address Intellectual Merit and Broader Impacts

C. Personal, relevant background, & future goals statement (3 pages)

Should show motivation and readiness to pursue advanced studies

Include steps taken to gain professional knowledge and skills

Highlight experience working independently and on teams

Discuss career goals

Must address Intellectual Merit and Broader impacts on society

D. At least 2 reference letters – deadline is October 11, 2024

*New in 2024* – reference letter deadline is before application deadline

2 reference letters are required to submit your application. Up to 3 letters can be received

Completed and submitted electronically by each reviewer separate from the student’s submitted application

Note if only 1 reference letter is received by the reference letter deadline, your application will not be reviewed

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