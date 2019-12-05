School of Science Multidisciplinary Colloquium: Tuesday, February 25, 2020

Although we have made great progress in developing a consistent paradigm for the formation and evolution of galaxies, we still do not fully understand this process. In particular, the physics of the transition of a galaxy from a gas-rich, actively star-forming, actively growing state to a gas-poor, quiescence retirement with very little formation of new stars remain unclear. I will discuss my research investigating whether the supermassive black holes, and their activity, can have an important role to play in this process. I will use observations from multiple telescopes operating at a range of wavelengths to show the frequency of black hole activity and their effect on their host galaxies.