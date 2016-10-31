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Student Advisory Board 2015-2016

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The Student Advisory Board serves as a liaison between the School of Science student body and the Office of the Dean. The Student Advisory Board consists of presidents and vice presidents from all of the School of Science clubs and organizations, as well as the School of Science senators of the college-wide Student Government Association.

Students with questions or concerns may contact any member of the Student Advisory Board or the Office of the Dean directly. The Student Advisory Board meets regularly once per semester and other meetings may be scheduled. The members of the Student Advisory Board are listed below.

Biology
Beta Beta Beta National Biological Honor Society
Summer Nestorowicz President 15-16 nestors1@tcnj.edu
Lauren McKay Vice President 15-16 mckayl2@tcnj.edu
Biology Education Club
Dominique DiMeglio Student Coordinator 15-16 dimegld1@tcnj.edu
Biology Graduate Studies Club (GradS)
Alexa Avitto Student Officer 15-16 avittoa1@tcnj.edu
Sydni Barish Student Officer 15-16 barishs1@tcnj.edu
Patrick Gallagher Student Officer 15-16 gallagp6@tcnj.edu

Chemistry
Student Chemists Association
Katherine Fomchenko President 15-16 fomchek1@tcnj.edu
Susan Knox Vice President 15-16 knoxs1@tcnj.edu
Gamma Sigma Epsilon
Susan Knox President 15-16 knoxs1@tcnj.edu
Andrew Glass Vice President 15-16 glassa2@tcnj.edu

Computer Science
UPE – Upsilon Pi Epsilon Honor Society for the Computing & Info Disciplines
Kylie Gorman President 15-16 gormank2@tcnj.edu
Brandon Gottlob Vice President 15-16 gottlob1@tcnj.edu
ACM – Association for Computing Machinery
Brandon Gottlob President 15-16 gottlob1@tcnj.edu
Andrew Miller Vice President 15-16 millea18@tcnj.edu
WICS – Women in Computing & Science
Brittany Reedman President 15-16 reedmab1@tcnj.edu
Leanna Stecker Co Vice President 15-16 steckel1@tcnj.edu
Kyle Davis Co Vice President 15-16 davisk10@tcnj.edu

Mathematics and Statistics
Council of Student Teachers of Mathematics
Siddhi Desai President 15-16 desais12@tcnj.edu
Amanda Soliman Vice President 15-16 solimaa3@tcnj.edu
Mathematics and Statistics Club
Emily Thompson Co-President 15-16 thompe10@tcnj.edu
Marissa Pope Co-President 15-16 popem1@tcnj.edu
Sharon Ling Vice President 15-16
Pi Mu Epsilon
Alana Huszar President 15-16 huszara2@tcnj.edu
Courtney Johnson Vice President 15-16 johnsc23@tcnj.edu

Physics
Society of Physics Students
Kristen Miner President 15-16 minerk1@tcnj.edu
Unmukt Gupta Vice President 15-16 guptau1@tcnj.edu
Astronomy Club
Chris Loos President 15-16 cjloo724@gmail.com
Will Braverman Vice President 15-16 braverw1@tcnj.edu

Health Career Related Organizations (Multi-Disciplinary)
AMSA – American Medical Student Association
Prarthi Patel President 15-16 patelp28@tcnj.edu
Thomas Bucek Vice President 15-16 bucekt1@tcnj.edu
MAPS – Minority Association of Pre-Health Students
Hena Tahir President 15-16 tahirh1@tcnj.edu
Ruchi Shah Vice President 15-16 shahr7@tcnj.edu
MEDLIFE
Catherine Lee President 15-16 leec15@tcnj.edu
Katherine Murphy Vice President 15-16 murphk16@tcnj.edu
Pre-Dental Association
Taliah Khan President 15-16 khant3@tcnj.edu
Naina Iyengar Vice President 15-16 iyengan1@tcnj.edu
Pre-Veterinary Club
Elizabeth Thoresen Co President 15-16 thorese1@tcnj.edu
Shanille Bautistia Co President 15-16 bautiss1@tcnj.edu

School of Science Senators
Student Government Association
Darshak Vekaria 15-16 vekarid1@tcnj.edu
Shaziya Ahmed 15-16 ahmeds16@tcnj.edu
Carey Davidson 15-16 davidsc6@tcnj.edu
Sarah Jennings 15-16 jennins4@tcnj.edu
Sarthak Mohanty 15-16 mohants1@tcnj.edu
Krishna Sheth 15-16 shethk2@tcnj.edu
Jake Veliky 15-16 velikyj1@tcnj.edu

Past Student Advisory Board

  • 2012-2013
  • 2013-2014

Contact

Science Complex, P105
The College of New Jersey
P.O. Box 7718
2000 Pennington Rd.
Ewing, NJ 08628

609.771.2724
science@tcnj.edu

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