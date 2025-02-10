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Mentor Research and Leadership

NJBB Scholars gain hands-on research experience and mentorship from experts in their field. Learn more about the mentors and leadership in this program.

» Mentors
» Leadership

TCNJ Faculty Research Mentors

Joe BakerHeadshot of Joe Baker.

Lab Website

Research Interests:

  • Development and application of computational methods to study the structure, dynamics, and function of complex biomolecular systems like bacterial protein filaments called pili
  • Properties of ionic liquids and the influence that they have on protein and biomembrane structure and dynamics
  • Implications for the development of new ways to prevent and treat bacterial infections

Tools and techniques used:

  • Molecular Biology and Biochemistry
  • Computational Chemistry and Physics
  • Computer Science and Programming

Nicholas BattistaBiology

Research Interests:

  • Mathematical modeling of organismal systems
  • Comparative biomechanics
  • Leveraging machine learning to study complex systems

Tools and techniques used:

  • Numerical differential equations and high-performance computing
  • Computational fluid dynamics
  • Computational optimization
  • Surrogate modeling frameworks (e.g., neural networks, polynomial chaos expansions)

Michelle BunaganWavelength chart.

Research Interests:

  • Probing the effect of environment in determining conformations of intrinsically disordered proteins
  • Using surfactants and polymer-based structures to mimic dehydration conditions for proteins
  • Development of polymer-focused laboratories for Physical Chemistry coursework

Tools and techniques used:

  • Circular Dichroism Spectroscopy
  • Fluorescence Spectroscopy
  • UV-Vis Absorption Spectroscopy

Wendy ClementFlowers

Research Interests:

  • Evolution of plant diversity using phylogenomics
  • Evolution of fusion in honeysuckles
  • Plant-insect interactions among plants, pollinators, and their herbivores

Tools and techniques used:

  • Lab work and microscopy
  • Genomics and bioinformatics (using the TCNJ high performance computing cluster)
  • Field work and studies of natural history specimens

KT ElliottResearch

Research Interests:

  • Bacterial Genetics
  • Ribosomal RNA
  • Large Mutations

Tools and techniques used:

  • Molecular Biology
  • Microbiology

Levi EkangerWavelength chart.

Lab Website
Research interests:

  • Modeling metalloenzymes with metal complexes
  • Mammalian cysteamine dioxygenase reactivity
  • Detection of radical species
  • Reaction kinetics

Tools and techniques used:

  • Inorganic and bioinorganic chemistry
  • Electron paramagnetic resonance (EPR) spectroscopy
  • High performance liquid chromatography mass spectrometry
  • UV-Visible spectroscopy

Jeffery EricksonAnimals

Research Interests:

  • Maturation of cardiorespiratory control in neonatal animals
  • Role of serotonin in cardiorespiratory maturation
  • Serotonin-deficient animal models for SIDS

Tools and techniques used:

  • Whole-animal measurement of breathing and heart rate
  • Electrophysiological measurement of neural circuits
  • Immunohistochemistry

Jana GevertzDrug model

Research Interests:

  • Understanding heterogeneous response to treatment among cancer patients
  • Making robust predictions about cancer progression
  • Informing experimental design

Tools and techniques used:

  • Mathematical Modeling
  • Computer Programming
  • Data Science

Rebecca Hunter

Lab Website

Cells

Research Interests

  • Developing New Tools for Chemical Measurement
  • Method development of portable, paper-based analytical devices for low-resource settings
  • Design of 3D polymer sensors for probing cell signaling
  • Optimization of traditional analytical methods for complex samples

Tools and techniques used:

  • Electrospinning
  • Colorimetry using smart phone cameras
  • Modern analytical tools (electron microscopy, electrochemistry, chromatography, mass spectrometry)

Tracy KressGene expression

Research Interests:

  • Regulation of gene expression using bakers yeast as a model organism
  • Coupling between transcription and RNA processing
  • Functions for prion-like proteins in regulating RNA splicing

Tools and techniques used:

  • Cell and Molecular Biology
  • Biochemistry
  • Genetics

John NardiniNeural network model

Research Interests:

  • Mathematical modeling of biological processes (wound healing and cancer progression)
  • Developing methods to connect math models to biological data
  • Incorporating machine learning into the math modeling process

Tools and techniques used:

  • Differential equations
  • Agent-based modeling
  • Neural networks and other machine learning methods

Giovanny ParadaElectron models

Research Interests:

  • Understanding how the movement of electrons and protons enables metabolic processes
  • Thermodynamics and kinetics of proton-coupled electron transfers
  • Characterization of intermediates in hydrocarbon electrosynthesis

Tools and techniques used:

  • Organic and inorganic synthesis
  • Electrochemistry
  • Miscellaneous chromatographies and spectroscopies

Nina PeelMicroscopy

Research Interests:

  • Regulation of microtubules by the post-translational modification glutamylation
  • The redundancy of function among the five glutamylating TTLL enzymes
  • The functions of the deglutamylating enzyme CCPP-1 in non-neuronal cells

Tools and techniques used:

  • Genetics
  • Microscopy
  • Molecular biology

NJBB Scholars Program Leadership

TCNJ

Principal Investigators (PIs)

  • Wendy Clement, PhD, Professor of Biology
  • Joe Baker, PhD, Professor of Chemistry
  • Sunita Kramer, PhD, Dean, School of Science and Professor of Biology

Program Coordinator

Jen Aleman, PhD, Science Grant Writer, School of Science Dean’s Office

 

Brookdale Community College

Principal Investigator (PI)

Jim Crowder, PhD, Dean, STEM Institute

Program Coordinator

Nancy Cizin, Assistant Professor of Biology

 

Mercer County Community College

Principal Investigator (PI)

Patrick Natale, Assistant Professor of Biology

Program Coordinator

Nichol Killian, PhD. Assistant to the Dean of Math, Sciences and Health Professions

 

The NJBB Scholars Program is supported by the National Institute Of General Medical Sciences of the National Institutes of Health under Award Number T34GM154615.

Contact

Science Complex, P105
The College of New Jersey
P.O. Box 7718
2000 Pennington Rd.
Ewing, NJ 08628

609.771.2724
science@tcnj.edu

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