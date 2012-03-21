Student Clubs and Organizations

SACNAS
Primary Purpose/Mission
SACNAS is dedicated to achieving diversity and inclusion in STEM through celebration of community and culture, professional development, outreach, and other opportunities.
Primary Activities and Events
Industry Insight Series: learn about different career options in STEM, Poster Presentation Information Session, How to Get Involved in Summer Research Panel, community outreach events at high schools and with other SACNAS chapters, Graduate School Tours
Regular Club Meeting Day and Time
Events occur on Wednesdays but times may vary. No official meeting date.
How to Join – Membership Information
Join the SACNAS groupme to get all updates and event information! You can find the link to our groupme at the link in our Instagram Bio @tcnj_sacnas.
For More Information
Please feel free to reach out with any questions to sacnas@tcnj.edu or DM @tcnj_sacnas on Instagram. We post information about events and opportunities on the Instagram page. You can also reach out to our advisors, Dr. Jen Aleman (alemanj1@tcnj.edu) or Dr. Gio Parada (paradag@tcnj.edu) for more information.
Student Officers for Academic Year 2024-2025:
|Ileana
|Gonzalez
|gonzali2@tcnj.edu
|Co-President
|Omar
|Halim
|halimo1@tcnj.edu
|Co-President
|Via
|Campbell
|campbev1@tcnj.edu
|Treasurer
|Nancy
|Dominguez
|Domingn2@tcnj.edu
|Professional Development Chair
|Sebastian
|Contreras
|contres1@tcnj.edu
|Community Outreach Chair
|Rocky
|Lu
|lur1@tcnj.edu
|Event Coordinator
Faculty Advisors: Drs. Jennifer Aleman & Giovanny Parada
Student Government
School of Science Student Senators
Primary Purpose/Mission
Student Government (SG) provides TCNJ students with representation, services, and advocacy within the college.
Current School of Science Senators
- Shayaan Makki
- Noah Pisiechko
- Zion Jackson
- Vale Hernandez
How to Join – Membership Information
Elections are held every spring
Biology
Beta Beta Beta National Biological Honor Society
Primary Purpose/Mission
Tri-Beta is an organization for students in the biological sciences. This prestigious national honor society’s purpose is to promote scholarship in the biological sciences, to promote dissemination of biological knowledge and to encourage research.
Primary Activities and Events
- Meet the Professors
- Bio-Guides
- Peer Mentoring
- Science Club
- Ecology Trail Clean Up
- Biology Holiday
- Apple Picking
Regular Club Meeting Day and Time
September 4, October 2, November 6, December 4*, February 5, March 5, April 2, May 7 at 12:00p in Education 113
*December 4 meeting will occur in Physics & Mathematics Building P-117.
How to Join – Membership Information
- General membership is open to any TCNJ student with an interest in the biological sciences. General members may participate in all activities of the society, but membership terminates upon graduating from TCNJ. General members have yet to be inducted as either Associate or Regular members within the organization.
- Associate membership is open to any TCNJ student with an interest in the biological sciences. New Associate members are inducted into the national chapter of the honor society each spring. Associate members may participate in all activities of the society, but membership terminates upon graduating from TCNJ. Associate members do not have to be biology majors or minors and they do not have a course requirement.To be eligible for induction as an associate member, candidates must have been in good standing (attend all meetings and participate in service) prior to induction.
- Regular membership is open to biology majors or minors who have successfully completed three biology courses and have a biology GPA of at least 3.0. (Two courses must be above the introductory level; only one is accepted from another institution with a grade of B or better.) New Regular members are inducted into the national chapter of the honor society each spring and remain members for life. To be eligible for induction as a regular member, candidates must have been in good standing (attend all meetings and provide 3 units of service per academic year) for four semesters prior to induction.
For More Information
Club Website: https://tribetatcnj.weebly.com/
Student Officers for Academic Year 2025-2026:
- Amanda Khoury, President
- Natasza Howard, Vice President
- Saanvi Prabhu Sawkar, Secretary
- Maddy Murphy, Treasurer
- Sophia Datz, Historian
- Jacqueline Swann, Executive Service Unit Coordinator
- Kelsey Luis, Executive Service Unit Coordinator
Faculty Advisors: Dr. Nina Peel and Dr. Gary Dickinson
email: tribeta@tcnj.edu
American Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology (“ASBMB”)
Primary Purpose/Mission
Primary Activities and Events
Regular Club Meeting Day and Time
How to Join – Membership Information
For More Information
Student Officers for Academic Year 2024-2025:
Sarah Nguyen, President
Abbie Ankrom, Vice President
Daisy Hernandez, Treasurer
Nancy Dominguez, Secretary
Genesis Dominguez, Publicist
Faculty Advisor: Dr. Danielle Guarracino
Email: asbmb@tcnj.edu
Chemistry
SCA – Student Chemists Association
Primary Purpose/Mission
The purpose of the TCNJ Student Chemists Association shall be to afford an opportunity for students of the chemical sciences to become acquainted with one another, to secure the intellectual stimulation that arises from professional association, to foster a professional spirit among the members, and to promote an awareness of the responsibilities and challenges of the modern chemist.
Primary Activities and Events
- Trips to the Chemical Heritage Foundation
- Chemistry Semiformal
- Rock Climbing
- Science Fairs
- ACS Webinars
- Thanksgiving Potluck Dinner
- National Chemistry Week
- Goggle and apparel sales
Regular Club Meeting Day and Time
Biweekly on Wednesdays from 12:30-1:00pm in the Chemistry building
How to Join – Membership Information
Our organization is open to all students with a passion for chemistry. Please send questions to chemist@tcnj.edu!
For More Information:
Club Website: https://www.facebook.com/tcnjsca/
Student Officers:
|President
|Vani Lorish
|lorishv1@tcnj.edu
|Vice President
|Nikki Williams
|willian4@tcnj.edu
|Treasurer
|Ashley Rettino
|rettina1@tcnj.edu
|Secretary
|Joaquin Howard
|howardj4@tcnj.edu
|School of Science Liaison
|Karolina Wielowski
|Wielowk1@tcnj.edu
|Social Media Coordinator
|Cameron McGovern
|mcovec3@tcnj.edu
Faculty Advisors: Dr. Abby O’Connor and Dr. Benny Chan
GSE – Gamma Sigma Epsilon
Primary Purpose/Mission
To unite those with a high scholastic grade in Chemistry, in Class A colleges in order to foster a more comprehensive and cooperative study of that great branch of Science and its immediately allied studies
Primary Activities and Events
- Freshmen and Transfer Students Peer Mentoring
- Weekly Drop-In Tutoring
- Chemistry Department Picnic
Regular Club Meeting Day and Time
Scheduled as necessary
How to Join – Membership Information
- Completion of Analytical chemistry and Organic chemistry II
- Minimum GPA of 3.5 in all chemistry courses
- Questions can be sent to gse@tcnj.edu or bunagan@tcnj.edu
Student Officers for Academic Year 2024-2025
Faculty Advisor: Dr. Michelle Bunagan
Computer Science
ACM – Association for Computing Machinery
Primary Purpose/Mission
The ACM is an international scientific and educational organization dedicated to advancing the arts, sciences, and applications of information technology. With a world-wide membership ACM is a leading resource for computing professionals and students working in the various fields of Information Technology, and for interpreting the impact of information technology on society.
Regular Club Meeting Day and Time
Wednesdays at 1-2pm, at STEM 102.
How to Join – Membership Information
Open to all students interested in the computing sciences.
For More Information: Visit the ACM Website.
Student Officers for Academic Year 2024-2025:
- President, Shannon Joseph
- Vice President, Mila Manzano
- Treasurer, Khusi Patel
- Secretary, Kass Farnum
- Outreach Chairs: Charlie Johnson & Saanvi Goyal
- Web Master: Sonit Ambashta
Faculty Advisor: Dr Andrea Salgian
UPE – Upsilon Pi Epsilon Honor Society
Primary Purpose/Mission
Over 120 institutions of higher education around the world have established Upsilon Pi Epsilon (UPE) chapters to honor their students as well as faculty with membership. The College of New Jersey’s UPE chapter (Delta Chapter of New Jersey) was established in December 1988. Membership in UPE signifies outstanding academic achievement and commitment to enhance the computer science community. The College of New Jersey chapter focuses on scholarship, service, and fellowship. In conjunction with the ACM chapter, we plan to have joint lectures, trips, and social activities.
Primary Activities and Events
- Help session for scheduling courses for Computer Science majors
- Workshops with other CS organizations (ACM and DIGIT.all)
- Alumni roundtable
- Mentoring underclassmen
Regular Club Meeting Day and Time
Wednesdays 1:00pm (biweekly)
How to Join – Membership Information
UPE membership is by invitation only and requires a minimum of 4 courses taken in Computer Science, and a GPA in the upper 35% of the class. Students who are inducted into UPE are members for life.
For More Information
Student Officers for Academic Year 2024-2025:
- President, Kass Farnum
- Vice President, Elliot Topper
- Secretary, Zack O’Rourke
Faculty Advisor: Andrea Salgian
DIGIT.all (formerly WICS)
Primary Purpose/Mission
DIGIT.all (Diversity & Inclusion Group In Tech for All) is committed to making the tech community a space that is welcome to all. By providing the TCNJ community with accessible workshops and a space for guest speakers and peers alike to discuss their experiences in and around tech and tech culture, DIGIT.all seeks to promote diversity, inclusion, allyship, and awareness in STEM. For any questions or to be added to the e-mail list, please e-mail wics@tcnj.edu.
Regular Club Meeting Day and Time
Wednesdays from 2-3pm in STEM 102
How to Join – Membership Information
For More Information: Visit the DIGIT.all website.
Student Officers:
- President, Benjamin Guerrieri
- Vice President, Haemah Akhtar
- Treasurer, Spandana Bondalapati
- Secretary, Varun Pawar
- Outreach Chair, Zack O’Rourke
- Social Media Manager, Kayla Hohenshilt
Faculty Advisor: Dr. Monisha Pulimood
Mathematics and Statistics
CSTM – Council of Student Teachers of Mathematics
Primary Purpose/Mission
Guided by Dr. Cathy Liebars and Dr. Rachel Snider, TCNJ CSTM is an organization that dedicates itself to helping students navigate through the ins and outs of being an education major at TCNJ. This organization will focus mainly on the students in the math department, but is open to all departments. We will be there to explain the step-by-step process of practicums, Clinical I & II, receiving a substitute certification, helping schedule classes, and updating the changes to education as a whole. Our main goal will be to support education majors as they progress through the program.
Primary Activities and Events
- Faculty and Administrative Panels
- State and National Mathematics Education Conferences
- Guest Speakers
- Praxis Study Groups
Regular Club Meeting Day and Time
Every other Wednesday at 1pm
Upcoming Events
How to Join – Membership Information
Open to all students who are interested in K-12 Math Education
Student Officers for Academic Year 2024-2025:
- Co-President, Sam Ingenito
- Co-President & Treasurer, Breanna Vinella
- Vice President, Giana La Lima
- Secretary, Brianna Herner
- Social Chair, Holly March
Faculty Advisors: Dr. Cathy Liebars and Dr. Rachel Snider
Mathematics and Statistics Club
Primary Purpose/Mission
The TCNJ Math and Stat Club aims to form a more mathematical community by establishing relationships between students and professors while also increasing appreciation for mathematics in everyday life. The club is the social club of the math department, allowing students the opportunity to get to know their classmates while taking a break from their academics.
Primary Activities and Events
- Information panels
- Guest speakers
- Social Events: Cranium, Candy Casino, Mathlete Matchup
Regular Club Meeting Day and Time
TBD
How to Join – Membership Information
Open to all students interested in Mathematics and/or Statistics
For More Information:
Student Officers for Academic Year 2024-2025:
- President, Amanda Vezos
- Vice President, Brianna Herner
- Treasurer, Kyla Devlin
- Secretary, Madison Yan
- Holly March, Social Chai
Faculty Advisor: Dr. Sharon Navard and Professor Matthew Mizuhara
PME – Pi Mu Epsilon
Primary Purpose/Mission
Pu Mu Epsilon is dedicated to the promotion of mathematics and recognition of students who successfully pursue mathematical understanding.
Primary Activities and Events
- National Pi Mu Epsilon Council’s annual conference and other regional conferences
- “Are you Smarter than Us” Game Show
- Integration Bees
- Speakers
Regular Club Meeting Day and Time
TBD
How to Join – Membership Information
- Completed at least the equivalent of two semesters of calculus and two additional courses in mathematics, at or above the calculus level.
- Maintain a grade point average equivalent to that of at least 3.0 on a 4 point scale, both for all courses that lead to fulfillment of requirements for a major in the mathematical sciences, and also for all courses that lead to fulfillment of requirements for an undergraduate degree.
For More Information
- Email: pme@tcnj.edu
- Instagram: pme_tcnj
Student Officers for Academic Year 2024-2025:
- President, Bianca Nicolescu
- Vice President, Amelia Zakroff
- Secretary, Jessica Reilly
- Kass Farnum, Treasurer
- Stephanie Tortolani, Publicist
- Joseph McGowan, Question Master
- Codey Pederson, Communications
Faculty Advisor: Dr. Steffen Marcus
Physics
The Physics Club
Primary Purpose/Mission
The Physics Club at TCNJ seeks to bring together students who enjoy the subject of physics in a variety of physics-based activities, competitions, and field trips. Prior physics experience is not necessary to participate, just a passion for the subject and an eagerness to learn more about what makes physics fun with your fellow students.
Primary Activities and Events
During a typical meeting, the Physics Club could host a variety of different activities, such as physics trivia competitions, physics activities, and scientific videos and discussions. We also organize periodic movie nights and field trips. Primary yearly events include a bottle rocket competition and visits to school science fairs to judge and show younger students fun physics concepts, in addition to several new activities such as trips to local museums or planetariums.
Regular Club Meeting Day and Time
Wednesdays at 2:00 pm in P-121
How to Join – Membership Information
Anyone can join the Physics Club regardless of major and experience. One can join by simply attending weekly meetings.
Student Officers
President – Jon Spricigo
Vice President – Logan Bennett
Secretary -Manav Dhiman
Treasurer – Maria Owens
Media Manager – Olivia Jacklin
Creative Coordinator – Evelyn Jansen
Chairman of the Board – Ethan Ragbir
Health Career Related Clubs (Multi-Disciplinary)
AMSA – American Medical Student Association
Primary Purpose/Mission
Building the drive to succeed requires a conjoined effort. AMSA strives to guide premedical students, whether they are an undecided student questioning whether the medical field is right for them, a decided student who is set on their goals to be a doctor, or someone in between. We serve the needs of TCNJ’s physicians in training.
Primary Activities and Events
- Weekly meetings with representatives from medical schools
- Community outreach programs
- Shadowing opportunities
- Interview preparations
- Alumni-based physician events
Regular Club Meeting Day and Time
Wednesdays at 11:00am – 12:00pm
How to Join – Membership Information
Anyone interested in applying to medical school. Send an email to amsatcnj@gmail.com or amsa@tcnj.edu to join our mailing list!
For More Information:
Club Website: https://tcnjamsa.weebly.com/
Student Officers for Academic Year 2024-2025:
- President, Donna Gedin
- Vice President, Pooja Bhavsar
- Treasurer, Marissa Donohoe
- Secretary, Anya Andrzejek
- Executive Service Chair, Sarah Smires
- Fundraising Chair, Sienna Lipke
- Publicity Chair/Webmaster, Areeba Arif
- Publicity Chair/Historian, Nicole Hagaman
Faculty Advisor: Dr. Sudhir Nayak
MAPS – Minority Association of Pre-Health Students
Primary Purpose/Mission
TCNJ’s MAPS is all about working together and pooling resources to help you get into the health profession that best matches your personal goals and interests.
Primary Activities and Events
- Medical School, Nursing School, and Optometry School Admissions Officers
- Test Prep Representative
- Medical Students and Doctors Panels
- Regional and National Conferences
- Medical School Trips
Regular Club Meeting Day and Time
TBD
How to Join – Membership Information
Open to all students, not just one of the recognized minorities, interested in a health profession.
For More Information:
Club Website: https://tcnjmaps.weebly.com/
Student Officers: Information Pending
Faculty Advisor: Dr. Sudhir Nayak
Pre-Dental Society
Primary Purpose/Mission
TCNJ’s Pre-Dental Club is a student organization which strives to provide an environment that supports the creative ideas of Pre-Dental students, promote and maintain programs which enhance the quality of oral health care in the community, increase knowledge of oral health information among members and the general public, and to act as a resource to students interested in entering the dental field in the future.
Primary Activities and Events
- Oral Cancer Awareness Events
- Dental Student Speakers
- Dental Enrichment Programs
Regular Club Meeting Day and Time
TBD
How to Join – Membership Information
Open to all students seeking a future career in the dental field, not exclusively to dentists.
For More Information:
Student Officers:
- President, Catherine Osorio
- Jwana Mazahreh, Vice President
- Isha Patwardhan, Secretary
- Quinisha St Agathe, Treasurer
- Katrina George, Historian
Faculty Advisor:
Pre-SOMA – Pre-Students of Osteopathic Medicine
Primary Purpose/Mission
The purpose of PreSOMA is to promote and inform the public about osteopathic medical education, to increase the number of applicants to osteopathic medical schools, and to prepare our members for entrance into these schools.
Primary Activities and Events
- Shadow DO medical students
- Visit local osteopathic medical schools
- DO speakers and and admissions officers
Regular Club Meeting Day and Time
TBD
How to Join – Membership Information
Open to all students interested in a career in Osteopathy.
For More Information:
Club Website: https://tcnjpre-soma.weebly.com/
Faculty Advisor: Dr. Sudhir Nayak (Biology)
Pre-Veterinary Club
Primary Purpose/Mission
To raise interested students’ awareness of veterinary medicine. TCNJ’s Pre-Vet Club strives to help students establish a network with other veterinarians while also gaining insight into the field of veterinary medicine. This club helps students prepare for the required examinations that are needed when applying to veterinary school and helps them to gain relevant animal experience while at college so they can gain a deeper understanding of what it means to be a veterinarian, while also having a lot of fun at the same time!
Primary Activities and Events
- Volunteering at local shelters
- Test Prep
- Veterinarian Speakers
Regular Club Meeting Day and Time
Every other Thursday at 5pm in C113
How to Join – Membership Information
Open to all students interested in a career in veterinary medicine.
To be considered a member of the club, an individual must attend at least half of the meetings during the semester and attend at least two club events. Individuals who are members have the option to participate in the Shadowing Program that gives students the opportunity to shadow veterinarians in the area.
For More Information:
Club Website: https://tcnjprevetclub.weebly.com/
Student Officers:
Faculty Advisor: Dr. Keith Pecor
Health Buddies
Primary Purpose/Mission
The purpose of Health Buddies is to increase engagement within the medical field as well as critically supplement patient care. In an overburdened healthcare system, patients are often unable to receive the care they need, nurses are often overstressed. Our organization serves as a pillar that supports these overlooked patients and overstressed nurses while guaranteeing students a new perspective on the world and helping others.
Primary Activities and Events
- Volunteering at hospitals, clinical hours
- Food, Clothing, & Toy Drives
- Blood Drives
- CPR & BLS Certification
- Information Sessions
- Fundraising
Regular Club Meeting Day and Time
General Body Meetings once a month the first Wednesday of the month
Non-mandatory bonding events once a month
How to Join – Membership Information
Join our GroupMe and attend our general body meeting on the first Wednesday of every month. You can be a volunteer or a general member who does not volunteer and only helps out with fundraising.
For More Information:
Follow our Instagram @healthbuddiestcnj
Reach out to us via email healthbuddies@tcnj.edu
Student Officers for Academic Year 2024-2025:
- Co-Founder/President: Sathya Kummarapurugu
- Vice President: Shayaan Makki
- Secretary: Isha Patwardhan
- Treasurer: Sahir Tesheen
- Public Relations: Olivia Nguyen
- Training Officer: Mia Macejka
Faculty Advisor: Dr. Tuan Nguyen