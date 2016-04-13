Mathematics Major Selected as a National Goldwater Scholar

TCNJ Mathematics major Rebecca Santorella ‘17 has been selected as a 2016 Goldwater Scholar.

Chemistry majors Sara Martin ‘17 and Tanya Townsend ‘17 were also selected for honorable mention in this year’s national competition. Congratulations to Rebecca and her mentor Dr. Jana Gevertz, Sara and her mentor Dr. Danielle Guarracino, and Tanya and her mentor Dr. Abby O’Connor.

Goldwater Scholars are chosen as a result of a highly selective national competition which honors exceptional undergraduate students who plan to pursue graduate degrees in the STEM fields and careers in research.

About the Barry M. Goldwater Scholarship Program

The national-level Barry M. Goldwater Scholarship Program supports sophomore and junior students who intend to pursue a Ph.D. or M.D./Ph.D. in science, mathematics, or engineering. The scholarship, which provides $7,500 per year for up to two years, is highly prestigious. The program was created to encourage outstanding students to pursue careers in mathematics, the natural sciences, or engineering and to foster excellence in those fields. Each year, the Goldwater foundation awards 300 scholarships nationwide.