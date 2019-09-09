School of Science Multi-Disciplinary Research Colloquium: Tuesday, September 24, 2019

A partnership with ETS allowed for implementation of technology supported simulated classroom teaching as part of our elementary mathematics methods course. At multiple time points, preservice teachers (PSTs) prepared a short mathematical discussion focused on argumentation and enacted it with a group of five 5th-grade avatar students in the “simulator”, then reviewed the video record and written feedback, and completed course activities designed to support individual and group reflection. In this presentation, I will share reflections and some surprising results on the implementation of the technology, including affordances of a “risk free” practice teaching space, challenges in implementation, and invite discussion about the utility of such tools in the future.