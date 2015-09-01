Student Clubs & Organizations 2014-2015

Primary Purpose/MissionTri-Beta is an organization for students in the biological sciences. This prestigious national honor society’s purpose is to promote scholarship in the biological sciences, to promote dissemination of biological knowledge and to encourage research. Primary Activities and Events “Meet the Professors”

Ecology Trail Clean Ups

Movie Nights Regular Club Meeting Day and Time Monthly meetings on Wednesdays at 12:00pm How to Join – Membership Information General Membership: Open to any student with an interest in the biological sciences, and their membership terminates upon graduating from TCNJ. Members participate in all activities of the society.

Associate Membership: Students interested in the biological sciences are inducted into the National Chapter, and their membership terminates upon graduating from TCNJ. Members participate in all activities of the society.

Regular Membership: Biology majors who have successfully completed three biology courses and have a biology GPA of at least 3.0 are inducted into the National Chapter and remain members for life. To be regular members, a student must attend all meetings and and provide 3 hours of service in the year prior to their induction.

For More Information: Club Website: https://tribetatcnj.weebly.com/ Student Officers: President 14-15:

Dylan McClung (mcclund1@tcnj.edu) Vice President 14-15:

Nikhil Sekher (sekhern1@tcnj.edu) Faculty Advisor:

Dr. KT Elliott

Dr. Leeann Thornton To be Added to Their Email List:

tribetatcnj@gmail.com