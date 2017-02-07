Professor Amanda Norvell Elected to Research Board

Dr. Amanda Norvell, Professor of Biology, has recently been elected to serve a three-year term on the Drosophila Board of Directors (also known as the Fly Board). “Drosophila” is the scientific genus name for fruit flies, which is a model organism for contemporary biological studies.

The responsibilities of the Drosophila Board are:

To serve as advocates for the Drosophila research community and represent community interests to funding agencies, other scientific organizations, and the general public.

To facilitate a free and productive relationship between the research community, the administrators of FlyBase, leaders of community resource and information projects, and the Directors of the Stock Centers.

To insure a successful annual North American Drosophila Research Conference. The Board selects the venue, based on recommendations from Genetics Society of America.

To administer the meeting fund of the Drosophila research community.

To administer awards, including the Larry Sandler Memorial Lecture fund, undergraduate travel awards, including the Victoria Finnerty Award, and the Image Award.

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