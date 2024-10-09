The New Jersey Biomed Bridge (NJBB) Scholars Program is a research training program to support students from Brookdale Community College (BCC) and Mercer County Community College (MCCC) interested in pursuing biomedical careers and pursuing a Bachelor’s degree at The College of New Jersey (TCNJ). NJBB Scholars gain hands-on research experience, mentorship, and financial support from BCC/MCCC and TCNJ while earning their degrees.
Support for NJBB Scholars
- Up to 60% tuition for the second year at BCC/MCCC and the first year at TCNJ
- Annual stipend of $14,340 for two years to help defray living expenses during the research training experience while participating in the program as a full-time student
- Academic advising at BCC/MCCC & TCNJ to earn a Bachelor’s degree two years after transferring
- Hands-on research experience with a TCNJ faculty mentor for two years
- Two paid Summer Research Internship experiences: one at TCNJ and one at an outside institution or in industry
- Funded travel to present your research at scientific conferences
- Coaching, mentoring, and advising to achieve career goals post-graduation
Application
Application Deadline: March 15, 2026, for students earning their associate’s degree in Spring 2027.
*Additional due dates will be posted for students earning degrees in the following years.
Questions? Contact us at NJBBScholars@tcnj.edu.
Eligibility
- First-year student at BCC or MCCC (or on track to earn Associate’s degree in 2027) with a GPA of 2.75 or greater.
- Must be a U.S. Citizen or Permanent Resident to apply
- Science or math major (interested in biomedical research/careers)
- Are committed to transferring to TCNJ for their Bachelor’s degree after completing their Associate’s degree
- Interest in pursuing a biomedical career in industry, government, or further studies in graduate school. Please note that graduate school is not inclusive of wanting to pursue medical school.
Upcoming events
Info Session at Brookdale Community College
Thursday, February 26, 2026 from 12-1pm. Room TBD. Please contact Professor Cizin or Dean Crowder for more information.
Info Session at Mercer County Community College
TBD. Please contact Professor Natale or Dr. Killian for more information.
Virtual Info Session for both Brookdale Community College and Mercer County Community College
TBD
Recent media coverage
- NIH awards grant to TCNJ to establish bridge program for biomedical students
- TCNJ awarded NIH grant to launch new bridge program for biomedical professions
- Brookdale Newsroom: TCNJ awarded NIH grant to launch new bridge program for biomedical professions
- NIH Awards Grant to Establish Biomedical-Bridge Scholars Program Allowing Students at Mercer County Community College to Transfer to TCNJ
The NJBB Scholars Program is supported by the National Institute Of General Medical Sciences of the National Institutes of Health under Award Number T34GM154615.