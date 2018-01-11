School of Science Guest Colloquium: February 23, 2018

Benjamin Keep

Doctoral Candidate, Learning Sciences and Technology Design

Stanford University

Friday, February 23, 2018

12:30 to 1:30 pm

SCP 101

Humans, Bots, and RNA Folding: Citizen Science in Biochemistry

Abstract:

The explosion of network and mobile technologies over the past twenty years has transformed scientific research. Citizen science is one result of this transformation: increasingly, researchers ask members of the public—science enthusiasts—to push scientific research forward by volunteering their time on citizen science projects. This presentation discusses a project with an atypical approach to engaging citizen science volunteers: the expertise-centered approach. Eterna volunteers began knowing little to nothing about an esoteric, yet important, aspect of macromolecular biochemistry: RNA folding. As they solved more and more RNA folding problems, a handful of volunteers became world-class experts at RNA design. The result became a powerful scientific collaboration between project developers and volunteers that is driving research forward. I discuss Eterna’s research program, the costs and benefits of such an approach, and the mechanisms behind Eterna’s success.

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