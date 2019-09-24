Mathematics and Statistics Colloquium: Wednesday, September 25, 2019

The Clay Mathematics Institute offers a $1 million reward for the solution to each of six unsolved math problems. Some of these problems, like P vs NP and the Riemann Hypothesis, are relatively well-known, while others, such as the Birch and Swinnerton-Dyer Conjecture, are much more obscure. This talk will introduce the basic notions necessary for understanding the statement of the BSD Conjecture and describe some of progress that has been made on this problem.

Speaker Bio:

Jeff graduated from TCNJ in 2009, after which he earned his PhD at the University of Massachusetts Amherst in 2015. Since then, he has been an Assistant Professor at Union College in Schenectady, NY. Jeff lives in rural upstate NY with his partner, Nicole, their three cats, and their three llamas.