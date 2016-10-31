Student Advisory Board 2015-2016

The Student Advisory Board serves as a liaison between the School of Science student body and the Office of the Dean. The Student Advisory Board consists of presidents and vice presidents from all of the School of Science clubs and organizations, as well as the School of Science senators of the college-wide Student Government Association.
Students with questions or concerns may contact any member of the Student Advisory Board or the Office of the Dean directly. The Student Advisory Board meets regularly once per semester and other meetings may be scheduled. The members of the Student Advisory Board are listed below.
|
Biology
|Beta Beta Beta National Biological Honor Society
|Summer Nestorowicz
|President 15-16
|nestors1@tcnj.edu
|Lauren McKay
|Vice President 15-16
|mckayl2@tcnj.edu
|Biology Education Club
|Dominique DiMeglio
|Student Coordinator 15-16
|dimegld1@tcnj.edu
|Biology Graduate Studies Club (GradS)
|Alexa Avitto
|Student Officer 15-16
|avittoa1@tcnj.edu
|Sydni Barish
|Student Officer 15-16
|barishs1@tcnj.edu
|Patrick Gallagher
|Student Officer 15-16
|gallagp6@tcnj.edu
|
Chemistry
|Student Chemists Association
|Katherine Fomchenko
|President 15-16
|fomchek1@tcnj.edu
|Susan Knox
|Vice President 15-16
|knoxs1@tcnj.edu
|Gamma Sigma Epsilon
|Susan Knox
|President 15-16
|knoxs1@tcnj.edu
|Andrew Glass
|Vice President 15-16
|glassa2@tcnj.edu
|
Computer Science
|UPE – Upsilon Pi Epsilon Honor Society for the Computing & Info Disciplines
|Kylie Gorman
|President 15-16
|gormank2@tcnj.edu
|Brandon Gottlob
|Vice President 15-16
|gottlob1@tcnj.edu
|ACM – Association for Computing Machinery
|Brandon Gottlob
|President 15-16
|gottlob1@tcnj.edu
|Andrew Miller
|Vice President 15-16
|millea18@tcnj.edu
|WICS – Women in Computing & Science
|Brittany Reedman
|President 15-16
|reedmab1@tcnj.edu
|Leanna Stecker
|Co Vice President 15-16
|steckel1@tcnj.edu
|Kyle Davis
|Co Vice President 15-16
|davisk10@tcnj.edu
|
Mathematics and Statistics
|Council of Student Teachers of Mathematics
|Siddhi Desai
|President 15-16
|desais12@tcnj.edu
|Amanda Soliman
|Vice President 15-16
|solimaa3@tcnj.edu
|Mathematics and Statistics Club
|Emily Thompson
|Co-President 15-16
|thompe10@tcnj.edu
|Marissa Pope
|Co-President 15-16
|popem1@tcnj.edu
|Sharon Ling
|Vice President 15-16
|
Pi Mu Epsilon
|Alana Huszar
|President 15-16
|huszara2@tcnj.edu
|Courtney Johnson
|Vice President 15-16
|johnsc23@tcnj.edu
|
Physics
|Society of Physics Students
|Kristen Miner
|President 15-16
|minerk1@tcnj.edu
|Unmukt Gupta
|Vice President 15-16
|guptau1@tcnj.edu
|Astronomy Club
|Chris Loos
|President 15-16
|cjloo724@gmail.com
|Will Braverman
|Vice President 15-16
|braverw1@tcnj.edu
|
Health Career Related Organizations (Multi-Disciplinary)
|AMSA – American Medical Student Association
|Prarthi Patel
|President 15-16
|patelp28@tcnj.edu
|Thomas Bucek
|Vice President 15-16
|bucekt1@tcnj.edu
|MAPS – Minority Association of Pre-Health Students
|Hena Tahir
|President 15-16
|tahirh1@tcnj.edu
|Ruchi Shah
|Vice President 15-16
|shahr7@tcnj.edu
|MEDLIFE
|Catherine Lee
|President 15-16
|leec15@tcnj.edu
|Katherine Murphy
|Vice President 15-16
|murphk16@tcnj.edu
|Pre-Dental Association
|Taliah Khan
|President 15-16
|khant3@tcnj.edu
|Naina Iyengar
|Vice President 15-16
|iyengan1@tcnj.edu
|Pre-Veterinary Club
|Elizabeth Thoresen
|Co President 15-16
|thorese1@tcnj.edu
|Shanille Bautistia
|Co President 15-16
|bautiss1@tcnj.edu
|
School of Science Senators
|Student Government Association
|Darshak Vekaria
|15-16
|vekarid1@tcnj.edu
|Shaziya Ahmed
|15-16
|ahmeds16@tcnj.edu
|Carey Davidson
|15-16
|davidsc6@tcnj.edu
|Sarah Jennings
|15-16
|jennins4@tcnj.edu
|Sarthak Mohanty
|15-16
|mohants1@tcnj.edu
|Krishna Sheth
|15-16
|shethk2@tcnj.edu
|Jake Veliky
|15-16
|velikyj1@tcnj.edu
Past Student Advisory Board
- 2012-2013
- 2013-2014