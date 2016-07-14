Beyond the Laboratory: Student Edition

Billy Buchbinder ’16 and Katie Buchbinder ’17 – Varsity Men’s and Women’s Tennis

Chemistry majors

While pursuing careers in dentistry and possibly medicine, chemistry majors and siblings Billy and Katie Buchbinder are forces of nature on the tennis court as varsity athletes for TCNJ’s Men’s and Women’s Tennis teams. Their love of the sport stems from their father who would take the family to the Saddlebrook Resort in Tampa, FL in the summer. This vacation spot is known for its rigorous tennis training camp, and it appears that all of that training has paid off. Katie went 13-6 in singles play while Billy went 10-6 in singles and 12-3 in doubles this past season. Academically, Billy was inducted in the Phi Beta Kappa honor society and Katie was named to the Capital One All-District Academic First Team last year.

In addition to their chemistry homework and tennis practices, the Buchbinders also make time for other on-campus activities as well. “I’m in TCNJ’s Alternative Break Club. We raise money to go to places like New Orleans and build houses,” Katie says. Billy has a passion for music and has been playing the guitar since his sophomore year of college. Now having graduated from TCNJ, Billy vows that tennis will always be a central part of his life: “I want to continue to compete, so I’m going to try to play in some tournaments, and my kids will be playing at some point, definitely.” While Katie returns to TCNJ in the fall of 2016 for her senior year, Billy will be attending the University of Pennsylvania School of Dental Medicine.

Adapted from Jones, Ryan. “How They Got Here: Billy and Katie Buchbinder.” TCNJ Magazine. The College of New Jersey, 8 Sep. 2015. Web. 21 June 2016.

Kaila Carter ’20 – Track and Field

Biology major

Kaila Carter ’20 runs track like she’s been doing it her entire life—but it’s actually only been since the spring of her senior year in high school. She actually decided to continue her track and field career in college after she had been accepted to TCNJ, but she believes that makes her passion for the sport that much more personal.

“TCNJ was always my number one in my college search,” Carter says, joining the Department of Biology with goals to pursue medicine. She says that her connection to running track is unique, because at a Division III school, her desire to run is the only thing motivating her to participate on the track team—free from the pressure of her academics and athletics tied together by a scholarship. “The reason why I’m in this sport, why I’m running track is because it’s a personal choice every single day.” There is a certain joy that Carter gets to experience in having the ability to celebrate her studies and academic achievements—as well as athletic feats—both on their own time.

As a biology major, Carter has been able to learn about how her body works mechanically and use it to her advantage as a runner. As she hurdles or runs, she knows what is going on with muscle contractions at the cellular level and has learned how quickly and efficiently her body works as she is resting. “It’s incredibly fascinating to be able to relate and connect topics that I am learning about in the classroom to the sport that I love.”

For more information: Day in the Life – Kaila Carter.

Morgan Epley ’19 – TCNJ Cheerleading

Chemistry and Mathematics double major

When she isn’t logging in study time as a double major in chemistry and mathematics, sophomore Morgan Epley can be found performing stunts under the bright lights of Lions Stadium with TCNJ Cheerleading. Along with cheering at home football games and men’s and women’s basketball games, the team travels to Orlando, FL each year to compete in the Universal Cheerleading Association’s College National Championships. Epley has been a member since her first year and counts the trip to Nationals as her favorite part of being on the team. “We dedicated our entire winter break to practicing once or twice a day, every day, to prepare for Nationals,” she says. “When the time came for us to finally perform, we put on two amazing routines in the semi-finals and finals.”

Having participated in cheerleading since she was a little girl, Epley was set on continuing once she came to TCNJ. “I love being in front of a crowd either at a game or a competition to show the community who we truly are as a team,” she says. “Being a student-athlete has helped me immerse myself in TCNJ’s culture and it has opened up so many doors of possibilities for me to experience.” According to Epley, her roles as both a TCNJ cheerleader and a School of Science student have instilled in her a strong work ethic and the ability to embrace unfamiliar experiences while also giving her an “enriched and balanced” life as a student.

Hank Harvey ’17 – Varsity Football

Computer Science major with a minor in Professional Selling

This fall semester, senior computer science major and #74 Hank Harvey will play his final season as an interior offensive lineman for TCNJ’s Varsity Football team. Under the bright lights of the Lions Stadium, Harvey will share the field with those who have made his career at the College most memorable: his teammates. According to Harvey, the bond he has built with his teammates is what keeps him coming back to the game. “When it’s 95 degrees outside and 100 degrees on the turf in the middle of August, and you’re on the second practice of the day in full pads, you have to look to the guys next to you and dig a little deeper because come game time, you don’t want to let them down,” he says.

Now entering his second year as captain of the team, Harvey began playing the sport as a child and again in high school before playing for the TCNJ Lions. One of Harvey’s favorite moments of the football season was the team’s triumph against Montclair State this past year, which was the start of the team’s four-game winning streak. “The rivalry between Montclair and TCNJ is the longest active college football rivalry in the Garden State,” says Harvey. “We came out on top, beating Montclair 23 – 20. I vividly remember jumping all over my teammates as the game clock hit zero, screaming ‘We beat Montclair!’” Despite the team’s success this past season, Harvey continues to stay focused in the classroom and says he finds it easier to dedicate himself to academics during the season because of the time constraints on his schedule. “We are constantly reminded that even though we’re athletes, we are students first, and excelling in class is vital,” he says. “Being a student-athlete at TCNJ has significantly enhanced my experience here.”

Elizabeth Johnson ’15 – Varsity Cross Country and Track & Field

Chemistry major

Now pursuing her doctoral degree at Harvard University, TCNJ alumna and former chemistry major Elizabeth Johnson is still remembered for her accomplishments as an athlete for the Women’s Cross Country and Track and Field teams. In her senior year, she received the Dr. Harold W. Eickhoff Outstanding Senior Female Scholar-Athlete Award which recognized her 3.989 grade point average and competitive performances at four New Jersey Athletic Conference championships.

While attending TCNJ, Johnson conducted research with Dr. Heba Abourahma, participated in the MUSE (Mentored Undergraduate Summer Experience) Program, and also worked as a research assistant at Princeton University. For her undergraduate research at TCNJ, Johnson studied the “kinetic and thermodynamic solubility of pyrazinamide cocrystals.” With her impressive resume and experience, Johnson was admitted into many graduate schools – Harvard, Stanford, University of California at Irvine, University of Pennsylvania, Cornell, Yale, and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill – before ultimately deciding on Harvard.

Adapted from “Weiss, Johnson honored for academic prowess.” TCNJ Athletics. The College of New Jersey, 24 April 2015. Web. 6 July 2016 and “TCNJ Undergraduate Student Presentations.” TCNJ School of Science. The College of New Jersey, n.d. Web. 6 July 2016.

Elizabeth Morrison ’18 – Varsity Women’s Lacrosse and Field Hockey

Biology major with a minor in Psychology

Recently named the IWLCA Division III Defensive Player of the Year for 2016, junior biology major Elizabeth Morrison keeps herself busy as a star player for the TCNJ Varsity Women’s Lacrosse and Field Hockey teams. She first began playing lacrosse in fifth grade as an alternative to softball and was introduced to field hockey in her first year of high school. This eventually led her to TCNJ where she has become the first player in the College’s lacrosse program to receive All-American first team honors as both a first-year student and sophomore. “Being a two-sport student-athlete has made my experience at TCNJ much more connected,” says Morrison. “I have met many students and faculty through the athletic program, and representing the Lions on the field has given me the opportunity to connect with my professors.”

For Morrison, the values of “dedication, perseverance, and leadership” she has mastered as an athlete have translated directly to her work as a biology student. She surrounds herself with support from her coaches and teammates in order to stay focused academically and uses her time management skills and campus resources to maintain her high level of successes in the classroom and on the field.

Jasmine Muniz-Cadorette ’16 – Varsity Women’s Tennis

Biology major

Recent biology graduate Jasmine Muniz-Cadorette looks back on her experience as a student-athlete for the College serving as co-captain for the Varsity Women’s Tennis team. Her love for the sport arose from her high levels of energy and impatience as a child which earned her the nickname of “The Energizer Bunny” from her mother. After picking up her first tennis racquet at age twelve, Muniz-Cadorette has continued to hone her skills and passion for tennis ever since. “There is something about this sport that suits my personality,” she says. “I love the competitiveness and demands of tennis. But mostly, I love the lessons you learn, the confidence you build, and the relationships that the sport fosters. You cope with errors, think on your feet, and coach yourself through anything. I think I have come to be a much stronger person, not just physically, but mentally as well.”

Now working full-time for Brightpoint Health as the 340B Program Specialist, Muniz-Cadorette is putting to good use the skills she has learned as a biology student and an athlete. Her duties include “building relationships with local pharmacies, managing contracts, maintaining compliance with regulations and government requirements, and identifying areas for improvements to maximize savings.” Muniz-Cadorette intends to continue playing tennis with friends and in local tournaments. She even has aspirations of starting a tennis program in her hometown for middle school students along with earning a Master’s degree in healthcare administration.

Samantha Platt ’18 – Varsity Women’s Softball

Biology major with a minor in Women’s and Gender Studies

When she isn’t studying for an upcoming biology exam, junior Samantha Platt can be found on the pitching mound of Walker Field as part of TCNJ’s Varsity Softball Team, gearing up to serve the opposing batter a mean fastball. This past spring, she earned Academic All-District Honors and qualified for the national ballot for voting for Academic All-American honors. In addition, Platt’s statistics for academics and athletics are impressive on both ends, with a 4.0 grade point average and a 1.89 earned run average. Platt began pitching for her town softball league when she was eight years old and says that the mental demands of the game are what keep her interested and motivated. “The pre-planning on every pitch is crucial to success,” says Platt. “Eighty percent of each battle is mental and fought before the pitch is thrown since a pitch consensus needs to be agreed upon between the coach, catcher, and pitcher. Only twenty percent of getting the job done is actually executing the pitch.”

Platt is also mentally tenacious in the classroom as a science student enrolled in the TCNJ Honors Program. She works with biology professor Dr. Donald Lovett in his laboratory and has participated in the MUSE (Mentored Undergraduate Summer Experience) Program. Along with her hard work and dedication, Platt gives credit to her teammates, coaches, and professors for supporting both her academic and athletic endeavors: “As a student you are accountable to your professors, and as an athlete you are accountable to both your coach and your team, all of whom want to see you excel in both and want to help in any way that they can.”

Adapted from “Platt earns Academic All-District honors.” TCNJ Athletics. The College of New Jersey, 6 May 2016. Web. 6 July 2016.

Domenic Polidoro ’17 – Varsity Men’s Soccer

Computer Science major with a minor in Managerial Business

When senior computer science major Domenic Polidoro played at TCNJ’s Lions Stadium for the Group IV State Finals with his high school soccer team, he was unaware of the field’s future significance in his career. That very same field where Polidoro played his final high school game has also become the spot where Polidoro is making his mark in college as a defender for the Varsity Men’s Soccer team. To the surprise of many, Polidoro was not planning on pursuing soccer at the college level until he was put in touch with George Nazario, head coach of the TCNJ Men’s Soccer team. The rest is history, and now entering his senior year, Polidoro is serving as the team’s co-captain.

As a computer science student, Polidoro admits that being a student-athlete is tough at times: “Everyone else just has to go to class, but I’ve had to go from class to practice to class to lab, only to have a few hours off and then class again.” But with good time management, Polidoro is successful on and off the field and finds that both facets of his life complete his TCNJ experience. “I plan on transferring my understanding of how to work together as a unit into the professional world as well,” he says. This summer, Polidoro is completing an internship in which he is developing an app that will help front-end managers at ShopRite grocery stores override malfunctions with registers.

Brittany Reedman ’18 – Varsity Women’s Tennis

Computer Science and Applied Mathematics double major

After junior Computer Science major Brittany Reedman tried playing every sport she could think of by the end of her seventh grade year, she fell into tennis and has been playing ever since, taking her passion for the sport to the collegiate level when she began playing for TCNJ. “This fall, the TCNJ team won the New Jersey Athletic Conference for the 34th year in a row,” she says, “We do very well in the fall. In the spring, we play nationally ranked teams, and they’re more competitive.” Besides playing tennis, Reedman’s competitive drive and steady work ethic allow her to keep very busy on campus; currently, she serves executive board positions for the mathematics and computer science honors societies, as president of Women in Computer Science (WiCS), and as treasurer of the Association for Computing Machinery (ACM). As both an accomplished honors student and a decorated athlete, Brittany’s efficiency and positive mindset allow her to maintain success both on and off the court. “I try to get my work done as efficiently as possible,” she says, “The second you start realizing how much stuff you have to do, you’ll get overwhelmed. So I just keep calm.”

As a woman in the computer science field herself, Reedman is active in promoting the sciences to other young women. “I’m very involved in getting more women into technical fields like computer science,” she says. Of her own experience in becoming a Computer Science major, Reedman credits her mom, who was also a Computer Science major. “Without my mother, I would have stayed with math. A lot of women don’t have that influence in their life, and they don’t find out about the field.” Emphasizing the importance for women and girls to try out different courses and fields in the sciences, Reedman acts as a true model of success in relating her experiences interning at Microsoft this past summer. “There were 1,600 interns from all around the world… I worked on a machine-learning application that is going to be launched soon.” Illuminating just one of many incredibly opportunities available to science majors, Reedman represents the very best at TCNJ and exactly what good time management, work ethic, and determination can accomplish.

Hannah Richman ’18 – Varsity Women’s Soccer

Computer Science major

After her first soccer game at the age of six, junior computer science major Hannah Richman has continued to develop her skills and passion for the sport, now playing as a forward for TCNJ’s Women’s Varsity Soccer team. “I love the intensity and speed of the game,” she says. “It relaxes me and also keeps me motivated. Whenever I am stressed or having a bad day, I kick the ball around and it always helps.” Richman got the chance to play for TCNJ when she was noticed by the coaching staff at one of the team’s clinics.

Representing the Lions on the field brings Richman immense pride as she plays alongside her teammates. She realizes it’s not the number of goals scored that she will remember most after leaving TCNJ, but the lasting friendships she has formed with her teammates. Richman also says, “What I’ve learned from playing on this team is to give your all whenever you get on the field; give 110%. We win and lose as a team; it is about the sport and the support system you create by playing with these girls that makes playing for this school just that special.” Although soccer and her studies keep her quite busy, Richman notes that she finds the off-season during the spring semester more academically challenging because of the lack of rigidity in her schedule. “I love being a student-athlete because of the discipline. I couldn’t imagine not playing the sport that makes me so happy.”

Mari Angel Rodriguez ’19 – Fencing

Biology major

Mari Angel Rodriguez first found her interest in fencing when she became aware of TCNJ’s Fencing Club during Accepted Students’ Day. After she arrived at TCNJ as a first-year student, she and a friend went to their first practice together and have been fencing ever since. Rodriguez served as Secretary of the club during her Sophomore year before stepping down from the executive board to devote more time to her biological research.

Rodriguez fences épée, which utilizes the largest of the three fencing weapons. It also has the fewest rules, with the entire body considered a target area. “The competitive aspect is definitely the most exciting part for me,” Rodriguez says. She also mentions that the club has grown in size since she joined, and she believes that can be credited to fencing being a unique and fun sport, but also relatively easy to pick up.

Rodriguez says that the competitive side of fencing includes a robust competition schedule, which involves a lot of traveling. The club was recently in Knoxville, Tennessee to compete with teams from all over the country. The practice, traveling, and competition has enriched Rodriguez’s TCNJ undergraduate years beyond just sport. “I’ve met a lot of my closest friends through fencing, which I think is a defining experience for anyone who participates in TCNJ’s club sports program.”

For more information: Mari Angel Rodriguez ’19 Student Profile.

Henry Shen ’19 – TCNJ Club Ultimate Frisbee

Computer Science major with a minor in Economics

As an incoming first-year student at TCNJ this past year, computer science major Henry Shen looked forward to new on-campus experiences. This mindset led him to join the Club Ultimate Frisbee team. “Freshman year was my first time ever playing Ultimate Frisbee and I really enjoyed it. It’s a surprisingly intense sport; I like to think of it as a mix of basketball, football, and soccer,” says Shen. The Ultimate Frisbee Club competes against teams from other schools and is divided into two groups: the men’s team is called “Revolution” and the women’s team is named “Anarchy”.

According to Shen, members of the Club Ultimate Frisbee team form a close bond throughout the year. He recalls a specific moment from their final game of the 2015-2016 season: “We all had our arms around each other in a giant circle. The captains were saying how they were sad that the season was ending, but that they were happy to close out their college Ultimate career with this team. I almost cried in that circle knowing that I wouldn’t play Frisbee ever again with some of these people.” Now entering his sophomore year, Shen stays committed to the team and his studies by starting class assignments and projects ahead of time while prioritizing his academic work when deciding which weekly practices to attend.

Elizabeth Thoresen ’18 – Varsity Women’s Soccer

Biology major

This fall, junior biology major Elizabeth Thoresen will enter her third season playing for the TCNJ Women’s Varsity Soccer team, now taking on the role of team captain. As a first-year student, she scored the first goal for the team in the New Jersey Athletic Conference Finals against Montclair State, the College’s biggest rival. According to Thoresen, she loves the physical and mental challenges of the sport: creativity, strategy, and toughness. “A soccer player has to endure non-stop running and physical pounding from opponents for 90 minutes,” she says. “It takes a serious toll on your body, but when you have to push yourself to make that last run for the ball, that is the real test and can be the deciding factor between a win or a loss.” Thoresen also says that she values the Women’s Soccer Program’s emphasis on tradition and credits head coach Joe Russo whom she says recruits “true ‘Trenton Players’”: women who have “insane work ethic, unquestionable determination, pride in their play, and most importantly, passion for the game.”

While striving towards these qualities on the field, Thoresen aims for success in the classroom and – like many student-athletes – says she finds it easier to maintain her academic focus during soccer season. In addition to playing soccer, she is president of the Pre-Veterinary Club, a campus organization that guides students towards careers in animal science and raises money for animal-benefiting groups. Thoresen coordinates the organization’s shadowing program and sets up Skype calls with the admissions offices of veterinary schools and institutions with animal research opportunities. She has also had hands-on experience in the laboratory of biology professor Dr. Matthew Wund, studying the evolutionary plasticity of the three-spine stickleback fish. As part of this project, she has traveled to Alaska to conduct field research in different lakes and at the University of Alaska.