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Mathematics and Statistics Colloquium: Friday, April 13, 2018

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James Foran

Professor Emeritus, Department of Mathematics
University of Missouri-Kansas City

Friday, April 13, 2018
12:30 to 1:30pm
SCP – 229

Paving the Sphere with Quadrilaterals (and Hexagons, Pentagons and Triangles)

Abstract:
This talk will use only simple observations and algebra. These along with Euler’s Polyhedral Formula, V + F = E + 2 for connected planar maps or convex polyhedrons result in a number of restrictions on the types of coverings of the sphere with polygons. Given the limitations and examples, questions remain as to what is possible. (Here, V is the number of vertices, F of faces, and E of edges.)

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