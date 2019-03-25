Mathematics and Statistics Colloquium: Wednesday, March 27, 2019

Simulations are approximations of practice which are used in many professional fields. They place authentic, practice-based demands on participants, purposefully suspend or standardize some elements of the practice-based situation, and can provide insights which might not be practical or feasible to determine in real-life contexts. They offer the potential to bridge the gap between theoretical coursework and hands-on fieldwork by allowing the novice an opportunity to try out the practice in a constrained, safe situation. This presentation focuses on the use of simulated small group discussion with five avatar “students” in the context of mathematical argumentation, using a digital interface. We will report on recent implementation of this technology supported simulated classroom teaching as part my methods course and will enact a short version of the simulation approach, using a “fishbowl” model in which 1-2 participants can act the part of a preservice teacher in the simulation.