Physics Colloquium: Tuesday, October 3, 2017

Dr. Alexandros Gerakis

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

October 3, 2017 (Tues)

12:30 – 1:30 pm

SCP – 317

Measuring gases and nanoparticles with coherent Rayleigh-Brillouin scattering

Abstract:

In this talk an overview of the work done at the Laboratory for Plasma Nanosynthesis at Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory will be given with special emphasis to the laser diagnostic techniques employed for the in situ detection of arc produced nanoparticles. In particular, emphasis will be given on the development and application of a new laser diagnostic for the in situ detection of large molecules and nanoparticles, termed coherent Rayleigh Brillouin scattering. This four wave mixing diagnostic technique relies on the creation of an optical lattice in a medium due to the interaction between polarized particles and intense laser fields. Though this interaction, we can detect the temperature, pressure, relative density, polarizability and speed of sound of a gas and gas mixture. This diagnostic was already successfully demonstrated in atomic and molecular gaseous environments, where the different gas polarizabilities and pressures were successfully measured. We are currently conducting measurements with large molecules and nanoparticles, the results of which will be presented in this talk.