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Mathematics and Statistics Colloquium: Wednesday, October 23, 2019

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Diana Davis

Swarthmore College

October 23, 2019 (Wed.)
11:00 – 11:50 am
SCP 229

Periodic billiard paths on the regular pentagon

Abstract:

Imagine that you hit a ball in a pentagon-shaped billiard table, and after bouncing around for a while, the ball comes back to where it started and then repeats its path. I’ve been studying these “periodic” paths for a couple of years, and it turns out that they’re very beautiful, like mathematical art. I’ll show lots of pictures, and explain the math behind them.

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The College of New Jersey
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Ewing, NJ 08628

609.771.2724
science@tcnj.edu

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