Student Advisory Board 2015-2016

The Student Advisory Board serves as a liaison between the School of Science student body and the Office of the Dean. The Student Advisory Board consists of presidents and vice presidents from all of the School of Science clubs and organizations, as well as the School of Science senators of the college-wide Student Government Association.

Students with questions or concerns may contact any member of the Student Advisory Board or the Office of the Dean directly. The Student Advisory Board meets regularly once per semester and other meetings may be scheduled. The members of the Student Advisory Board are listed below.

Biology Beta Beta Beta National Biological Honor Society Summer Nestorowicz President 15-16 nestors1@tcnj.edu Lauren McKay Vice President 15-16 mckayl2@tcnj.edu Biology Education Club

Dominique DiMeglio Student Coordinator 15-16 dimegld1@tcnj.edu Biology Graduate Studies Club (GradS)

Alexa Avitto Student Officer 15-16 avittoa1@tcnj.edu Sydni Barish Student Officer 15-16 barishs1@tcnj.edu Patrick Gallagher Student Officer 15-16 gallagp6@tcnj.edu Chemistry Student Chemists Association Katherine Fomchenko President 15-16 fomchek1@tcnj.edu Susan Knox Vice President 15-16 knoxs1@tcnj.edu Gamma Sigma Epsilon Susan Knox President 15-16 knoxs1@tcnj.edu Andrew Glass Vice President 15-16 glassa2@tcnj.edu Computer Science UPE – Upsilon Pi Epsilon Honor Society for the Computing & Info Disciplines Kylie Gorman President 15-16 gormank2@tcnj.edu Brandon Gottlob Vice President 15-16 gottlob1@tcnj.edu ACM – Association for Computing Machinery Brandon Gottlob President 15-16 gottlob1@tcnj.edu Andrew Miller Vice President 15-16 millea18@tcnj.edu WICS – Women in Computing & Science Brittany Reedman President 15-16 reedmab1@tcnj.edu Leanna Stecker Co Vice President 15-16 steckel1@tcnj.edu Kyle Davis Co Vice President 15-16 davisk10@tcnj.edu Mathematics and Statistics Council of Student Teachers of Mathematics Siddhi Desai President 15-16 desais12@tcnj.edu Amanda Soliman Vice President 15-16 solimaa3@tcnj.edu Mathematics and Statistics Club Emily Thompson Co-President 15-16 thompe10@tcnj.edu Marissa Pope Co-President 15-16 popem1@tcnj.edu Sharon Ling Vice President 15-16 lings1@tcnj.edu Pi Mu Epsilon Alana Huszar President 15-16 huszara2@tcnj.edu Courtney Johnson Vice President 15-16 johnsc23@tcnj.edu Physics Society of Physics Students Kristen Miner President 15-16 minerk1@tcnj.edu Unmukt Gupta Vice President 15-16 guptau1@tcnj.edu Astronomy Club Chris Loos President 15-16 cjloo724@gmail.com Will Braverman Vice President 15-16 braverw1@tcnj.edu Health Career Related Organizations (Multi-Disciplinary) AMSA – American Medical Student Association Prarthi Patel President 15-16 patelp28@tcnj.edu Thomas Bucek Vice President 15-16 bucekt1@tcnj.edu MAPS – Minority Association of Pre-Health Students Hena Tahir President 15-16 tahirh1@tcnj.edu Ruchi Shah Vice President 15-16 shahr7@tcnj.edu MEDLIFE Catherine Lee President 15-16 leec15@tcnj.edu Katherine Murphy Vice President 15-16 murphk16@tcnj.edu Pre-Dental Association Taliah Khan President 15-16 khant3@tcnj.edu Naina Iyengar Vice President 15-16 iyengan1@tcnj.edu Pre-Veterinary Club Elizabeth Thoresen Co President 15-16 thorese1@tcnj.edu Shanille Bautistia Co President 15-16 bautiss1@tcnj.edu School of Science Senators Student Government Association Darshak Vekaria 15-16 vekarid1@tcnj.edu Shaziya Ahmed 15-16 ahmeds16@tcnj.edu Carey Davidson 15-16 davidsc6@tcnj.edu Sarah Jennings 15-16 jennins4@tcnj.edu Sarthak Mohanty 15-16 mohants1@tcnj.edu Krishna Sheth 15-16 shethk2@tcnj.edu Jake Veliky 15-16 velikyj1@tcnj.edu

Past Student Advisory Board