Professor Amanda Norvell Elected to Research Board

Dr. Amanda Norvell, Professor of Biology, has recently been elected to serve a three-year term on the Drosophila Board of Directors (also known as the Fly Board). “Drosophila” is the scientific genus name for fruit flies, which is a model organism for contemporary biological studies.
The responsibilities of the Drosophila Board are:
- To serve as advocates for the Drosophila research community and represent community interests to funding agencies, other scientific organizations, and the general public.
- To facilitate a free and productive relationship between the research community, the administrators of FlyBase, leaders of community resource and information projects, and the Directors of the Stock Centers.
- To insure a successful annual North American Drosophila Research Conference. The Board selects the venue, based on recommendations from Genetics Society of America.
- To administer the meeting fund of the Drosophila research community.
- To administer awards, including the Larry Sandler Memorial Lecture fund, undergraduate travel awards, including the Victoria Finnerty Award, and the Image Award.
For More Information:
- Amanda Norvell webpage
- Dr. Amanda Norvell faculty profile (“Developmental Biologist and Fruit Fly Enthusiast”)
- TCNJ Biology Department
- Drosophila Board of Directors (Fly Board)
- FlyBase (A Database of Drosophila Genes & Genomes)