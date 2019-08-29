2018-2019 Leadership

Council of Chairs
- Keith Pecor, Chair, Biology
- Donald Hirsh, Chair, Chemistry
- Monisha Pulimood, Chair, Computer Science
- Thomas Hagedorn, Chair, Mathematics and Statistics
- David McGee, Chair, Physics
- Laurel Leonard, Assistant Dean, School of Science
- Jeffrey M. Osborn, Dean, School of Science
Student Advisory Board
- The Student Advisory Board serves as a liaison between the School of Science student body and the Office of the Dean. The Student Advisory Board consists of presidents and vice presidents from all of the School of Science clubs and organizations, as well as the School of Science senators of the college-wide Student Government Association.
- 2017-2018 Board Members
Standing Committees
Curriculum Committee
- Nina Peel, Chair (2021), Biology
- Joseph Baker (2019), Chemistry
- Jikai Li (2020), Computer Science
- Robert Cunningham (2020), Mathematics and Statistics
- Tuan Nguyen (2020), Physics
Colloquium Committee
- Jeff Erickson, Chair (2019), Biology
- Danielle Guarracino (2021), Chemistry
- Sejong Yoon (2021), Computer Science
- Tamika Thomas-Royal (2020), Mathematics and Statistics
- Angela Capece (2019), Physics
Natural Sciences Secondary Education Committee
- Matt Wund, Chair, Biology
- Michelle Bunagan, Chemistry
- AJ Richards, Physics
High Performance Computing (HPC) Advisory Committee
- Sudhir Nayak (2020), Biology
- Joe Baker (2021), Chemistry
- Michael Bloodgood (2021), Computer Science
- Michael Ochs (2020), Chair, Mathematics & Statistics
- Thulsi Wickramasinghe (2019), Physics
Fostering Student Success
- Wendy Clement (2020), Biology
- Don Hirsh (2019), Chemistry
- Andrea Salgian (2020), Computer Science
- Karen Clark (2019), Mathematics & Statistics
- Angela Capece (2021), Physics
- Laurel Leonard, School of Science
- Lynn Gazely (2020), Sociology
- Benny Chan (2021), Chemistry, Co-Chair
- Jeffrey Osborn, School of Science, Co-Chair
Liaisons
Academic Integrity
- Keith Pecor, School of Science Academic Integrity Officer
Library
- Luke Butler, Biology
- Joe Baker, Chemistry
- Deborah Knox, Computer Science
- Chamont Wang, Mathematics and Statistics
- Angela Capece, Physics
Secondary Education and Teacher Preparation
- Matt Wund, Biology
- Michelle Bunagan, Chemistry
- Cathy Liebars, Mathematics
- AJ Richards, Physics
Ad Hoc Committees / Task Forces
Strategic Map Task Force
Faculty members
Biology – Nina Peel
Chemistry – Joe Baker
Computer Science – Dimitris Papamichail
Mathematics & Statistics – Cindy Curtis
Physics – AJ Richards
At large – Janet Morrison
Adjunct – Marc Brescia
Staff members
Administrative – Ann Zsilavetz
Technical – Marc Brescia
Student members
Jonathan DellaGatta ‘22 (Computer Science)
Christian Tucker ’19 (Mathematics)
Office of the Dean
Dean – Jeff Osborn
Assistant Dean – Laurel Leonard (ex officio)
Barry M. Goldwater Student Scholarship Committee
- Michelle Bunagan, Chair, Chemistry
- Erin Jo Tiedeken, Office of the School of Science
- Tracy Kress, Biology
- Michael Bloodgood, Computer Science
Peer-Review Committee for Mini-grant Program to Support Faculty Research
- Monisha Pulimood, Computer Science
- Tom Hagedorn, Mathematics and Statistics
- Donald Hirsh, Chair, Chemistry
- Keith Pecor, Biology
- David McGee, Physics
Peer-Review Committee for External Scholarly Mentor Program
- TBA, Biology
- TBA, Chemistry
- TBA,Computer Science
- TBA, Mathematics and Statistics
- TBA, Physics
Related Groups / Links
School of Science Faculty Senators
- Heba Abourahma, Chemistry, 2019
- Joseph Baker, Chemistry, 2020
- Michele Bunagan, Chemistry, 2019
- Cynthia Curtis, Mathematics and Statistics, 2019
- Gary Dickinson, Biology, 2018
- Amanda Norvell, Biology, 2021
- Jana Gevertz, Mathematics and Statistics (Faculty Representative to the Board of Trustees), 2020
- Paul Wiita, Physics, 2020
School of Science Staff Senators
- Laurel Leonard, School of Science
Student Government Association
School of Science Student Senators
-
Vineeth Amba
-
John Barry
-
Anshel Bright
-
Maureen Haque
-
Sabrina Mazahreh
-
Madhav Patel, Senator
-
Matthew Van Solen, Senator
- Justine Wilson, Senator
Past School of Science Governance
- 2017-2018
- 2016 -2017
- 2015-2016
- 2014-2015
- 2013-2014
- 2012-2013