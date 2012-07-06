Join this driven group of creative thinkers and grapple with the big problems and bold possibilities of science. From classroom to student lounge to lab and into the field, this inclusive community pursues a passion for learning, discovery, and intellectual camaraderie while preparing for bright futures in a breadth of careers. Come find your place and forge your path with the guidance of engaged, dedicated faculty mentors.
The value of a TCNJ science degree is reflected in the caliber and widespread influence of our students and graduates. Many go on to prominent graduate schools or to health professional programs, while others launch meaningful careers in industries ranging from technology and law to government and education.
TCNJ students are accepted to renowned educational institutions and pursued by top employers.
Students hone their skills through coveted internships and faculty-mentored research programs.
Our grads maintain strong connections with TCNJ, giving back through mentoring and networking.
Science Complex, P105
The College of New Jersey
P.O. Box 7718
2000 Pennington Rd.
Ewing, NJ 08628
