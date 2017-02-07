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Professor Amanda Norvell Elected to Research Board

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Norvell, Amanda-articleimage
Amanda Norvell, Professor of Biology

Dr. Amanda Norvell, Professor of Biology, has recently been elected to serve a three-year term on the Drosophila Board of Directors (also known as the Fly Board).  “Drosophila” is the scientific genus name for fruit flies, which is a model organism for contemporary biological studies.

 

The responsibilities of the Drosophila Board are:

  • To serve as advocates for the Drosophila research community and represent community interests to funding agencies, other scientific organizations, and the general public.
  • To facilitate a free and productive relationship between the research community, the administrators of FlyBase, leaders of community resource and information projects, and the Directors of the Stock Centers.
  • To insure a successful annual North American Drosophila Research Conference. The Board selects the venue, based on recommendations from Genetics Society of America.
  • To administer the meeting fund of the Drosophila research community.
  • To administer awards, including the Larry Sandler Memorial Lecture fund, undergraduate travel awards, including the Victoria Finnerty Award, and the Image Award.

 

For More Information:

Drosophila melanogaster (fruit fly)
Drosophila melanogaster (fruit fly). Image scan by Lucas Bancroft ’16. Colorization by Stephen Webster.

 

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science@tcnj.edu

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