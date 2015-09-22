The College of New Jersey Logo

Apply     Visit     Give     |     Alumni     Parents     Offices     TCNJ Today     

2014-2015 Leadership

Council of Chairs

  • Janet Morrison, Chair, Biology
  • Stephanie Sen Chair, Chemistry
  • Monisha Pulimood, Chair, Computer Science
  • Thomas Hagedorn, Chair, Mathematics and Statistics
  • Paul Wiita, Chair, Physics
  • Patricia Van Hise, Assistant Dean, School of Science
  • Jeffrey M. Osborn, Dean, School of Science

Student Advisory Board

  • The Student Advisory Board serves as a liaison between the School of Science student body and the Office of the Dean. The Student Advisory Board consists of presidents and vice presidents from all of the School of Science clubs and organizations, as well as the School of Science senators of the college-wide Student Government Association.
  • 2014-2015 Board Members

Standing Committees

Curriculum Committee

  • Matt Wund, Chair (2015), Biology
  • Jinmo Huang (2016), Chemistry
  • Jikai Li (2017), Computer Science
  • Sharon Navard (2015), Mathematics and Statistics
  • Tuan Nguyen (2017), Physics

Colloquium Committee

  • Jeff Erickson (2016), Biology
  • Danielle Guaracino, Chair (2017), Chemistry
  • Andrea Salgian (2015), Computer Science
  • Michael Ochs (2017), Mathematics and Statistics
  • Dave McGee (2014), Physics

Natural Sciences Secondary Education Committee

  • Leeann Thornton, Chair, Biology
  • Lynn Bradley, Chemistry
  • Rob Richard, Physics

Liaisons

Academic Integrity

  • Keith Pecor, School of Science Academic Integrity Officer

Assessment / One-Question, One-Answer

  • Helen Kull, Biology
  • Joanne Billmers, Chemistry
  • Monisha Pulimood, Computer Science
  • Cathy Liebars, Thomas Hagedorn & David Holmes, Mathematics and Statistics
  • Romulo Ochoa, Physics

Library

  • Luke Butler, Biology
  • Abby O’Connor, Chemistry
  • Deborah Knox, Computer Science
  • Charmont Wang, Mathematics and Statistics
  • Thulsi Wickramasinghe, Physics

Secondary Education and Teacher Preparation

  • Leeann Thornton, Biology
  • Lynn Bradley, Chemistry
  • Cathy Liebars, Mathematics
  • Rob Richard, Physics

Ad Hoc Committees / Task Forces

Barry M. Goldwater Student Scholarship Committee

  • Michelle Bunagan, Chair, Chemistry
  • Danielle Dalafave, Physics
  • Nadine Dalrymple, Office of the School of Science
  • Anthony Deese, Electrical and Computer Engineering
  • Lisa Grega, Mechanical Engineering
  • Judit Kardos, Mathematics and Statistics
  • Tracy Kress, Biology

Peer-Review Committee for Mini-grant Program to Support Faculty Research

  • Jikai Li, Chair, Computer Science
  • Nancy Hingston, Mathematics and Statistics
  • Jinmo Huang, Chemistry
  • Howard Reinert, Biology
  • Thulsi Wickramasinghe, Physics

Related Groups / Links

College Governance

Faculty Senate

School of Science Faculty Senators

  • Benny Chan, Chemistry, 2016
  • Marcia O’Connell, Biology (Faculty Representative to the Board of Trustees)
  • Jana Gevertz, Mathematics and Statistics, 2017
  • Danielle Guarracino, Chemistry, 2016
  • Amanda Norvell (Faculty Senate President), Biology, 2015
  • Farshid Safi, Mathematics and Statistics, 2017
  • Andrea Salgian, Computer Science, 2015
  • Paul Wiita, Physics, 2014
  • Matt Wund (One-Year Replacement for Cindy Curtis), 2015

Staff Senate

School of Science Staff Senators

  • Leon Duminiak, Chemistry
  • Patricia Van Hise, School of Science
  • Laurie Wanat, Mathematics and Statistics

Student Government Association

School of Science Student Senators

  • Michael Chiumento
  • Katelyn Dombrowski
  • Chloe Fama
  • Kevin Bazer
  • Susan Knox

Past School of Science Governance

  • 2013-2014
  • 2012-2013

Contact

Science Complex, P105
The College of New Jersey
P.O. Box 7718
2000 Pennington Rd.
Ewing, NJ 08628

609.771.2724
science@tcnj.edu

Office of the Dean

Faculty and Staff

Campus Map

Driving Directions

Apply

Request Info

Visit

Top

TCNJ Today || Parents || Alumni

TCNJ Home

About

Academics

Admissions

Athletics

Campus Life

Library

A-Z | Directory | Map | Offices