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Mathematics and Statistics Colloquium: Tuesday, November 12, 2019

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Corrine Yap

Rutgers University

November 12, 2019 (Tues.)
12:30 – 1:30 pm
SCP 117

Uniform Convergence: A Play Written and Performed by Corrine Yap

Abstract:

Through the lives of 19th-century Russian mathematician, Sofya Kovalevskaya and a present-day Asian-American math professor, this solo piece juxtaposes the stories of two women trying to find their place in a white male-dominated academic world. Using text, mathematics, movement, and music, the play uses Real Analysis concepts to draw parallels to the race and gender conflicts women encounter in society today.

Speaker Bio:

Corrine Yap is a Ph.D student at Rutgers University who has studied at the Moscow Art Theater School and earned her B.A. in mathematics and theater from Sarah Lawrence College. As a playwright and performer, she is passionate about issues of race and gender in contemporary society. Her works reflect her cultural experiences as an Asian-American woman and a mathematician. Since 2016, she has performed Uniform Convergence at over 15 venues, including theaters such as the Pan-Asian Repertory Theatre in NYC, schools such as Rutgers, Yale, and Princeton, and Mathfest.

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