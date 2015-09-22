2014-2015 Leadership

Council of Chairs
- Janet Morrison, Chair, Biology
- Stephanie Sen Chair, Chemistry
- Monisha Pulimood, Chair, Computer Science
- Thomas Hagedorn, Chair, Mathematics and Statistics
- Paul Wiita, Chair, Physics
- Patricia Van Hise, Assistant Dean, School of Science
- Jeffrey M. Osborn, Dean, School of Science
Student Advisory Board
- The Student Advisory Board serves as a liaison between the School of Science student body and the Office of the Dean. The Student Advisory Board consists of presidents and vice presidents from all of the School of Science clubs and organizations, as well as the School of Science senators of the college-wide Student Government Association.
- 2014-2015 Board Members
Standing Committees
Curriculum Committee
- Matt Wund, Chair (2015), Biology
- Jinmo Huang (2016), Chemistry
- Jikai Li (2017), Computer Science
- Sharon Navard (2015), Mathematics and Statistics
- Tuan Nguyen (2017), Physics
Colloquium Committee
- Jeff Erickson (2016), Biology
- Danielle Guaracino, Chair (2017), Chemistry
- Andrea Salgian (2015), Computer Science
- Michael Ochs (2017), Mathematics and Statistics
- Dave McGee (2014), Physics
Natural Sciences Secondary Education Committee
- Leeann Thornton, Chair, Biology
- Lynn Bradley, Chemistry
- Rob Richard, Physics
Liaisons
Academic Integrity
- Keith Pecor, School of Science Academic Integrity Officer
Assessment / One-Question, One-Answer
- Helen Kull, Biology
- Joanne Billmers, Chemistry
- Monisha Pulimood, Computer Science
- Cathy Liebars, Thomas Hagedorn & David Holmes, Mathematics and Statistics
- Romulo Ochoa, Physics
Library
- Luke Butler, Biology
- Abby O’Connor, Chemistry
- Deborah Knox, Computer Science
- Charmont Wang, Mathematics and Statistics
- Thulsi Wickramasinghe, Physics
Secondary Education and Teacher Preparation
- Leeann Thornton, Biology
- Lynn Bradley, Chemistry
- Cathy Liebars, Mathematics
- Rob Richard, Physics
Ad Hoc Committees / Task Forces
Barry M. Goldwater Student Scholarship Committee
- Michelle Bunagan, Chair, Chemistry
- Danielle Dalafave, Physics
- Nadine Dalrymple, Office of the School of Science
- Anthony Deese, Electrical and Computer Engineering
- Lisa Grega, Mechanical Engineering
- Judit Kardos, Mathematics and Statistics
- Tracy Kress, Biology
Peer-Review Committee for Mini-grant Program to Support Faculty Research
- Jikai Li, Chair, Computer Science
- Nancy Hingston, Mathematics and Statistics
- Jinmo Huang, Chemistry
- Howard Reinert, Biology
- Thulsi Wickramasinghe, Physics
Related Groups / Links
School of Science Faculty Senators
- Benny Chan, Chemistry, 2016
- Marcia O’Connell, Biology (Faculty Representative to the Board of Trustees)
- Jana Gevertz, Mathematics and Statistics, 2017
- Danielle Guarracino, Chemistry, 2016
- Amanda Norvell (Faculty Senate President), Biology, 2015
- Farshid Safi, Mathematics and Statistics, 2017
- Andrea Salgian, Computer Science, 2015
- Paul Wiita, Physics, 2014
- Matt Wund (One-Year Replacement for Cindy Curtis), 2015
School of Science Staff Senators
- Leon Duminiak, Chemistry
- Patricia Van Hise, School of Science
- Laurie Wanat, Mathematics and Statistics
Student Government Association
School of Science Student Senators
- Michael Chiumento
- Katelyn Dombrowski
- Chloe Fama
- Kevin Bazer
- Susan Knox
Past School of Science Governance
- 2013-2014
- 2012-2013