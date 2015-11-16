Majors and Minors

Science is inseparable from research, that all-consuming quest for the elusive and the enigmatic. So, too, is the academic program at the School of Science. Hands-on research and deep engagement are woven throughout our curriculum—in the lab, in the field, and in the classroom. Our students graduate as well-trained scientists and mathematicians with a strong liberal arts background, equipped with the intellectual flexibility to make transitions and forge connections in a rapidly changing world.
Explore the many options within the School of Science, sorting by degree, major, minor, and specialized academic programs.
Biology
Bachelor Degrees
Bachelor of Arts in Biology Liberal Arts
Bachelor of Science in Biology Liberal Arts
Bachelor of Science in Biology Secondary Education
Dual-Degree Programs
Bachelor of Science in Biology/Medical Doctor (MD)
Bachelor of Science in Biology/Doctor of Optometry (OD)
Bachelor of Science in Biology/Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD)
Bachelor of Science in Biology/Doctor of Physical Therapy (DPT)
Chemistry
Bachelor Degrees
Bachelor of Science in Chemistry Liberal Arts
Bachelor of Science in Chemistry Secondary Education
Dual-Degree Programs
Bachelor of Science in Chemistry/Medical Doctor (MD)
Bachelor of Science in Chemistry/Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD)
Computer Science
Bachelor Degree
Bachelor of Science in Computer Science
Dual-Degree Program
Bachelor of Science in Computer Science/Medical Doctor (MD)
Mathematics and Statistics
Bachelor Degrees
Bachelor of Science in Mathematics (Applied Mathematics Specialization)
Bachelor of Science in Mathematics (Mathematics Specialization)
Bachelor of Science in Mathematics (Data Science and Statistics Specialization)
Bachelor of Science in Mathematics Secondary Education
Dual-Degree Program
Bachelor of Science in Mathematics/Medical Doctor (MD)
Physics
Bachelor Degrees
Bachelor of Science in Physics Liberal Arts
Bachelor of Science in Physics Secondary Education
Dual-Degree Program
Bachelor of Science in Physics/Medical Doctor (MD)
Specializations
Chemistry Specializations
Computer Science Specializations
Mathematics and Statistics Specializations
Physics Specializations
In collaboration with the School of Education
In partnership with the School of Graduate, Global, and Online Education