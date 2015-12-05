Faculty and Staff

Our faculty members are world-class teacher-scholars who are passionate about working with undergraduates. They chose the School of Science specifically because we enroll only undergraduates, valuing the opportunity to inspire a new generation of scholars with the excitement of science and mathematics. With no graduate students, faculty members form close mentoring relationships with undergraduates, in both the small classes they teach and the cutting-edge research labs they lead.

Our faculty members have studied and trained at the best institutions across the United States and abroad. They are dynamic and deeply engaged in their fields, with more than 50% having been hired within the past 10 years. They share with students both their energy and enthusiasm for research, opening their scholarly investigations to undergraduates as junior collaborators. The quality of their work is reflected in a strong track record of publication in top research journals like Nature and The New England Journal of Medicine. The value of their expertise is demonstrated by invitations to lecture at key academic conferences and to serve as visiting scholars at prestigious research institutes and foundations.