Office of the Dean

Office: Physics and Math Building, P-105 Interim DeanPhone: 609-771-2724Email: oconnora@tcnj.edu Office: Physics and Math Building, P-105

Office: Physics and Math Building, P-107 Assistant DeanPhone: (609) 771-3472Email: lesterc@tcnj.edu Office: Physics and Math Building, P-107

Chanelle has a plethora of experience as a higher education professional working with undergraduate and graduate students as well as new program development. She received her B.A. from Rutgers University – Douglass College where she was a member of the Division I Track and Field team and her J.D. from Temple University Beasley School of Law where she received the Jacquelyn E. Davis Johnson Award for contributing to the law school community. Upon graduating from law school, she realized her desire to work in higher education and is devoted to assisting students throughout their college careers to be the best versions of themselves. In her free time, Chanelle enjoys spending time volunteering, trying different international cuisines, and traveling with her husband and two children.

Office: Physics and Math Building, P-108 Science Grant WriterPhone: (609) 771-2905Email: alemanj1@tcnj.edu Office: Physics and Math Building, P-108

Dr. Jennifer Aleman excitingly joined the School of Science staff as Science Grant Writer in July of 2021. She is a proud alumna of TCNJ, where she earned a B.S. in Biology. Dr. Aleman attended graduate school at The University of Pennsylvania, earning her Ph.D. in Cell and Molecular Biology. Her research broadly focused on nuclear architecture and epigenetics in Drosophila melanogaster. During her graduate training, she was also the recipient of a prestigious NIH NRSA pre-doctoral fellowship. Dr. Aleman is passionate about science writing and science communication and is looking forward to supporting faculty in their grant writing endeavors, as well as supporting students with fellowship applications and teaching them the foundations of strong science writing. Dr. Aleman also has an interest in supporting DEI initiatives for students in STEM, as a Latina who went through the academy, herself. In her free time, Dr. Aleman enjoys cooking, teaching Zumba, taking group fitness classes, and exploring Philadelphia’s restaurant scene.

Office: Physics 108A HPC System AdministratorPhone: (609) 771-3475Email: ssivy@tcnj.edu Office: Physics 108A

Shawn began working for TCNJ in 1991, most recently serving as the Director of Networking and Technical Services. During his many years of service at TCNJ, he has been involved in all facets of systems architecture and administration, from networking design to server virtualization and clustering. He designed much of the Unix/Linux architecture currently used on campus, as well as the campus network infrastructure. When Shawn began his tenure at TCNJ (TSC) he directly supported the sciences, and he is excited to have returned to the School of Science to help maximize high-performance scientific computing across the school. Shawn holds a B.S. in Computer Science from TCNJ and lives locally with his family. He likes to vacation in Walt Disney World and enjoys being involved in video game culture.

Office: Physics and Math Building, P-105 Assistant to Dean & Office ManagerPhone: (609) 771-2724Email: rutherfj@tcnj.edu Office: Physics and Math Building, P-105

Jennifer Rutherford joined the School of Science and TCNJ community as Assistant to Dean & Office Manager in January of 2023. Jennifer holds a B.A. in Liberal Arts from Rider University and a Project Management Certificate from Rutgers University. Jennifer is a first-generation college student who endeavors to be the advocate and support person she would have benefitted from as a young woman. Prior to joining TCNJ, Jennifer was in a similar role at Rutgers University. Before transitioning to higher education administration, she was a paralegal in both New Jersey and Pennsylvania in a variety of legal specializations. Jennifer is passionate about education and supporting the next generation of world changers throughout their undergraduate experience. In her free time, Jennifer enjoys cooking (and eating), riding her Peloton, reading, and spending time with her husband, son, dog (Lola), and cat (Onion).

Emeritus Staff

Patricia Van Hise

Assistant Dean

Monica Zrada

Assistant to the Dean