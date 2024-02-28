Camp Innovate and Investigate

Join us for the Ultimate Pre-College Summer Immersion Experience July 20 – July 24, 2026, for a week packed with hands-on experiments at the intersection of math, physics, computer science, biology, and chemistry.

Explore. Discover. Innovate.

Welcome to the TCNJ School of Science Pre-College Summer Camp, where high school students with an interest in science can dive into an exciting, hands-on learning experience! Designed for motivated students entering grades 10–12, our immersive program offers a unique opportunity to explore cutting-edge scientific topics, engage in real-world research, and work alongside TCNJ’s esteemed faculty and students.

Through interactive lab sessions, collaborative projects, and dynamic workshops, participants will deepen their understanding of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) while gaining valuable insights into college life. Whether you’re interested in biology, chemistry, physics, or computer science, our summer camp will challenge and inspire you in a supportive and engaging environment.

Join us for an unforgettable summer of discovery at The College of New Jersey, where future scientists and innovators take their first steps toward success!

Are you ready to ignite your curiosity, explore your passions, and build skills for a brighter future? At our transformative summer camp, students dive into unforgettable learning experiences, hands-on workshops, and inspiring collaborations with industry professionals.

Here’s what last year’s campers experienced:

College Prep Workshops

Unlock Your Path to College Success : Learn the ins and outs of the college application process.

Personal Statement Mastery : Gain tips from admissions experts on writing compelling essays.

Course Selection Guidance : Plan your high school courses to align with your future goals.

Career Development Skills : Build a strong high school resume with advice on best practices.

Science in Action

Work with the experts in their field: Students will have the opportunity to work with peers to measure and compare temperatures in tree-covered and urban areas.

Discover the Power of Greenery : Explore how vegetation reduces urban heat and impacts communities.

Sustainability in Action with a Leading BioPharmaceutical Company

Create Real Impact : Design projects that focus on sustainability.

Interactive Learning : Tour the facility and present innovative ideas.

Hands-On Fun : Craft your very own toothpaste and explore eco-friendly practices.

Hydroponics Workshop with Geogreens

Discover Hydroponic Farming : Learn the benefits of sustainable agriculture and growing your own microgreens.

Innovate for the Future : Discuss how hydroponics supports global food sustainability.

Geogreens now has a facility on campus – Indoor Ag (iA) Labs

Networking & Collaboration

Team Up and Create : Collaborate on interdisciplinary projects, building teamwork, and communication skills.

Meet the Pros : Gain real-world insights from professionals

Why Attend?

This camp is your gateway to exploring new opportunities, building lifelong skills, and connecting with like-minded peers and mentors. Whether you’re interested in science, sustainability, college prep, or teamwork, there’s something here for everyone!

Spots are limited, so don’t wait! Register now to secure your place in this one-of-a-kind summer camp.

Please email Assistant Dean Chanelle Lester at science@tcnj.edu with any questions and/or concerns related to the camp.

Camp Information

Application Requirements

Applicants must have completed one year of high school math and science. This camp is for high school students who are rising sophomores, juniors, and seniors interested in the sciences. Seats are limited. The priority application deadline is March 31, 2026. Rolling admission thereafter will be based on available space. All priority applicants will be notified of acceptance decisions on or before April 15, 2026.

In addition to general parent and student information, the application form will request:

A 250-word student statement about their interest in the sciences and what they would like to learn by participating

Name and email contact information for a teacher recommendation. This teacher should be in the student’s high school and have taught the student in a STEM subject (science, technology, math, or pre-engineering subjects). The letter should express the student’s interest in the sciences or STEM-related fields. Please have the student ask the teacher to be a recommender before applying.

» Submit an Application

Program Dates

July 20 – July 24, 2026

Camp Costs

$500.00

Venue

Camp activities will occur in various activities within the Science Complex. Campers are expected to meet in the Chemistry Building, Room 121, daily. Our campus map shows the location of the Science Complex – Chemistry Building.

Dress Code

Camp Innovate and Investigate activities occur in laboratories, requiring students to wear long pants and closed-toed and closed-heeled shoes (sandals cannot be worn). Students may bring sweatpants to wear over shorts if they choose.

Meals

The School of Science will provide meals. A menu will be provided to admitted applicants closer in June. Students with dietary restrictions or food allergies should plan to bring their own lunch as needed.

Personal Computers and WiFi

You are not required to bring your personal electronic devices (e.g., laptops/tablets). TCNJ and the School of Science are not responsible for lost or stolen personal items.

Drop-off

Campers are required to be dropped off at 9:30 a.m. each morning. A School of Science staff member will always be present during check-in.

Pick-up

Campers are required to be picked up by 3:30 p.m. each afternoon. A School of Science staff member will always be present during check-in.