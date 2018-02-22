Mathematics and Statistics Colloquium: Friday, April 13, 2018

James Foran

Professor Emeritus, Department of Mathematics

University of Missouri-Kansas City

Friday, April 13, 2018

12:30 to 1:30pm

SCP – 229

Paving the Sphere with Quadrilaterals (and Hexagons, Pentagons and Triangles)

Abstract:

This talk will use only simple observations and algebra. These along with Euler’s Polyhedral Formula, V + F = E + 2 for connected planar maps or convex polyhedrons result in a number of restrictions on the types of coverings of the sphere with polygons. Given the limitations and examples, questions remain as to what is possible. (Here, V is the number of vertices, F of faces, and E of edges.)