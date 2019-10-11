Mathematics and Statistics Colloquium: Wednesday, October 16, 2019

Speaker Bio:

Christina Battista, Ph.D., is a Scientist with DILIsym Services, Inc., a Simulations Plus company. Christina researches ways to enhance the understanding of the drug-induced injury (DILI) liability hazard posed by individual molecules through the use of the DILIsym® software. Dr. Battista’s work is centered on the mechanistic understanding of immune and inflammation processes in liver injury and liver diseases. Currently, she is exploring the role of the immune system in DILI with particular emphasis on mechanistic modeling of T cell-mediated liver injury, in hopes of investigating cases of idiosyncratic DILI. In parallel, Dr. Battista has also been modeling the inflammatory pathway and contributions from immune cells in other diseases such as non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and kidney disease.

In 2015, Dr. Battista received an ORISE fellowship to investigate mechanistic drug safety within the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER) at the US FDA under the guidance of Darrell Abernethy. Prior to joining DILIsym Services, Dr. Battista received her B.S./M.S. from Rochester Institute of Technology and her Ph.D. from North Carolina State University, all in the field of applied mathematics.