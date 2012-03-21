The College of New Jersey Logo

Student Clubs and Organizations

SACNAS

SACNAS

Primary Purpose/Mission

SACNAS is dedicated to achieving diversity and inclusion in STEM through celebration of community and culture, professional development, outreach, and other opportunities.

Primary Activities and Events

Industry Insight Series: learn about different career options in STEM, Poster Presentation Information Session, How to Get Involved in Summer Research Panel, community outreach events at high schools and with other SACNAS chapters, Graduate School Tours

Regular Club Meeting Day and Time

Events occur on Wednesdays but times may vary. No official meeting date.

How to Join – Membership Information

Join the SACNAS groupme to get all updates and event information! You can find the link to our groupme at the link in our Instagram Bio @tcnj_sacnas.

For More Information

Please feel free to reach out with any questions to sacnas@tcnj.edu or DM @tcnj_sacnas on Instagram. We post information about events and opportunities on the Instagram page. You can also reach out to our advisors, Dr. Jen Aleman (alemanj1@tcnj.edu) or Dr. Gio Parada (paradag@tcnj.edu) for more information.

Student Officers for Academic Year 2024-2025:

Ileana Gonzalez gonzali2@tcnj.edu Co-President
Omar Halim halimo1@tcnj.edu Co-President
Via Campbell campbev1@tcnj.edu Treasurer
Nancy Dominguez Domingn2@tcnj.edu Professional Development Chair
Sebastian Contreras contres1@tcnj.edu Community Outreach Chair
Rocky Lu lur1@tcnj.edu Event Coordinator

Faculty Advisors: Drs. Jennifer Aleman & Giovanny Parada

Student Government

School of Science Student Senators

Primary Purpose/Mission

Student Government (SG) provides TCNJ students with representation, services, and advocacy within the college.

Current School of Science Senators

  • Shayaan Makki
  • Noah Pisiechko
  • Zion Jackson
  • Vale Hernandez

How to Join – Membership Information

Elections are held every spring

Biology

Beta Beta Beta National Biological Honor Society

Primary Purpose/Mission

Tri-Beta is an organization for students in the biological sciences. This prestigious national honor society’s purpose is to promote scholarship in the biological sciences, to promote dissemination of biological knowledge and to encourage research.

Primary Activities and Events

  • Meet the Professors
  • Bio-Guides
  • Peer Mentoring
  • Science Club
  • Ecology Trail Clean Up
  • Biology Holiday
  • Apple Picking

Regular Club Meeting Day and Time

September 4, October 2, November 6, December 4*, February 5, March 5, April 2, May 7 at 12:00p in Education 113

*December 4 meeting will occur in Physics & Mathematics Building P-117.

How to Join – Membership Information

  • General membership is open to any TCNJ student with an interest in the biological sciences.  General members may participate in all activities of the society, but membership terminates upon graduating from TCNJ.  General members have yet to be inducted as either Associate or Regular members within the organization.
  • Associate membership is open to any TCNJ student with an interest in the biological sciences. New Associate members are inducted into the national chapter of the honor society each spring. Associate members may participate in all activities of the society, but membership terminates upon graduating from TCNJ. Associate members do not have to be biology majors or minors and they do not have a course requirement.To be eligible for induction as an associate member, candidates must have been in good standing (attend all meetings and participate in service) prior to induction.
  • Regular membership is open to biology majors or minors who have successfully completed three biology courses and have a biology GPA of at least 3.0. (Two courses must be above the introductory level; only one is accepted from another institution with a grade of B or better.) New Regular members are inducted into the national chapter of the honor society each spring and remain members for life.  To be eligible for induction as a regular member, candidates must have been in good standing (attend all meetings and provide 3 units of service per academic year) for four semesters prior to induction.

For More Information

Club Website: https://tribetatcnj.weebly.com/

Student Officers for Academic Year 2025-2026:

  • Amanda Khoury, President
  • Natasza Howard, Vice President
  • Saanvi Prabhu Sawkar, Secretary
  • Maddy Murphy, Treasurer
  • Sophia Datz, Historian
  • Jacqueline Swann, Executive Service Unit Coordinator
  • Kelsey Luis, Executive Service Unit Coordinator

Faculty Advisors: Dr. Nina Peel and Dr. Gary Dickinson

email: tribeta@tcnj.edu

American Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology (“ASBMB”)

Primary Purpose/Mission

Primary Activities and Events

Regular Club Meeting Day and Time

How to Join – Membership Information

For More Information

Student Officers for Academic Year 2024-2025:

Sarah Nguyen, President
Abbie Ankrom, Vice President
Daisy Hernandez, Treasurer
Nancy Dominguez, Secretary
Genesis Dominguez, Publicist

Faculty Advisor: Dr. Danielle Guarracino

Email: asbmb@tcnj.edu

Chemistry

SCA – Student Chemists Association

Primary Purpose/Mission

The purpose of the TCNJ Student Chemists Association shall be to afford an opportunity for students of the chemical sciences to become acquainted with one another, to secure the intellectual stimulation that arises from professional association, to foster a professional spirit among the members, and to promote an awareness of the responsibilities and challenges of the modern chemist.

Primary Activities and Events

  • Trips to the Chemical Heritage Foundation
  • Chemistry Semiformal
  • Rock Climbing
  • Science Fairs
  • ACS Webinars
  • Thanksgiving Potluck Dinner
  • National Chemistry Week
  • Goggle and apparel sales

Regular Club Meeting Day and Time

Biweekly on Wednesdays from 12:30-1:00pm in the Chemistry building

How to Join – Membership Information

Our organization is open to all students with a passion for chemistry. Please send questions to chemist@tcnj.edu!

For More Information:

Club Website: https://www.facebook.com/tcnjsca/

Student Officers:

President Vani Lorish lorishv1@tcnj.edu
Vice President Nikki Williams willian4@tcnj.edu
Treasurer Ashley Rettino rettina1@tcnj.edu
Secretary Joaquin Howard howardj4@tcnj.edu
School of Science Liaison Karolina Wielowski Wielowk1@tcnj.edu
Social Media Coordinator Cameron McGovern mcovec3@tcnj.edu

Faculty Advisors: Dr. Abby O’Connor and Dr. Benny Chan

GSE – Gamma Sigma Epsilon

Primary Purpose/Mission

To unite those with a high scholastic grade in Chemistry, in Class A colleges in order to foster a more comprehensive and cooperative study of that great branch of Science and its immediately allied studies

Primary Activities and Events

  • Freshmen and Transfer Students Peer Mentoring
  • Weekly Drop-In Tutoring
  • Chemistry Department Picnic

Regular Club Meeting Day and Time

Scheduled as necessary

How to Join – Membership Information

  • Completion of Analytical chemistry and Organic chemistry II
  • Minimum GPA of 3.5 in all chemistry courses
  • Questions can be sent to gse@tcnj.edu or bunagan@tcnj.edu

Student Officers for Academic Year 2024-2025

President: Ellie LoPresti
Vice President: Joshua Hwang
Treasurer: Daniela Agne
Secretary: Michael Gallo
Sergeant-At-Arms: Michael Wu
Social Media Coordinator: Cristian Alpizar Herrera

Faculty Advisor: Dr. Michelle Bunagan

Computer Science

ACM – Association for Computing Machinery

Primary Purpose/Mission

The ACM is an international scientific and educational organization dedicated to advancing the arts, sciences, and applications of information technology. With a world-wide membership ACM is a leading resource for computing professionals and students working in the various fields of Information Technology, and for interpreting the impact of information technology on society.

Regular Club Meeting Day and Time

Wednesdays at 1-2pm, at STEM 102.

How to Join – Membership Information

Open to all students interested in the computing sciences.

For More Information: Visit the ACM Website

Student Officers for Academic Year 2024-2025:

  • President, Shannon Joseph
  • Vice President, Mila Manzano
  • Treasurer, Khusi Patel
  • Secretary, Kass Farnum
  • Outreach Chairs:  Charlie Johnson & Saanvi Goyal
  • Web Master:  Sonit Ambashta

Faculty Advisor: Dr Andrea Salgian

UPE – Upsilon Pi Epsilon Honor Society

Primary Purpose/Mission

Over 120 institutions of higher education around the world have established Upsilon Pi Epsilon (UPE) chapters to honor their students as well as faculty with membership. The College of New Jersey’s UPE chapter (Delta Chapter of New Jersey) was established in December 1988. Membership in UPE signifies outstanding academic achievement and commitment to enhance the computer science community. The College of New Jersey chapter focuses on scholarship, service, and fellowship. In conjunction with the ACM chapter, we plan to have joint lectures, trips, and social activities.

Primary Activities and Events

  • Help session for scheduling courses for Computer Science majors
  • Workshops with other CS organizations (ACM and DIGIT.all)
  • Alumni roundtable
  • Mentoring underclassmen

Regular Club Meeting Day and Time

Wednesdays 1:00pm (biweekly)

How to Join – Membership Information

UPE membership is by invitation only and requires a minimum of 4 courses taken in Computer Science, and a GPA in the upper 35% of the class. Students who are inducted into UPE are members for life.

For More Information

Student Officers for Academic Year 2024-2025:

  • President, Kass Farnum
  • Vice President, Elliot Topper
  • Secretary, Zack O’Rourke

Faculty Advisor: Andrea Salgian

DIGIT.all (formerly WICS)

Primary Purpose/Mission

DIGIT.all (Diversity & Inclusion Group In Tech for All) is committed to making the tech community a space that is welcome to all. By providing the TCNJ community with accessible workshops and a space for guest speakers and peers alike to discuss their experiences in and around tech and tech culture, DIGIT.all seeks to promote diversity, inclusion, allyship, and awareness in STEM. For any questions or to be added to the e-mail list, please e-mail wics@tcnj.edu.

Regular Club Meeting Day and Time

Wednesdays from 2-3pm in STEM 102

How to Join – Membership Information

For More Information: Visit the DIGIT.all website.

Student Officers:

  • President, Benjamin Guerrieri
  • Vice President, Haemah Akhtar
  • Treasurer, Spandana Bondalapati
  • Secretary, Varun Pawar
  • Outreach Chair, Zack O’Rourke
  • Social Media Manager, Kayla Hohenshilt

Faculty Advisor: Dr. Monisha Pulimood

Mathematics and Statistics

CSTM – Council of Student Teachers of Mathematics

Primary Purpose/Mission

Guided by Dr. Cathy Liebars and Dr. Rachel Snider, TCNJ CSTM is an organization that dedicates itself to helping students navigate through the ins and outs of being an education major at TCNJ. This organization will focus mainly on the students in the math department, but is open to all departments.  We will be there to explain the step-by-step process of practicums, Clinical I & II, receiving a substitute certification, helping schedule classes, and updating the changes to education as a whole. Our main goal will be to support education majors as they progress through the program.

Primary Activities and Events

  • Faculty and Administrative Panels
  • State and National Mathematics Education Conferences
  • Guest Speakers
  • Praxis Study Groups

Regular Club Meeting Day and Time

Every other Wednesday at 1pm

Upcoming Events

 

 

 

 

 

How to Join – Membership Information

Open to all students who are interested in K-12 Math Education

Student Officers for Academic Year 2024-2025:

  • Co-President, Sam Ingenito
  • Co-President & Treasurer, Breanna Vinella
  • Vice President, Giana La Lima
  • Secretary, Brianna Herner
  • Social Chair, Holly March

Faculty Advisors: Dr. Cathy Liebars and Dr. Rachel Snider

Mathematics and Statistics Club

Primary Purpose/Mission

The TCNJ Math and Stat Club aims to form a more mathematical community by establishing relationships between students and professors while also increasing appreciation for mathematics in everyday life. The club is the social club of the math department, allowing students the opportunity to get to know their classmates while taking a break from their academics.

Primary Activities and Events

  • Information panels
  • Guest speakers
  • Social Events: Cranium, Candy Casino, Mathlete Matchup

Regular Club Meeting Day and Time

TBD

How to Join – Membership Information

Open to all students interested in Mathematics and/or Statistics

For More Information:

Student Officers for Academic Year 2024-2025:

  • President, Amanda Vezos
  • Vice President, Brianna Herner
  • Treasurer, Kyla Devlin
  • Secretary, Madison Yan
  • Holly March, Social Chai

Faculty Advisor: Dr. Sharon Navard and Professor Matthew Mizuhara

PME – Pi Mu Epsilon

Primary Purpose/Mission

Pu Mu Epsilon is dedicated to the promotion of mathematics and recognition of students who successfully pursue mathematical understanding.

Primary Activities and Events

  • National Pi Mu Epsilon Council’s annual conference and other regional conferences
  • “Are you Smarter than Us” Game Show
  • Integration Bees
  • Speakers

Regular Club Meeting Day and Time

TBD

How to Join – Membership Information

  • Completed at least the equivalent of two semesters of calculus and two additional courses in mathematics, at or above the calculus level.
  • Maintain a grade point average equivalent to that of at least 3.0 on a 4 point scale, both for all courses that lead to fulfillment of requirements for a major in the mathematical sciences, and also for all courses that lead to fulfillment of requirements for an undergraduate degree.

For More Information

  • Email: pme@tcnj.edu
  • Instagram: pme_tcnj

Student Officers for Academic Year 2024-2025:

  • President, Bianca Nicolescu
  • Vice President, Amelia Zakroff
  • Secretary, Jessica Reilly
  • Kass Farnum, Treasurer
  • Stephanie Tortolani, Publicist
  • Joseph McGowan, Question Master
  • Codey Pederson, Communications

Faculty Advisor: Dr. Steffen Marcus

Physics

The Physics Club

Primary Purpose/Mission

The Physics Club at TCNJ seeks to bring together students who enjoy the subject of physics in a variety of physics-based activities, competitions, and field trips. Prior physics experience is not necessary to participate, just a passion for the subject and an eagerness to learn more about what makes physics fun with your fellow students.

Primary Activities and Events

During a typical meeting, the Physics Club could host a variety of different activities, such as physics trivia competitions, physics activities, and scientific videos and discussions. We also organize periodic movie nights and field trips. Primary yearly events include a bottle rocket competition and visits to school science fairs to judge and show younger students fun physics concepts, in addition to several new activities such as trips to local museums or planetariums.

Regular Club Meeting Day and Time

Wednesdays at 2:00 pm in P-121

How to Join – Membership Information

Anyone can join the Physics Club regardless of major and experience. One can join by simply attending weekly meetings.

Student Officers 

President – Jon Spricigo
Vice President – Logan Bennett
Secretary -Manav Dhiman
Treasurer – Maria Owens
Media Manager – Olivia Jacklin
Creative Coordinator – Evelyn Jansen
Chairman of the Board – Ethan Ragbir

Health Career Related Clubs (Multi-Disciplinary)

AMSA – American Medical Student Association

Primary Purpose/Mission

Building the drive to succeed requires a conjoined effort. AMSA strives to guide premedical students, whether they are an undecided student questioning whether the medical field is right for them, a decided student who is set on their goals to be a doctor, or someone in between. We serve the needs of TCNJ’s physicians in training.

Primary Activities and Events

  • Weekly meetings with representatives from medical schools
  • Community outreach programs
  • Shadowing opportunities
  • Interview preparations
  • Alumni-based physician events

Regular Club Meeting Day and Time

Wednesdays at 11:00am – 12:00pm

How to Join – Membership Information

Anyone interested in applying to medical school. Send an email to amsatcnj@gmail.com or amsa@tcnj.edu to join our mailing list!

For More Information:

Club Website: https://tcnjamsa.weebly.com/

Student Officers for Academic Year 2024-2025:

  • President, Donna Gedin
  • Vice President, Pooja Bhavsar
  • Treasurer, Marissa Donohoe
  • Secretary, Anya Andrzejek
  • Executive Service Chair, Sarah Smires
  • Fundraising Chair, Sienna Lipke
  • Publicity Chair/Webmaster, Areeba Arif
  • Publicity Chair/Historian, Nicole Hagaman

Faculty Advisor: Dr. Sudhir Nayak

MAPS – Minority Association of Pre-Health Students

Primary Purpose/Mission

TCNJ’s MAPS is all about working together and pooling resources to help you get into the health profession that best matches your personal goals and interests.

Primary Activities and Events

  • Medical School, Nursing School, and Optometry School Admissions Officers
  • Test Prep Representative
  • Medical Students and Doctors Panels
  • Regional and National Conferences
  • Medical School Trips

Regular Club Meeting Day and Time

TBD

How to Join – Membership Information

Open to all students, not just one of the recognized minorities, interested in a health profession.

For More Information:

Club Website: https://tcnjmaps.weebly.com/

Student Officers: Information Pending

Faculty Advisor: Dr. Sudhir Nayak

Pre-Dental Society

Primary Purpose/Mission

TCNJ’s Pre-Dental Club is a student organization which strives to provide an environment that supports the creative ideas of Pre-Dental students, promote and maintain programs which enhance the quality of oral health care in the community, increase knowledge of oral health information among members and the general public, and to act as a resource to students interested in entering the dental field in the future.

Primary Activities and Events

  • Oral Cancer Awareness Events
  • Dental Student Speakers
  • Dental Enrichment Programs

Regular Club Meeting Day and Time

TBD

How to Join – Membership Information

Open to all students seeking a future career in the dental field, not exclusively to dentists.

For More Information:

Student Officers:

  • President, Catherine Osorio
  • Jwana Mazahreh, Vice President
  • Isha Patwardhan, Secretary
  • Quinisha St Agathe, Treasurer
  • Katrina George, Historian

Faculty Advisor:

Pre-SOMA – Pre-Students of Osteopathic Medicine

Primary Purpose/Mission

The purpose of PreSOMA is to promote and inform the public about osteopathic medical education, to increase the number of applicants to osteopathic medical schools, and to prepare our members for entrance into these schools.

Primary Activities and Events

  • Shadow DO medical students
  • Visit local osteopathic medical schools
  • DO speakers and and admissions officers

Regular Club Meeting Day and Time

TBD

How to Join – Membership Information

Open to all students interested in a career in Osteopathy.

For More Information:

Club Website: https://tcnjpre-soma.weebly.com/

Faculty Advisor: Dr. Sudhir Nayak (Biology)

Pre-Veterinary Club

Primary Purpose/Mission

To raise interested students’ awareness of veterinary medicine. TCNJ’s Pre-Vet Club strives to help students establish a network with other veterinarians while also gaining insight into the field of veterinary medicine. This club helps students prepare for the required examinations that are needed when applying to veterinary school and helps them to gain relevant animal experience while at college so they can gain a deeper understanding of what it means to be a veterinarian, while also having a lot of fun at the same time!

Primary Activities and Events

  • Volunteering at local shelters
  • Test Prep
  • Veterinarian Speakers

Regular Club Meeting Day and Time

Every other Thursday at 5pm in C113

How to Join – Membership Information

Open to all students interested in a career in veterinary medicine.

To be considered a member of the club, an individual must attend at least half of the meetings during the semester and attend at least two club events. Individuals who are members have the option to participate in the Shadowing Program that gives students the opportunity to shadow veterinarians in the area.

For More Information:

Club Website: https://tcnjprevetclub.weebly.com/

Student Officers:

Faculty Advisor: Dr. Keith Pecor

Health Buddies

Primary Purpose/Mission

The purpose of Health Buddies is to increase engagement within the medical field as well as critically supplement patient care. In an overburdened healthcare system, patients are often unable to receive the care they need, nurses are often overstressed. Our organization serves as a pillar that supports these overlooked patients and overstressed nurses while guaranteeing students a new perspective on the world and helping others.

Primary Activities and Events

  • Volunteering at hospitals, clinical hours
  • Food, Clothing, & Toy Drives
  • Blood Drives
  • CPR & BLS Certification
  • Information Sessions
  • Fundraising

Regular Club Meeting Day and Time

General Body Meetings once a month the first Wednesday of the month
Non-mandatory bonding events once a month

How to Join – Membership Information

Join our GroupMe and attend our general body meeting on the first Wednesday of every month. You can be a volunteer or a general member who does not volunteer and only helps out with fundraising.

For More Information:

Follow our Instagram @healthbuddiestcnj
Reach out to us via email healthbuddies@tcnj.edu

Student Officers for Academic Year 2024-2025:

  • Co-Founder/President: Sathya Kummarapurugu
  • Vice President: Shayaan Makki
  • Secretary: Isha Patwardhan
  • Treasurer: Sahir Tesheen
  • Public Relations: Olivia Nguyen
  • Training Officer: Mia Macejka

Faculty Advisor: Dr. Tuan Nguyen

