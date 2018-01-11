2016-2017 Leadership

Council of Chairs
- Keith Pecor, Chair, Biology
- Stephanie Sen, Chair, Chemistry
- Monisha Pulimood, Chair, Computer Science
- Thomas Hagedorn, Chair, Mathematics and Statistics
- David McGee, Chair, Physics
- Laurel Leonard, Assistant Dean, School of Science
- Jeffrey M. Osborn, Dean, School of Science
Student Advisory Board
- The Student Advisory Board serves as a liaison between the School of Science student body and the Office of the Dean. The Student Advisory Board consists of presidents and vice presidents from all of the School of Science clubs and organizations, as well as the School of Science senators of the college-wide Student Government Association.
- 2016-2017 Board Members
Standing Committees
Curriculum Committee
- Matt Wund, Chair (2018), Biology
- Joseph Baker (2019), Chemistry
- Jikai Li (2017), Computer Science
- Cindy Curtis (2018), Mathematics and Statistics
- Tuan Nguyen (2017), Physics
Colloquium Committee
- Jeff Erickson (2016), Biology
- Danielle Guarracino, Chair (2017), Chemistry
- Andrea Salgian (2018), Computer Science
- Michael Ochs (2017), Mathematics and Statistics
- Angela Capece (2019), Physics
Natural Sciences Secondary Education Committee
- Matt Wund, Chair, Biology
- Lynn Bradley, Chemistry
- AJ Richards, Physics
High Performance Computing (HPC) Advisory Committee
- Sudhir Nayak, Biology
- Joe Baker, Chemistry
- Jikai Li, Computer Science
- Michael Ochs, Chair, Mathematics & Statistics
- Thulsi Wickramasinghe, Physics
Liaisons
Academic Integrity
- Keith Pecor, School of Science Academic Integrity Officer
Library
- Luke Butler, Biology
- Joe Baker, Chemistry
- Deborah Knox, Computer Science
- Chamont Wang, Mathematics and Statistics
- Angela Capece, Physics
Secondary Education and Teacher Preparation
- Matt Wund, Biology
- Lynn Bradley, Chemistry
- Cathy Liebars, Mathematics
- Rob Richard, Physics
Ad Hoc Committees / Task Forces
Barry M. Goldwater Student Scholarship Committee
- Michelle Bunagan, Chair, Chemistry
- Nadine Dalrymple, Office of the School of Science
- Marla Jaksch, Coordinator of the Office of Post-Graduate Fellowships
- Judit Kardos, Mathematics and Statistics
- Tracy Kress, Biology
- Xuefeng Wei, Biomedical Engineering
Peer-Review Committee for Mini-grant Program to Support Faculty Research
- TBA, Computer Science
- TBA, Mathematics and Statistics
- TBA, Chair, Chemistry
- TBA, Biology
- TBA, Physics
Peer-Review Committee for External Scholarly Mentor Program
- TBA, Biology
- TBA, Chemistry
- TBA,Computer Science
- TBA, Mathematics and Statistics
- TBA, Physics
- Wendy Clement, Biology
- Don Hirsh, Chemistry
- Jia Tao, Computer Science
- Karen Clark, Mathematics & Statistics
- Angela Capece, Physics
- Laurel Leonard, School of Science
- Lynn Gazely, Sociology
- Benny Chan, Chemistry, Co-Chair
- Jeffrey Osborn, School of Science, Co-Chair
Related Groups / Links
School of Science Faculty Senators
- Heba Abourahma, Chemistry, 2019
- Michelle Bunagan, Chemistry, 2019
- Cynthia Curtis, Mathematics and Statistics, 2019
- Gary Dickinson (One-Year Replacement for Paul Wiita), 2017
- Donald Hirsh, Chemistry, 2018
- Amanda Norvell, Biology, 2018
- Jana Gevertz, Mathematics and Statistics (Faculty Representative to the Board of Trustees), 2017
- TBD, 2018
School of Science Staff Senators
- No elected staff senator for the 2016-2017
Student Government Association
School of Science Student Senators
- Darshak Vekaria
- Shaziya Ahmed
- Carey Davidson
- Sarah Jennings
- Sarthak Mohanty
- Krishna Sheth
- Jake Veliky