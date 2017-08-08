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Chemistry Colloquium: Wednesday, November 1, 2017

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Dr. Lark J. Perez

November 1, 2017
11:00 – 11:50 am
C – 121

“Investigations of Chemical Signaling in Bacterial Pathogens”

Abstract:

Bacterial and mammalian cells carefully regulate cellular processes using chemical signaling. In mammalian cells, one example of chemical signaling regulation is in the resolution of inflammation triggered by the small-molecule Lipoxin A4. Bacterial pathogens such as Pseudomonas aeruginosa regulate virulence factor expression and biofilm formation through their own specialized chemical signaling pathways using a process commonly known as quorum sensing (QS). I will describe our discovery of the sensing of the mammalian signaling molecule Lipoxin A4 by P. aeruginosa and our investigations into the inhibition of QS-regulated virulence in this bacteria.

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The College of New Jersey
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2000 Pennington Rd.
Ewing, NJ 08628

609.771.2724
science@tcnj.edu

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