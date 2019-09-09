School of Science Multi-Disciplinary Research Colloquium: Tuesday, September 24, 2019

April 2, 2019 (Tues.)
12:30 – 1:30 pm
P 117
Cathy Liebars
Associate Professor and Associate Chair, Department of Mathematics and Statistics
Simulations in the Elementary Methods Class: Supporting Preservice Teachers in Leading Mathematical Discussions
Abstract:
A partnership with ETS allowed for implementation of technology supported simulated classroom teaching as part of our elementary mathematics methods course. At multiple time points, preservice teachers (PSTs) prepared a short mathematical discussion focused on argumentation and enacted it with a group of five 5th-grade avatar students in the “simulator”, then reviewed the video record and written feedback, and completed course activities designed to support individual and group reflection. In this presentation, I will share reflections and some surprising results on the implementation of the technology, including affordances of a “risk free” practice teaching space, challenges in implementation, and invite discussion about the utility of such tools in the future.
David McGee
Professor, Physics Department
Dot-Matrix Holograms: A sabbatical project in 4D photography
Abstract:
A digital photograph records the color and brightness at millions of locations across a scene. When printed, each location becomes a dot, resulting in a dot-matrix image. If each monochrome dot is replaced with a highly directional holographic dot, the resulting image can carry far more information than a conventional digital photograph, in addition to being visually quite stunning. We discuss a sabbatical project between the TCNJ physics and chemistry department and the University of Applied Sciences in Berlin, Germany on the fabrication of novel materials for such dot matrix holograms.