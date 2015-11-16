Majors and Minors

The College of New Jersey Logo

Science is inseparable from research, that all-consuming quest for the elusive and the enigmatic. So, too, is the academic program at the School of Science. Hands-on research and deep engagement are woven throughout our curriculum—in the lab, in the field, and in the classroom. Our students graduate as well-trained scientists and mathematicians with a strong liberal arts background, equipped with the intellectual flexibility to make transitions and forge connections in a rapidly changing world.

Explore the many options within the School of Science, sorting by degree, major, minor, and specialized academic programs.

Majors

Biology

Bachelor Degrees

Bachelor of Arts in Biology Liberal Arts

Bachelor of Science in Biology Liberal Arts

Bachelor of Science in Biology Secondary Education

Dual-Degree Programs

Bachelor of Science in Biology/Medical Doctor (MD)

Bachelor of Science in Biology/Doctor of Optometry (OD)

Bachelor of Science in Biology/Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD)

Bachelor of Science in Biology/Doctor of Physical Therapy (DPT)

Chemistry

Bachelor Degrees

Bachelor of Science in Chemistry Liberal Arts

Bachelor of Science in Chemistry Secondary Education

Dual-Degree Programs

Bachelor of Science in Chemistry/Medical Doctor (MD)

Bachelor of Science in Chemistry/Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD)

Computer Science

Bachelor Degree

Bachelor of Science in Computer Science

Dual-Degree Program

Bachelor of Science in Computer Science/Medical Doctor (MD)

Mathematics and Statistics

Bachelor Degrees

Bachelor of Science in Mathematics (Applied Mathematics Specialization)

Bachelor of Science in Mathematics (Mathematics Specialization)

Bachelor of Science in Mathematics (Data Science and Statistics Specialization)

Bachelor of Science in Mathematics Secondary Education

Dual-Degree Program

Bachelor of Science in Mathematics/Medical Doctor (MD)

Physics

Bachelor Degrees

Bachelor of Science in Physics Liberal Arts

Bachelor of Science in Physics Secondary Education

Dual-Degree Program

Bachelor of Science in Physics/Medical Doctor (MD)

Minors

Minors

Specializations

Specializations

Chemistry Specializations

Computer Science Specializations

Mathematics and Statistics Specializations

Physics Specializations

School of Education Programs

In collaboration with the School of Education

In partnership with the School of Graduate, Global, and Online Education

