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Computer Science Colloquium: Friday, March 2, 2018

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Abhijit Bihari

Engineering Leadership, Data Platform
Bloomberg Princeton

March 2, 2018 (Fri)
12:30 – 1:30pm
Ed 115

Distributed Data System 

Abstract:

As you know, Distributed Systems are hard. Why? Where is the state managed? How is it communicated? Is there a “now” in a distributed system? Join us for a conversation on how we think about engineering such systems, what guarantees can be promised “most” of the time in: distributed messaging, distributed stores, propagation of data and consistency of views. We’ll also discuss failure scenarios, leaky abstractions when the guarantees run out and their implications on application behavior & design.

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The College of New Jersey
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2000 Pennington Rd.
Ewing, NJ 08628

609.771.2724
science@tcnj.edu

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