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Math Professor Dr. Jana Gevertz Wins National Award for Teaching Excellence

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Dr. Jana Gevertz, Associate Professor of Mathematics, was recently awarded the national Mathematical Association of America’s Henry L. Alder Award for Distinguished Teaching by a Beginning College or University Mathematics Faculty Member.

 

The Alder Award is given “to honor beginning college or university faculty whose teaching has been extraordinarily successful and whose effectiveness in teaching undergraduate mathematics is shown to have influence beyond their own classrooms.”  Professor Gevertz was one of only three winners of this prestigious award.

 

The Award was presented at the Mathematical Association of America’s Mathfest 2016 conference in Columbus, OH, from August 3-6, 2016.

 

For More Information:
• Dr. Jana Gevertz Faculty Profile

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