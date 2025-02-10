Mentor Research and Leadership

NJBB Scholars gain hands-on research experience and mentorship from experts in their field. Learn more about the mentors and leadership in this program.

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TCNJ Faculty Research Mentors

Lab Website

Research Interests:

Development and application of computational methods to study the structure, dynamics, and function of complex biomolecular systems like bacterial protein filaments called pili

Properties of ionic liquids and the influence that they have on protein and biomembrane structure and dynamics

Implications for the development of new ways to prevent and treat bacterial infections

Tools and techniques used:

Molecular Biology and Biochemistry

Computational Chemistry and Physics

Computer Science and Programming

Research Interests:

Mathematical modeling of organismal systems

Comparative biomechanics

Leveraging machine learning to study complex systems

Tools and techniques used:

Numerical differential equations and high-performance computing

Computational fluid dynamics

Computational optimization

Surrogate modeling frameworks (e.g., neural networks, polynomial chaos expansions)

Research Interests:

Probing the effect of environment in determining conformations of intrinsically disordered proteins

Using surfactants and polymer-based structures to mimic dehydration conditions for proteins

Development of polymer-focused laboratories for Physical Chemistry coursework

Tools and techniques used:

Circular Dichroism Spectroscopy

Fluorescence Spectroscopy

UV-Vis Absorption Spectroscopy

Research Interests:

Evolution of plant diversity using phylogenomics

Evolution of fusion in honeysuckles

Plant-insect interactions among plants, pollinators, and their herbivores

Tools and techniques used:

Lab work and microscopy

Genomics and bioinformatics (using the TCNJ high performance computing cluster)

Field work and studies of natural history specimens

Research Interests:

Bacterial Genetics

Ribosomal RNA

Large Mutations

Tools and techniques used:

Molecular Biology

Microbiology

Lab Website

Research interests:

Modeling metalloenzymes with metal complexes

Mammalian cysteamine dioxygenase reactivity

Detection of radical species

Reaction kinetics

Tools and techniques used:

Inorganic and bioinorganic chemistry

Electron paramagnetic resonance (EPR) spectroscopy

High performance liquid chromatography mass spectrometry

UV-Visible spectroscopy

Research Interests:

Maturation of cardiorespiratory control in neonatal animals

Role of serotonin in cardiorespiratory maturation

Serotonin-deficient animal models for SIDS

Tools and techniques used:

Whole-animal measurement of breathing and heart rate

Electrophysiological measurement of neural circuits

Immunohistochemistry

Research Interests:

Understanding heterogeneous response to treatment among cancer patients

Making robust predictions about cancer progression

Informing experimental design

Tools and techniques used:

Mathematical Modeling

Computer Programming

Data Science

Lab Website

Research Interests

Developing New Tools for Chemical Measurement

Method development of portable, paper-based analytical devices for low-resource settings

Design of 3D polymer sensors for probing cell signaling

Optimization of traditional analytical methods for complex samples

Tools and techniques used:

Electrospinning

Colorimetry using smart phone cameras

Modern analytical tools (electron microscopy, electrochemistry, chromatography, mass spectrometry)

Research Interests:

Regulation of gene expression using bakers yeast as a model organism

Coupling between transcription and RNA processing

Functions for prion-like proteins in regulating RNA splicing

Tools and techniques used:

Cell and Molecular Biology

Biochemistry

Genetics

Research Interests:

Mathematical modeling of biological processes (wound healing and cancer progression)

Developing methods to connect math models to biological data

Incorporating machine learning into the math modeling process

Tools and techniques used:

Differential equations

Agent-based modeling

Neural networks and other machine learning methods

Research Interests:

Understanding how the movement of electrons and protons enables metabolic processes

Thermodynamics and kinetics of proton-coupled electron transfers

Characterization of intermediates in hydrocarbon electrosynthesis

Tools and techniques used:

Organic and inorganic synthesis

Electrochemistry

Miscellaneous chromatographies and spectroscopies

Research Interests:

Regulation of microtubules by the post-translational modification glutamylation

The redundancy of function among the five glutamylating TTLL enzymes

The functions of the deglutamylating enzyme CCPP-1 in non-neuronal cells

Tools and techniques used:

Genetics

Microscopy

Molecular biology

NJBB Scholars Program Leadership

TCNJ

Principal Investigators (PIs)

Wendy Clement, PhD, Professor of Biology

Joe Baker, PhD, Professor of Chemistry

Sunita Kramer, PhD, Dean, School of Science and Professor of Biology

Program Coordinator

Jen Aleman, PhD, Science Grant Writer, School of Science Dean’s Office

Brookdale Community College

Principal Investigator (PI)

Jim Crowder, PhD, Dean, STEM Institute

Program Coordinator

Nancy Cizin, Assistant Professor of Biology

Mercer County Community College

Principal Investigator (PI)

Patrick Natale, Assistant Professor of Biology

Program Coordinator

Nichol Killian, PhD. Assistant to the Dean of Math, Sciences and Health Professions

The NJBB Scholars Program is supported by the National Institute Of General Medical Sciences of the National Institutes of Health under Award Number T34GM154615.