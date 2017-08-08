Chemistry Colloquium: Wednesday, November 1, 2017

Dr. Lark J. Perez



November 1, 2017

11:00 – 11:50 am

C – 121

“Investigations of Chemical Signaling in Bacterial Pathogens”

Abstract:

Bacterial and mammalian cells carefully regulate cellular processes using chemical signaling. In mammalian cells, one example of chemical signaling regulation is in the resolution of inflammation triggered by the small-molecule Lipoxin A4. Bacterial pathogens such as Pseudomonas aeruginosa regulate virulence factor expression and biofilm formation through their own specialized chemical signaling pathways using a process commonly known as quorum sensing (QS). I will describe our discovery of the sensing of the mammalian signaling molecule Lipoxin A4 by P. aeruginosa and our investigations into the inhibition of QS-regulated virulence in this bacteria.