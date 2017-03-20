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Posted on

Dr. Randolph Leiser

March 22, 2017
11:00 – 11:50am
SCP – 229

 

“Frequency Response Alternating Map: A Mutually Forced Approach to Resonant Networks”

 

Abstract:

An impedance profile represents the interaction between a neuron and periodic forcing. The interplay of frequency preference and amplitude response give us insight into the preferred forcing for optimal output. However, this idea becomes much more complex when applied to a network. Although resonance has been observed in several neuron types, the resonant properties of neuronal networks and the functionality of the impedance profile are still not well understood. The interactions of multiple frequency preferences can open op behaviors that individual cell would not be capable of alone. The frequency preference of a network is unable to be determined given the intrinsic frequency preference of its cells. We aim to develop a tool that allows us to predict and analyze the resonant properties of a coupled network from the resonant properties of the participating neurons. We test these ideas in a minimal network model of two electrically coupled neurons, measuring the network response in terms of impedances of the two coupled cells.

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Science Complex, P105
The College of New Jersey
P.O. Box 7718
2000 Pennington Rd.
Ewing, NJ 08628

609.771.2724
science@tcnj.edu

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