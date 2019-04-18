School of Science Faculty Research Colloquium: Tuesday, April 23, 2019

April 23, 2019 (Tues.)

12:30 – 1:30 pm

SCP 101

Dr. David Reimer

Department of Mathematics and Statistics

African mathematics & its influence

Abstract:

Africa gets only passing reference in history of mathematics texts despite the fact that it has played a pivotal role. Artifacts provide a biased record leaving gaps, which are often ignorantly filled. However, if you look just below the surface, there is plenty of evidence of Africa’s contribution. It is the birthplace to the earliest artifacts and the most unique mathematical system. Africa is the home of the authors of the most influential math texts, the scientists who measured the solar system, and the teachers of the students who began Europe’s great mathematical eras.

Dr. Jeffery Erickson

Department of Biology

Using Pet-1 knockout mice as a model system for human SIDS: Potential rewards and experimental challenges

Abstract:

Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) is the leading cause of post-neonatal mortality in developed countries. The cause of SIDS is unknown although a number of factors (e.g. maternal smoking) have been identified that increase the risk for SIDS. Recent evidence suggests a strong link between SIDS and abnormal development of the brainstem serotonin system that likely impairs homeostatic mechanisms controlling breathing and heart rate. In this talk, I will describe efforts in my lab to use the serotonin-deficient Pet-1 knockout mouse as a model system for better understanding the etiology of SIDS and highlight some of the experimental challenges associated with the use of this model.