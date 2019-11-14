Mathematics and Statistics Colloquium: Tuesday, November 12, 2019

Speaker Bio:

Corrine Yap is a Ph.D student at Rutgers University who has studied at the Moscow Art Theater School and earned her B.A. in mathematics and theater from Sarah Lawrence College. As a playwright and performer, she is passionate about issues of race and gender in contemporary society. Her works reflect her cultural experiences as an Asian-American woman and a mathematician. Since 2016, she has performed Uniform Convergence at over 15 venues, including theaters such as the Pan-Asian Repertory Theatre in NYC, schools such as Rutgers, Yale, and Princeton, and Mathfest.