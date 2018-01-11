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2016-2017 Leadership

Council of Chairs

  • Keith Pecor, Chair, Biology
  • Stephanie Sen, Chair, Chemistry
  • Monisha Pulimood, Chair, Computer Science
  • Thomas Hagedorn, Chair, Mathematics and Statistics
  • David McGee, Chair, Physics
  • Laurel Leonard, Assistant Dean, School of Science
  • Jeffrey M. Osborn, Dean, School of Science

Student Advisory Board

  • The Student Advisory Board serves as a liaison between the School of Science student body and the Office of the Dean. The Student Advisory Board consists of presidents and vice presidents from all of the School of Science clubs and organizations, as well as the School of Science senators of the college-wide Student Government Association.
  • 2016-2017 Board Members

Standing Committees

Curriculum Committee

  • Matt Wund, Chair (2018), Biology
  • Joseph Baker (2019), Chemistry
  • Jikai Li (2017), Computer Science
  • Cindy Curtis (2018), Mathematics and Statistics
  • Tuan Nguyen (2017), Physics

Colloquium Committee

  • Jeff Erickson (2016), Biology
  • Danielle Guarracino, Chair (2017), Chemistry
  • Andrea Salgian (2018), Computer Science
  • Michael Ochs (2017), Mathematics and Statistics
  • Angela Capece (2019), Physics

Natural Sciences Secondary Education Committee

  • Matt Wund, Chair, Biology
  • Lynn Bradley, Chemistry
  • AJ Richards, Physics

High Performance Computing (HPC) Advisory Committee

  • Sudhir Nayak, Biology
  • Joe Baker, Chemistry
  • Jikai Li, Computer Science
  • Michael Ochs, Chair, Mathematics & Statistics
  • Thulsi Wickramasinghe, Physics

Liaisons

Academic Integrity

  • Keith Pecor, School of Science Academic Integrity Officer

Library

  • Luke Butler, Biology
  • Joe Baker, Chemistry
  • Deborah Knox, Computer Science
  • Chamont Wang, Mathematics and Statistics
  • Angela Capece, Physics

Secondary Education and Teacher Preparation

  • Matt Wund, Biology
  • Lynn Bradley, Chemistry
  • Cathy Liebars, Mathematics
  • Rob Richard, Physics

Ad Hoc Committees / Task Forces

Barry M. Goldwater Student Scholarship Committee

  • Michelle Bunagan, Chair, Chemistry
  • Nadine Dalrymple, Office of the School of Science
  • Marla Jaksch, Coordinator of the Office of Post-Graduate Fellowships
  • Judit Kardos, Mathematics and Statistics
  • Tracy Kress, Biology
  • Xuefeng Wei, Biomedical Engineering

Peer-Review Committee for Mini-grant Program to Support Faculty Research

  • TBA, Computer Science
  • TBA, Mathematics and Statistics
  • TBA, Chair, Chemistry
  • TBA, Biology
  • TBA, Physics

Peer-Review Committee for External Scholarly Mentor Program

  • TBA, Biology
  • TBA, Chemistry
  • TBA,Computer Science
  • TBA, Mathematics and Statistics
  • TBA, Physics
Task Force on Fostering Student Success
  • Wendy Clement, Biology
  • Don Hirsh, Chemistry
  • Jia Tao, Computer Science
  • Karen Clark, Mathematics & Statistics
  • Angela Capece, Physics
  • Laurel Leonard, School of Science
  • Lynn Gazely, Sociology
  • Benny Chan, Chemistry, Co-Chair
  • Jeffrey Osborn, School of Science, Co-Chair
 

Related Groups / Links

College Governance

Faculty Senate

School of Science Faculty Senators

  • Heba Abourahma, Chemistry, 2019
  • Michelle Bunagan, Chemistry, 2019
  • Cynthia Curtis, Mathematics and Statistics, 2019
  • Gary Dickinson (One-Year Replacement for Paul Wiita), 2017
  • Donald Hirsh, Chemistry, 2018
  • Amanda Norvell, Biology, 2018
  • Jana Gevertz, Mathematics and Statistics (Faculty Representative to the Board of Trustees), 2017
  • TBD, 2018

Staff Senate

School of Science Staff Senators

  • No elected staff senator for the 2016-2017

Student Government Association

School of Science Student Senators

  • Darshak Vekaria
  • Shaziya Ahmed
  • Carey Davidson
  • Sarah Jennings
  • Sarthak Mohanty
  • Krishna Sheth
  • Jake Veliky

Past School of Science Governance

Contact

Science Complex, P105
The College of New Jersey
P.O. Box 7718
2000 Pennington Rd.
Ewing, NJ 08628

609.771.2724
science@tcnj.edu

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