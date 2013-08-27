Biology Department

Domain I: Acquiring knowledge and skills

1. Master the main concepts of major subdivisions within biology.

2. Experience a comprehensive range of scientific techniques.

3. Learn how to generate and/or quantitatively analyze data.

4. Critically evaluate primary literature, in oral and written form.

5a. Develop oral communication skills.

5b. Develop written communication skills.

Domain II: Developing skills to conduct biological research

6. Generate testable hypotheses.

7. Design valid experiments to test hypotheses.

8. Conduct experiments using skills appropriate to subdivisions.

9. Analyze data using discipline appropriate assessments.

10. Interpret data, draw conclusions, and/or refine hypotheses based on data.

11. Communicate research findings in a variety of formats.

12. Adhere to ethical standards for biology research.

Domain III: Understanding the place of science in a broader context

13. Apply a broad-based foundation of knowledge to real world problems.

14. Gain awareness of career options in the biological sciences.

15. Prepare for graduate or professional school, or a career in Biology.

Chemistry Department

The undergraduate Chemistry program for our majors at TCNJ is a well-developed mentorship program with a foundation predicated on student advisement. Key learning outcomes for our graduates regardless of their degree track are as follows:

1. Students should have a solid understanding of the fundamentals and application of chemical and scientific theories in all of the five primary sub-disciplines of chemistry.

2. Students should be able to design, conduct, record, analyze, and explain the results of chemical experiments.

3. Students should be able to use modern analytical instrumentation and have a working understanding of classical wet techniques.

4. Students should be skilled in problem solving, critical thinking, and analytical reasoning including necessary numeracy skills.

5. Students should be able to use and/or identify methods by which to solve chemical problems.

6. Students should be able to use modern library searching and retrieval methods to obtain information about any topic relating to chemistry.

7. Students should be computer literate.

8. Students should be able to use current chemical databases and pertinent software.

9. Students should be able to understand and apply safety in the laboratory including proper procedures and regulations for safe handling and use of chemicals.

10. Students should be capable writers and be able to orally communicate with chemists and non-chemists alike.

11. Students should be able to understand the current problems and societal issues facing the discipline.

12. Students should be able to find gainful employment in industry or government, be accepted at graduate or professional schools (law, medicine, etc.), or find employment in school systems as teachers or administrators.

Computer Science Department

The Computer Science Department at The College of New Jersey prepares students to attain the following student outcomes by the time of graduation:

An ability to analyze a complex computing problem and to apply principles of computing and other relevant disciplines to identify solutions. An ability to design, implement, and evaluate a computing-based solution to meet a given set of computing requirements in the context of the program’s discipline. An ability to communicate effectively in a variety of professional contexts. An ability to recognize professional responsibilities and make informed judgements in computing practice based on legal and ethical principles. An ability to function effectively as a member or leader of a team engaged in activities appropriate to the program’s discipline. An ability to apply computer science theory and software development fundamentals to produce computing-based solutions.

Mathematics and Statistics Department

Department Learning Goals

Students should develop the ability to understand and write proofs.

1. Students should be able to effectively communicate mathematical and/or statistical ideas to diverse audiences, both orally and in writing.

2. Students should be effective problem solvers, using technology and connections between different areas of disciplinary knowledge as appropriate.

3. Students should demonstrate engagement in their discipline.

Program Learning Goals

Applied Mathematics Specialization.

Master theoretical foundations based on mathematical rigor through proofs. Recognize and apply mathematical knowledge to other sciences and engineering. Use technology to solve computational problems, including simulation and

visualization of mathematical models. Students should be able to adapt to different technology platforms that

are useful for mathematical computing. Students should be able to make mathematical conjectures and use

technology to support or refute these conjectures. Provide clear and effective written and oral communication to diverse audiences Students should be able to read mathematics and communicate mathematics to other mathematicians. Students should be able to communicate mathematical results to a non-mathematical audience.

Liberal Arts Mathematics Specialization.

Students will demonstrate the following:

1. The ability to understand and write mathematical proofs at the advanced undergraduate level.

2. The ability to bring together concepts from various areas of mathematics to solve mathematical problems.

3. The ability to effectively communicate mathematical ideas to their peers, both orally and in writing.

4. The ability to use technology appropriately to investigate mathematical problems.

5. Engagement in mathematics as a discipline.

Statistics Specialization.

Understanding Basic Principles Students should have a firm grasp of the concepts and consequences of variation. They should possess an ability to extract information from data. Understanding Theoretical Underpinnings Students should have a strong foundation in mathematics. They should have a clear understanding of how to write a proof. They should have a clear understanding of the theoretical development of statistical techniques. Familiarity with Statistical Techniques Students should be able to express a research question in statistical terms and select appropriate statistical techniques in given contexts. They should possess the skills to apply statistical procedures and modeling approaches to a wide variety of real-life problems. They should be able to develop an effective sampling plan. They should be able to provide correct interpretations from a set of analyses and include any limitations to the study. They should have the ability to recommend decisions in the face of uncertainty. Proficiency with Technology Students should possess strong computing skills. They should be familiar with statistical software packages. Ability to Communicate Students should possess inter-personal skills in order to effectively communicate both with their project peers and with clients during a statistical investigation. They should possess the skills to orally present findings to a wide audience. They should possess the ability to document the results of a statistical project in both technical and non-technical terms. Post Graduation Success and Feedback Students should be equipped with the knowledge, skill, and understanding to achieve their full potential in graduate school career paths as statisticians

Mathematics Education Majors.

Understanding Mathematics Content Knowledge Students will master the content knowledge needed to teach in the secondary schools. Students will also have the background in higher level mathematics that allow them to teach competently, and confidently. Making Connections Students will be able to make connections between higher level mathematics and K-12 mathematics. Students will be able to understand the scope and sequence of K-12 mathematics. Effective Utilization of Problem Solving Students will be problem- solving teachers who effectively utilize the experiences and skills in problem solving approaches in their instruction. Ability to Communicate Clearly Students will be able to communicate mathematical ideas and concepts in clear and precise manner. Understand and Implement Standards and Recommendations for Teaching Students will be able to understand, and be capable of implementing and building upon the standards and recommendations for teaching mathematics suggested by professional organizations, research, departments of education, and schools districts. Utilize Research to Inform Classroom Practice Students will be able to read, interpret, implement, and utilize research about teaching mathematics including theories of learning to guide their classroom practice and teaching decisions. Effectively Utilize Technology in the Teaching and Learning of Mathematics Students will be able to effectively utilize technology and determine how to meaningfully integrate technology in teaching mathematics. Appropriate Implementation of Activities and Instructional Strategies Students will be able to choose, adapt, and implement appropriate mathematical activities. Students will be able to use a variety of instructional strategies to help students of diverse abilities learn mathematics. Motivate and Energize the Learning of Mathematics Students will be able to motivate, enrich, and energize the mathematics classroom by displaying their enthusiasm and interest in mathematics. Understand Principles and Implementation of Assessment Students will be able to understand the underlying principles of assessment and know how to use multiple means of assessment.

Physics Department

Learning Outcomes for all Physics majors

The physics department seeks to educate students in all specializations who are prepared to:

1. Advance the state of knowledge in Physics and related sciences.

2. Apply and adapt their knowledge in the practice of their profession.

3. Achieve professional growth in their field.

4. Contribute to the well being of their community and the world at large.

Learning Outcomes Common to All Specializations

Students will have and be able to demonstrate:

1. A foundation of knowledge in classical physics.

2. A foundation of knowledge of modern and quantum physics.

3. Modeling, mathematical and computing skills required to solve scientific and technological problems.

4. Experimental skills required to solve scientific and technological problems.

5. Ability to provide technical expertise on complex social issues.

6. Experience in independent learning.

7. Skills in communicating technical knowledge

Additional Learning Outcomes Required for Physics/Secondary Education Students

8. Acquisition of modern pedagogical methods for Physics classrooms.

9. Proficient application of physics content and observation of student teachers’ pedagogy as instructor.