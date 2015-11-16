Majors and Minors

Science is inseparable from research, that all-consuming quest for the elusive and the enigmatic. So, too, is the academic program at the School of Science. Hands-on research and deep engagement are woven throughout our curriculum—in the lab, in the field, and in the classroom. Our students graduate as well-trained scientists and mathematicians with a strong liberal arts background, equipped with the intellectual flexibility to make transitions and forge connections in a rapidly changing world.

Explore the many options within the School of Science, sorting by degree, major, minor, and specialized academic programs.