School of Science Faculty Research Colloquium: Tuesday, November 27, 2018

October 23, 2018 (Tues.)

12:30 – 1:20 pm

SCP 229

Dr. Tracy Kress

Department of Biology

The RNA assembly line: Coupling two key steps in gene expression

Abstract:

My research aims to understand a fundamental question in molecular biology relevant to all organisms: how do cells regulate when and to what extent certain genes are turned on and off? To “turn on” a gene requires several biochemical processes, beginning with the initial creation of an RNA copy of the gene followed by a series of RNA modification steps in which critical chemical changes are made to the RNA. Coordination and co-regulation of these steps in gene expression provides an opportunity for increased accuracy and efficiency of gene expression, and allows for quality control. Indeed, dysregulation of steps in gene expression underlies a number of human diseases, including cancer. My research aims to identify the molecular mechanisms that orchestrate the coordination of steps in gene expression using baker’s yeast as a model system.

Dr. Sharif Mohammad Shahnewaz Ferdous

Department of Computer Science

Virtual Reality and Serious Games

Abstract:

Virtual Reality (VR) is a computer-generated simulation that uses visual, auditory and other sensory feedback to provide a user with an immersive experience. While visual feedback is the most important component of a VR experience, other sensory feedback plays important roles too. A well-composed VR system has many usages including serious games. While a VR system can be used for entertainment purposes, in serious games, we focus on education, health care, emergency management, city planning, engineering, scientific exploration, politics etc. VR is being used in rehabilitation of stroke patients, balance impairments, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), pain management, and so on. It is also being used for military training, surgical training, car modeling, etc. This talk will discuss the prospects and the presenter’s experience with using VR in serious games. It will also provide some aspects of the presenter’s current work on assessing gender bias on self-reported cybersickness – a sickness induced by using VR systems for a long time.