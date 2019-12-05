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School of Science Multidisciplinary Colloquium: Tuesday, February 25, 2020

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Date:         February 25, 2020 (Tues.)
Time:        12:30 – 1:30 pm
Location:   P 101

Dr. Levi Ekanger

Assistant Professor, Department of Chemistry

Chemical approaches to studying bacterial iron-sulfur cluster repair

Abstract:

Iron-sulfur clusters, typically found in proteins, likely existed on Earth before life itself existed on our planet. It is theorized that, long before humans, insects, or single-celled organisms scurried around, iron-sulfur clusters spontaneously formed from iron- and sulfur-rich minerals ejected from underwater volcanic vents. Fast forward 3.5 billion years and protein-bound iron-sulfur clusters are essential within all kingdoms of life on Earth. My presentation covers the ancient history of iron-sulfur clusters on Earth, some modern highlights of iron-sulfur clusters in Nature, and the chemistry research my lab is performing to better understand iron-sulfur cluster chemistry within the context of pathogenic bacteria.

Lauranne Lanz

Assistant Professor, Physics Department 

Do supermassive black holes drive their galaxies to retirement?

Abstract:

Although we have made great progress in developing a consistent paradigm for the formation and evolution of galaxies, we still do not fully understand this process. In particular, the physics of the transition of a galaxy from a gas-rich, actively star-forming, actively growing state to a gas-poor, quiescence retirement with very little formation of new stars remain unclear. I will discuss my research investigating whether the supermassive black holes, and their activity, can have an important role to play in this process. I will use observations from multiple telescopes operating at a range of wavelengths to show the frequency of black hole activity and their effect on their host galaxies. 

Contact

Science Complex, P105
The College of New Jersey
P.O. Box 7718
2000 Pennington Rd.
Ewing, NJ 08628

609.771.2724
science@tcnj.edu

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