Student Clubs and Organizations

AMSA – American Medical Student Association

Primary Purpose/Mission

Building the drive to succeed requires a conjoined effort. AMSA strives to guide premedical students, whether they are an undecided student questioning whether the medical field is right for them, a decided student who is set on their goals to be a doctor, or someone in between. We serve the needs of TCNJ’s physicians in training.

Primary Activities and Events

Weekly meetings with representatives from medical schools

Community outreach programs

Shadowing opportunities

Interview preparations

Alumni-based physician events

Regular Club Meeting Day and Time

Wednesdays at 11:00am – 12:00pm

How to Join – Membership Information

Anyone interested in applying to medical school. Send an email to amsatcnj@gmail.com or amsa@tcnj.edu to join our mailing list!

For More Information:

Club Website: https://tcnjamsa.weebly.com/

Student Officers for Academic Year 2024-2025:

President, Donna Gedin

Vice President, Pooja Bhavsar

Treasurer, Marissa Donohoe

Secretary, Anya Andrzejek

Executive Service Chair, Sarah Smires

Fundraising Chair, Sienna Lipke

Publicity Chair/Webmaster, Areeba Arif

Publicity Chair/Historian, Nicole Hagaman

Faculty Advisor: Dr. Sudhir Nayak

MAPS – Minority Association of Pre-Health Students

Primary Purpose/Mission

TCNJ’s MAPS is all about working together and pooling resources to help you get into the health profession that best matches your personal goals and interests.

Primary Activities and Events

Medical School, Nursing School, and Optometry School Admissions Officers

Test Prep Representative

Medical Students and Doctors Panels

Regional and National Conferences

Medical School Trips

Regular Club Meeting Day and Time

TBD

How to Join – Membership Information

Open to all students, not just one of the recognized minorities, interested in a health profession.

For More Information:

Club Website: https://tcnjmaps.weebly.com/

Student Officers: Information Pending

Faculty Advisor: Dr. Sudhir Nayak

Pre-Dental Society

Primary Purpose/Mission

TCNJ’s Pre-Dental Club is a student organization which strives to provide an environment that supports the creative ideas of Pre-Dental students, promote and maintain programs which enhance the quality of oral health care in the community, increase knowledge of oral health information among members and the general public, and to act as a resource to students interested in entering the dental field in the future.

Primary Activities and Events

Oral Cancer Awareness Events

Dental Student Speakers

Dental Enrichment Programs

Regular Club Meeting Day and Time

TBD

How to Join – Membership Information

Open to all students seeking a future career in the dental field, not exclusively to dentists.

For More Information:

Student Officers:

President, Catherine Osorio

Jwana Mazahreh, Vice President

Isha Patwardhan, Secretary

Quinisha St Agathe, Treasurer

Katrina George, Historian

Faculty Advisor:

Pre-SOMA – Pre-Students of Osteopathic Medicine

Primary Purpose/Mission

The purpose of PreSOMA is to promote and inform the public about osteopathic medical education, to increase the number of applicants to osteopathic medical schools, and to prepare our members for entrance into these schools.

Primary Activities and Events

Shadow DO medical students

Visit local osteopathic medical schools

DO speakers and and admissions officers

Regular Club Meeting Day and Time

TBD

How to Join – Membership Information

Open to all students interested in a career in Osteopathy.

For More Information:

Club Website: https://tcnjpre-soma.weebly.com/

Faculty Advisor: Dr. Sudhir Nayak (Biology)

Pre-Veterinary Club

Primary Purpose/Mission

To raise interested students’ awareness of veterinary medicine. TCNJ’s Pre-Vet Club strives to help students establish a network with other veterinarians while also gaining insight into the field of veterinary medicine. This club helps students prepare for the required examinations that are needed when applying to veterinary school and helps them to gain relevant animal experience while at college so they can gain a deeper understanding of what it means to be a veterinarian, while also having a lot of fun at the same time!

Primary Activities and Events

Volunteering at local shelters

Test Prep

Veterinarian Speakers

Regular Club Meeting Day and Time

Every other Thursday at 5pm in C113

How to Join – Membership Information

Open to all students interested in a career in veterinary medicine.

To be considered a member of the club, an individual must attend at least half of the meetings during the semester and attend at least two club events. Individuals who are members have the option to participate in the Shadowing Program that gives students the opportunity to shadow veterinarians in the area.

For More Information:

Club Website: https://tcnjprevetclub.weebly.com/

Student Officers:

Faculty Advisor: Dr. Keith Pecor

Health Buddies

Primary Purpose/Mission

The purpose of Health Buddies is to increase engagement within the medical field as well as critically supplement patient care. In an overburdened healthcare system, patients are often unable to receive the care they need, nurses are often overstressed. Our organization serves as a pillar that supports these overlooked patients and overstressed nurses while guaranteeing students a new perspective on the world and helping others.

Primary Activities and Events

Volunteering at hospitals, clinical hours

Food, Clothing, & Toy Drives

Blood Drives

CPR & BLS Certification

Information Sessions

Fundraising

Regular Club Meeting Day and Time

General Body Meetings once a month the first Wednesday of the month

Non-mandatory bonding events once a month

How to Join – Membership Information

Join our GroupMe and attend our general body meeting on the first Wednesday of every month. You can be a volunteer or a general member who does not volunteer and only helps out with fundraising.

For More Information:

Follow our Instagram @healthbuddiestcnj

Reach out to us via email healthbuddies@tcnj.edu

Student Officers for Academic Year 2024-2025:

Co-Founder/President: Sathya Kummarapurugu

Vice President: Shayaan Makki

Secretary: Isha Patwardhan

Treasurer: Sahir Tesheen

Public Relations: Olivia Nguyen

Training Officer: Mia Macejka

Faculty Advisor: Dr. Tuan Nguyen