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School of Science Multi-Disciplinary Research Colloquium: Tuesday, September 24, 2019

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April 2, 2019 (Tues.)
12:30 – 1:30 pm
P 117

Cathy Liebars

Associate Professor and Associate Chair, Department of Mathematics and Statistics

Simulations in the Elementary Methods Class: Supporting Preservice Teachers in Leading Mathematical Discussions

Abstract:

A partnership with ETS allowed for implementation of technology supported simulated classroom teaching as part of our elementary mathematics methods course. At multiple time points, preservice teachers (PSTs) prepared a short mathematical discussion focused on argumentation and enacted it with a group of five 5th-grade avatar students in the “simulator”, then reviewed the video record and written feedback, and completed course activities designed to support individual and group reflection. In this presentation, I will share reflections and some surprising results on the implementation of the technology, including affordances of a “risk free” practice teaching space, challenges in implementation, and invite discussion about the utility of such tools in the future.

David McGee

Professor, Physics Department 

Dot-Matrix Holograms: A sabbatical project in 4D photography

Abstract:

A digital photograph records the color and brightness at millions of locations across a scene. When printed, each location becomes a dot, resulting in a dot-matrix image. If each monochrome dot is replaced with a highly directional holographic dot, the resulting image can carry far more information than a conventional digital photograph, in addition to being visually quite stunning. We discuss a sabbatical project between the TCNJ physics and chemistry department and the University of Applied Sciences in Berlin, Germany on the fabrication of novel materials for such dot matrix holograms.

Contact

Science Complex, P105
The College of New Jersey
P.O. Box 7718
2000 Pennington Rd.
Ewing, NJ 08628

609.771.2724
science@tcnj.edu

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