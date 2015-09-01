Student Clubs & Organizations 2014-2015

Student Government
School of Science Student Senators
Primary Purpose/Mission
Student Government (SG) provides TCNJ students with representation, services, and advocacy within the college.
Current School of Science Senators
- McKenzie Montana (montanm2@tcnj.edu)
- Dana DiSarno (disarnd1@tcnj.edu)
- Zehra Husain (husainz2@tcnj.edu)
- Sarah Jennings (jennins4@tcnj.edu)
- Ariel Omiunu (omiunua1@tcnj.edu)
- Liselotte van Landegem (vanlanl1@tcnj.edu)
Regular Meeting Day and Time
TBA
How to Join – Membership Information
Elections held every spring
Biology
Beta Beta Beta National Biological Honor Society
|Primary Purpose/MissionTri-Beta is an organization for students in the biological sciences. This prestigious national honor society’s purpose is to promote scholarship in the biological sciences, to promote dissemination of biological knowledge and to encourage research.
Primary Activities and Events
Regular Club Meeting Day and Time
Monthly meetings on Wednesdays at 12:00pm
How to Join – Membership Information
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For More Information:
Club Website: https://tribetatcnj.weebly.com/
Student Officers:
President 14-15:
Vice President 14-15:
Faculty Advisor:
To be Added to Their Email List:
Biology Education Club
|Primary Purpose/MissionThis group works to support any biology student with interests in teaching. They hold monthly meetings to discuss the teacher prep program, teaching techniques specific to biology, and opportunities specific to future teachers.
Primary Activities and Events
Regular Club Meeting Day and Time
Once a Month
How to Join – Membership Information
Open to all students interested in teaching biology.
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For More Information:
Student Officers:
President 14-15:
Faculty Advisor:
Graduate Studies Club (GradS)
|Primary Purpose/MissionThe Graduate Studies (GradS) Club is comprised of students interested in or considering graduate study. Meetings address such issues choosing between research and non-research-based programs, finding a graduate school, navigating the application and interview process, preparing for the GREs (standardized test), and choosing a mentor
Primary Activities and Events
Regular Club Meeting Day and Time
TBD
How to Join – Membership Information
Open to all students interested in graduate school.
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For More Information:
Student Officers 14-15:
Faculty Advisors:
Chemistry
SCA – Student Chemists Association
|Primary Purpose/MissionThe purpose of the TCNJ Student Chemists Association shall be to afford an opportunity for students of the chemical sciences to become acquainted with one another, to secure the intellectual stimulation that arises from professional association, to foster a professional spirit among the members, and to promote an awareness of the responsibilities and challenges of the modern chemist.
Primary Activities and Events
Regular Club Meeting Day and Time
Once a month
How to Join – Membership Information
Open to all students interested in chemistry.
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For More Information:
Club Website: https://tcnjchemistry.word
Student Officers:
President 14-15:
Vice President 14-15:
Faculty Advisor:
GSE – Gamma Sigma Epsilon
|Primary Purpose/MissionTo unite those with a high scholastic grade in Chemistry, in Class A colleges in order to foster a more comprehensive and cooperative study of that great branch of Science and its immediately allied studies.
Primary Activities and Events
Regular Club Meeting Day and Time
None
How to Join – Membership Information
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For More Information:
Student Officers:
President 14-15:
Vice President 14-15:
Faculty Advisor:
Computer Science
ACM – Association for Computing Machinery
|Primary Purpose/MissionThe mission of the TCNJ ACM student chapter is to create a collaborative environment in which all students interested in computing science can come together to share ideas, partake in activities, and learn together
Primary Activities and Events
Regular Club Meeting Day and Time
Wednesdays at 2:30pm
How to Join – Membership Information
Open to all students interested in the computing sciences.
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For More Information:
Club Website: https://www.tcnj.edu/~acm/
Student Officers:
President 14-15:
Vice President 14-15:
Faculty Advisor:
UPE – Upsilon Pi Epsilon Honor Society
|Primary Purpose/MissionMembership in UPE signifies outstanding academic achievement and commitment to enhance the computer science community. The College of New Jersey chapter focuses on scholarship, service, and fellowship.
Primary Activities and Events
Regular Club Meeting Day and Time
TBD
How to Join – Membership Information
UPE membership is by invitation only and requires a minimum of 4 courses taken in Computer Science, and a GPA in the upper 35% of the class. Students who are inducted into UPE are members for life.
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For More Information:
Club Website: https://www.tcnj.edu/%7Eupe/
Student Officers:
President 14-15:
Vice President 14-15:
Faculty Advisor:
WICS – Women in Computing & Science
|Primary Purpose/MissionTo bring together the female members of the Computer Science community at TCNJ and anyone else with genuine interest in computing and science.
Primary Activities and EventsTBDRegular Club Meeting Day and TimeWednesdays at 1:30pmHow to Join – Membership InformationOpen to all students, not just women, who are interested in computing and the science.
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For More Information:
Club Website: https://www.tcnj.edu/~wics/
Student Officers:
President 14-15:
Vice President 14-15:
Faculty Advisor:
Mathematics and Statistics
CSTM – Council of Student Teachers of Mathematics
|Primary Purpose/MissionTCNJ CSTM is an organization intended for TCNJ undergraduate students interested in teaching mathematics at the K-12 grade level. It is recognized as a student affiliate of the National Council of Teachers of Mathematics (NCTM) and sponsored by the Association of mathematics Teachers of New Jersey (AMTNJ). Our goal is to create a sense of community among math education members, support each other as we progress through our programs, and collaborate in volunteer efforts and other such events.
Primary Activities and Events
Regular Club Meeting Day and Time
Every other Wednesday at 1pm
How to Join – Membership Information
Open to all students who are interested in K-12 Math Education
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For More Information:
Club Website:
Student Officers:
President 14-15:
Vice President 14-15:
Faculty Advisors:
Mathematics and Statistics Club
|Primary Purpose/MissionTo form a more mathematical community, establish friendships between students and professors, and gain insight into different areas of mathematics research.
Primary Activities and Events
Regular Club Meeting Day and Time
Every other Wednesday at 12:00pm
How to Join – Membership Information
Open to all students interested in Mathematics and/or Statistics
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For More Information:
Club Website:
Student Officers:
Co-President 14-15:
Co-President 14-15:
Vice President 14-15:
PME – Pi Mu Epsilon
|Primary Purpose/MissionPu Mu Epsilon is dedicated to the promotion of mathematics and recognition of students who successfully pursue mathematical understanding.Primary Activities and Events
Regular Club Meeting Day and Time
TBA
How to Join – Membership Information
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For More Information:
Club Website:
Student Officers:
President 14-15:
Vice President 14-15:
Faculty Advisor:
Physics
Astronomy Club
|Primary Purpose/MissionTBD
Primary Activities and Events
Regular Club Meeting Day and Time
Wednesdays at 12:30pm
How to Join – Membership Information
Open to all students interested in astronomy.
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For More Information:
Club Website:
Student Officers:
President 14-15:
Vice President 14-15:
Faculty Advisor:
Society of Physics Students
|Primary Purpose/MissionTBD
Primary Activities and Events
Regular Club Meeting Day and Time
Wednesdays at 12:00pm
How to Join – Membership Information
Open to all students interested in Physics.
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For More Information:
Club Website:
Student Officers:
President 14-15:
Vice President 14-15:
Faculty Advisor:
Health Career Related Clubs (Multi-Disciplinary)
AMSA – American Medical Student Association
|Primary Purpose/MissionAMSA aids students in applying to medical school. For more than 50 years, AMSA has been dedicated to serving the needs of physicians-in-training.
Primary Activities and Events
Regular Club Meeting Day and Time
Every other Wednesdays at 12:30 pm
How to Join – Membership Information
Anyone interested in applying to medical school.
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For More Information:
Club Website:
Student Officers:
President 14-15:
Vice President 14-15:
Faculty Advisor:
MAPS – Minority Association of Pre-Health Students
|Primary Purpose/MissionTCNJ’s MAPS is all about working together and pooling resources to help you get into the health profession that best matches your personal goals and interests.
Primary Activities and Events
Regular Club Meeting Day and Time
TBD
How to Join – Membership Information
Open to all students, not just one of the recognized minorities, interested in a health profession.
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For More Information:
Club Website:
Student Officers:
President 14-15:
Vice President 14-15:
Faculty Advisor:
MEDLIFE
|Primary Purpose/MissionTo help families achieve freedom from the constraints of poverty, empowering them to live healthier lives. Our patients did not choose to be poor, but they have chosen to strive toward a better life, and MEDLIFE stands beside them in this pursuit. We aim to achieve this goal through partnering with motivated individuals in poor communities working to improve their access to MEDs: Medicine, Education and community Development. MEDLIFE believes access to quality healthcare is a basic human right. To this end, we commit our time, resources, knowledge and hope to bring Medicine, Education and Development to Low Income Families Everywhere.
Primary Activities and Events
Regular Club Meeting Day and Time
Every other Wednesday from 1:30 – 2:30pm
How to Join – Membership Information
Open to all students interested in performing medical, educational, and developmental humanitarian aid abroad.
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For More Information:
Student Officers:
President 14-15:
Vice President 14-15:
Faculty Advisor:
Pre-Dental Association
|Primary Purpose/MissionTCNJ’s Pre-Dental Club is a student organization which strives to provide an environment that supports the creative ideas of Pre-Dental students, promote and maintain programs which enhance the quality of oral health care in the community, increase knowledge of oral health information among members and the general public, and to act as a resource to students interested in entering the dental field in the future.
Primary Activities and Events
Regular Club Meeting Day and Time
TBD
How to Join – Membership Information
Open to all students seeking a future career in the dental field, not exclusively to dentists.
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For More Information:
Student Officers:
President 14-15:
Vice President 14-15:
Faculty Advisor:
Pre-SOMA – Pre-Students of Osteopathic Medicine
|Primary Purpose/MissionThe purpose of PreSOMA is to promote and inform the public about osteopathic medical education, to increase the number of applicants to osteopathic medical schools, and to prepare our members for entrance into these schools.
Primary Activities and Events
Regular Club Meeting Day and Time
TBD
How to Join – Membership Information
Open to all students interested in a career in Osteopathy.
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For More Information:
Club Website:
Faculty Advisor:
Pre-Veterinary Club
|Primary Purpose/MissionTo raise interested students’ awareness of veterinary medicine. TCNJ’s Pre-Vet Club strives to help students establish a network with other veterinarians while also gaining insight into the field of veterinary medicine. This club helps students prepare for the required examinations that are needed when applying to veterinary school and helps them to gain relevant animal experience while at college so they can gain a deeper understanding of what it means to be a veterinarian, while also having a lot of fun at the same time!
Primary Activities and Events
Regular Club Meeting Day and Time
TBD
How to Join – Membership Information
Open to all students interested in a career in veterinary medicine.
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For More Information:
Club Website:
Faculty Advisor:
Past Student Clubs & Organizations
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2012-2013
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2013-2014