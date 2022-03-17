TCNJ partners with Thomas Jefferson University to add doctor of pharmacy program

TCNJ announced today that starting in fall 2022, the college will offer a doctoral program in pharmacology in conjunction with Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia.

Students in this new program will spend the first four years of the program at TCNJ pursuing a bachelor of science in biology or chemistry. Then, provided academic requirements are met, will proceed to Jefferson’s College of Pharmacy for the final three years.

“Pharmacology is a great career option for chemistry and biology majors who also are interested in the medical side of science,” said Amanda Norvell, interim dean of the TCNJ School of Science. “The program will expand the health-oriented offerings of our School of Science and provide a clear pathway for students pursuing a career in pharmacology.”

Students can apply to the program directly when applying for admission to TCNJ or they can apply to the program after beginning their studies at the college.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for students who, at the time of undergraduate admission, know they wish to pursue a career in pharmacology,” said Lisa Angeloni, vice president of enrollment management at TCNJ. “This program will provide a clear and planned route to graduate school.”

The application deadline for the first year of the program is April 1, 2022.

Visit the program’s website for more information.