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Student Clubs & Organizations 2014-2015

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Student Government

School of Science Student Senators

Primary Purpose/Mission

Student Government (SG) provides TCNJ students with representation, services, and advocacy within the college.

Current School of Science Senators

Regular Meeting Day and Time

TBA

How to Join – Membership Information

Elections held every spring

Biology

Beta Beta Beta National Biological Honor Society

Primary Purpose/MissionTri-Beta is an organization for students in the biological sciences. This prestigious national honor society’s purpose is to promote scholarship in the biological sciences, to promote dissemination of biological knowledge and to encourage research.

Primary Activities and Events

  • “Meet the Professors”
  • Ecology Trail Clean Ups
  • Movie Nights

Regular Club Meeting Day and Time

Monthly meetings on Wednesdays at 12:00pm

How to Join – Membership Information

  • General Membership: Open to any student with an interest in the biological sciences, and their membership terminates upon graduating from TCNJ. Members participate in all activities of the society.
  • Associate Membership: Students interested in the biological sciences are inducted into the National Chapter, and their membership terminates upon graduating from TCNJ. Members participate in all activities of the society.
  • Regular Membership: Biology majors who have successfully completed three biology courses and have a biology GPA of at least 3.0 are inducted into the National Chapter and remain members for life. To be regular members, a student must attend all meetings and and provide 3 hours of service in the year prior to their induction.

For More Information:

Club Website: https://tribetatcnj.weebly.com/

Student Officers:

President 14-15:
Dylan McClung (mcclund1@tcnj.edu)

Vice President 14-15:
Nikhil Sekher (sekhern1@tcnj.edu)

Faculty Advisor:
Dr. KT Elliott
Dr. Leeann Thornton

To be Added to Their Email List:
tribetatcnj@gmail.com

Biology Education Club

Primary Purpose/MissionThis group works to support any biology student with interests in teaching. They hold monthly meetings to discuss the teacher prep program, teaching techniques specific to biology, and opportunities specific to future teachers.
Primary Activities and Events

  • Test Prep
  • Teaching opportunities

Regular Club Meeting Day and Time

Once a Month

How to Join – Membership Information

Open to all students interested in teaching biology.

For More Information:

Student Officers:

President 14-15:
Haley Poquette (poqueth1@tcnj.edu)

Faculty Advisor:
Dr. Leeann Thornton

Graduate Studies Club (GradS)

Primary Purpose/MissionThe Graduate Studies (GradS) Club is comprised of students interested in or considering graduate study. Meetings address such issues choosing between research and non-research-based programs, finding a graduate school, navigating the application and interview process, preparing for the GREs (standardized test), and choosing a mentor
Primary Activities and Events

  • Science Fairs
  • Faculty and Student Panels
  • “How/Why/When to apply to grad school”

Regular Club Meeting Day and Time

TBD

How to Join – Membership Information

Open to all students interested in graduate school.

For More Information:

Student Officers 14-15:

Faculty Advisors:
Dr. Tracy Kress and Dr. Luke Butler

Chemistry

SCA – Student Chemists Association

Primary Purpose/MissionThe purpose of the TCNJ Student Chemists Association shall be to afford an opportunity for students of the chemical sciences to become acquainted with one another, to secure the intellectual stimulation that arises from professional association, to foster a professional spirit among the members, and to promote an awareness of the responsibilities and challenges of the modern chemist.
Primary Activities and Events

  • Trips to the Chemical Heritage Foundation
  • Chemistry Semiformal
  • Mural Painting
  • Science Fairs
  • ACS Webinars
  • Thanksgiving Potluck Dinner

Regular Club Meeting Day and Time

Once a month

How to Join – Membership Information

Open to all students interested in chemistry.

For More Information:

Club Website: https://tcnjchemistry.word
press.com/

Student Officers:

President 14-15:
Taylor Maney
(maneyt1@tcnj.edu)

Vice President 14-15:
Susan Knox
(knoxs1@tcnj.edu)

Faculty Advisor:
Dr. Abby O’Connor

GSE – Gamma Sigma Epsilon

Primary Purpose/MissionTo unite those with a high scholastic grade in Chemistry, in Class A colleges in order to foster a more comprehensive and cooperative study of that great branch of Science and its immediately allied studies.
Primary Activities and Events

  • Department Picnic
  • Drop In Tutoring
  • Poster Sessions

Regular Club Meeting Day and Time

None

How to Join – Membership Information

  • Completion of Quantum chemistry and Organic chemistry II
  • Minimum GPA of 3.5 in all chemistry courses

For More Information:

Student Officers:

President 14-15:
Chris Kirby
(kirbyc1@tcnj.edu)

Vice President 14-15:
Shelby Allen
(allens5@tcnj.edu)

Faculty Advisor:
Dr. Michelle Bunagan

Computer Science

ACM – Association for Computing Machinery

Primary Purpose/MissionThe mission of the TCNJ ACM student chapter is to create a collaborative environment in which all students interested in computing science can come together to share ideas, partake in activities, and learn together
Primary Activities and Events

  • Tech talks
  • Group Trips
  • Annual hackathon, HackTCNJ

Regular Club Meeting Day and Time

Wednesdays at 2:30pm

How to Join – Membership Information

Open to all students interested in the computing sciences.

For More Information:

Club Website: https://www.tcnj.edu/~acm/

Student Officers:

President 14-15:
Nadya Peña (nadyacpena@gmail.com)

Vice President 14-15:
Brandon Gottlob (gottlob1@tcnj.edu)

Faculty Advisor:
Dr. Andrea Salgian

UPE – Upsilon Pi Epsilon Honor Society

Primary Purpose/MissionMembership in UPE signifies outstanding academic achievement and commitment to enhance the computer science community. The College of New Jersey chapter focuses on scholarship, service, and fellowship.
Primary Activities and Events

  • Speakers
  • Field Trips

Regular Club Meeting Day and Time

TBD

How to Join – Membership Information

UPE membership is by invitation only and requires a minimum of 4 courses taken in Computer Science, and a GPA in the upper 35% of the class. Students who are inducted into UPE are members for life.

For More Information:

Club Website: https://www.tcnj.edu/%7Eupe/

Student Officers:

President 14-15:
Conor Kelton
(keltonc1@tcnj.edu)

Vice President 14-15:
Joseph Canero
(caneroj1@tcnj.edu)

Faculty Advisor:
Dr. Andrea Salgian

WICS – Women in Computing & Science

Primary Purpose/MissionTo bring together the female members of the Computer Science community at TCNJ and anyone else with genuine interest in computing and science.
Primary Activities and EventsTBDRegular Club Meeting Day and TimeWednesdays at 1:30pmHow to Join – Membership InformationOpen to all students, not just women, who are interested in computing and the science.

For More Information:

Club Website: https://www.tcnj.edu/~wics/

Student Officers:

President 14-15:
Leah Lewy ( lewyl1@tcnj.edu )

Vice President 14-15:
Nadya Peña (nadyacpena@gmail.com)

Faculty Advisor:
Dr. Monisha Pulimood

Mathematics and Statistics

CSTM – Council of Student Teachers of Mathematics

Primary Purpose/MissionTCNJ CSTM is an organization intended for TCNJ undergraduate students interested in teaching mathematics at the K-12 grade level. It is recognized as a student affiliate of the National Council of Teachers of Mathematics (NCTM) and sponsored by the Association of mathematics Teachers of New Jersey (AMTNJ). Our goal is to create a sense of community among math education members, support each other as we progress through our programs, and collaborate in volunteer efforts and other such events.
Primary Activities and Events

  • Faculty and Administrative Panels
  • AMTNJ Conference
  • Speakers

Regular Club Meeting Day and Time

Every other Wednesday at 1pm

How to Join – Membership Information

Open to all students who are interested in K-12 Math Education

For More Information:

Club Website:
https://tcnjcstm.weebly.com/

Student Officers:

President 14-15:
Siddhi Desai
(desais12@tcnj.edu)

Vice President 14-15:
Amanda Soliman
(solimaa3@tcnj.edu)

Faculty Advisors:
Dr. Cathy Liebars and Dr. Farshid Safi

Mathematics and Statistics Club

Primary Purpose/MissionTo form a more mathematical community, establish friendships between students and professors, and gain insight into different areas of mathematics research.
Primary Activities and Events

  • Information panels
  • Guest speakers
  • Social Events: Cramium, Integration Bee, Candy Casino

Regular Club Meeting Day and Time

Every other Wednesday at 12:00pm

How to Join – Membership Information

Open to all students interested in Mathematics and/or Statistics

For More Information:

Club Website:
https://tcnjmathstatclub.
weebly.com/

Student Officers:

Co-President 14-15:
Rose Costanzo
(costanr2@tcnj.edu)

Co-President 14-15:
Star Kontogiannis
(kontogs1@tcnj.edu)

Vice President 14-15:
Anshu Patel
(patela56@tcnj.edu)

PME – Pi Mu Epsilon

Primary Purpose/MissionPu Mu Epsilon is dedicated to the promotion of mathematics and recognition of students who successfully pursue mathematical understanding.Primary Activities and Events

  • National Pi Mu Epsilon Council’s annual conference and other regional conferences
  • “Are you Smarter than Us” Game Show
  • Integration Bees
  • Speakers

Regular Club Meeting Day and Time

TBA

How to Join – Membership Information

  • Completed at least the equivalent of two semesters of calculus and two additional courses in mathematics, at or above the calculus level.
  • Maintain a grade point average equivalent to that of at least 3.0 on a 4 point scale, both for all courses that lead to fulfillment of requirements for a major in the mathematical sciences, and also for all courses that lead to fulfillment of requirements for an undergraduate degree.

For More Information:

Club Website:
https://www.tcnj.edu/~pme/Pi_Mu_Epsion/Home.html

Student Officers:

President 14-15:
Alana Huszar
(huszara2@tcnj.edu)

Vice President 14-15:
Vincent Longo
(longov1@tcnj.edu)

Faculty Advisor:
Dr. Steffen Marcus

Physics

Astronomy Club

Primary Purpose/MissionTBD
Primary Activities and Events

  • Faculty vs. Student Volleyball
  • Star Parties

Regular Club Meeting Day and Time

Wednesdays at 12:30pm

How to Join – Membership Information

Open to all students interested in astronomy.

For More Information:

Club Website:
https://njastro.wordpress
.com/

Student Officers:

President 14-15:
Timothy Osborn
(osbornt1@tcnj.edu)

Vice President 14-15:
Kyle Vermeal
(vermeak1@tcnj.edu)

Faculty Advisor:
Dr. Thulsi Wickramasinghe

Society of Physics Students

Primary Purpose/MissionTBD
Primary Activities and Events

  • Faculty vs. Students Volleyball

Regular Club Meeting Day and Time

Wednesdays at 12:00pm

How to Join – Membership Information

Open to all students interested in Physics.

For More Information:

Club Website:
https://tcnjphysclub.weebly
.com/

Student Officers:

President 14-15:
Joseph Avenoso
(avenosj2@tcnj.edu)

Vice President 14-15:
Cory Ballaera
(ballaec1@tcnj.edu

Faculty Advisor:
Dr. Romulo Ochoa

Health Career Related Clubs (Multi-Disciplinary)

AMSA – American Medical Student Association

Primary Purpose/MissionAMSA aids students in applying to medical school. For more than 50 years, AMSA has been dedicated to serving the needs of physicians-in-training.
Primary Activities and Events

  • How to Apply to Medical
  • Test Prep Representative
  • Medical School Admissions Officers

Regular Club Meeting Day and Time

Every other Wednesdays at 12:30 pm

How to Join – Membership Information

Anyone interested in applying to medical school.

For More Information:

Club Website:
https://tcnjamsa.weebly.com/

Student Officers:

President 14-15:
Prarthi Patel
(patelp28@tcnj.edu)

Vice President 14-15:
Thomas Bucek
(bucekt1@tcnj.edu)

Faculty Advisor:
Dr. Dennis Shevlin (Biology)

MAPS – Minority Association of Pre-Health Students

Primary Purpose/MissionTCNJ’s MAPS is all about working together and pooling resources to help you get into the health profession that best matches your personal goals and interests.
Primary Activities and Events

  • Medical School, Nursing School, and Optometry School Admissions Officers
  • Test Prep Representative
  • Medical Students and Doctors Panels
  • Regional and National Conferences
  • Medical School Trips

Regular Club Meeting Day and Time

TBD

How to Join – Membership Information

Open to all students, not just one of the recognized minorities, interested in a health profession.

For More Information:

Club Website:
https://tcnjmaps.weebly.com/

Student Officers:

President 14-15:
Hena Tahir
(tahirh1@tcnj.edu)

Vice President 14-15:
Ruchi Shah
(shahr7@tcnj.edu)

Faculty Advisor:
Dr. Sudhir Nayak (Biology)

MEDLIFE

Primary Purpose/MissionTo help families achieve freedom from the constraints of poverty, empowering them to live healthier lives. Our patients did not choose to be poor, but they have chosen to strive toward a better life, and MEDLIFE stands beside them in this pursuit. We aim to achieve this goal through partnering with motivated individuals in poor communities working to improve their access to MEDs: Medicine, Education and community Development. MEDLIFE believes access to quality healthcare is a basic human right. To this end, we commit our time, resources, knowledge and hope to bring Medicine, Education and Development to Low Income Families Everywhere.
Primary Activities and Events

  • Speakers: Doctors, Professors, Researchers
  • Volunteer Projects: Red Cross, Hyacinth, Bristol-Myers Squibb Children’s Hospital
  • Fundraising Events: Canning at Sam’s Club and Shop Rite, Terhune Orchards, Loop Bus

Regular Club Meeting Day and Time

Every other Wednesday from 1:30 – 2:30pm

How to Join – Membership Information

Open to all students interested in performing medical, educational, and developmental humanitarian aid abroad.

For More Information:

Student Officers:

President 14-15:
Catherine Lee
(leec15@tcnj.edu)

Vice President 14-15:
Katherine Murphy (murphk16@tcnj.edu)

Faculty Advisor:
Dr. Danielle Dalafave (Physics)

Pre-Dental Association

Primary Purpose/MissionTCNJ’s Pre-Dental Club is a student organization which strives to provide an environment that supports the creative ideas of Pre-Dental students, promote and maintain programs which enhance the quality of oral health care in the community, increase knowledge of oral health information among members and the general public, and to act as a resource to students interested in entering the dental field in the future.
Primary Activities and Events

  • Oral Cancer Awareness Events
  • Dental Student Speakers
  • Dental Enrichment Programs

Regular Club Meeting Day and Time

TBD

How to Join – Membership Information

Open to all students seeking a future career in the dental field, not exclusively to dentists.

For More Information:

Student Officers:

President 14-15:
Juhi Shah
(shah6@tcnj.edu)

Vice President 14-15:
Anar Naik
(naika2@tcnj.edu)

Faculty Advisor:
Dr. Jeff Erickson (Biology)

Pre-SOMA – Pre-Students of Osteopathic Medicine

Primary Purpose/MissionThe purpose of PreSOMA is to promote and inform the public about osteopathic medical education, to increase the number of applicants to osteopathic medical schools, and to prepare our members for entrance into these schools.
Primary Activities and Events

  • Shadow DO medical students
  • Visit local osteopathic medical schools
  • DO speakers and and admissions officers

Regular Club Meeting Day and Time

TBD

How to Join – Membership Information

Open to all students interested in a career in Osteopathy.

For More Information:

Club Website:
https://tcnjpre-soma.weebly
.com/

Faculty Advisor:
Dr. Sudhir Nayak (Biology)

Pre-Veterinary Club

Primary Purpose/MissionTo raise interested students’ awareness of veterinary medicine. TCNJ’s Pre-Vet Club strives to help students establish a network with other veterinarians while also gaining insight into the field of veterinary medicine. This club helps students prepare for the required examinations that are needed when applying to veterinary school and helps them to gain relevant animal experience while at college so they can gain a deeper understanding of what it means to be a veterinarian, while also having a lot of fun at the same time!
Primary Activities and Events

  • Volunteering at local shelters
  • Test Prep
  • Veterinarian Speakers

Regular Club Meeting Day and Time

TBD

How to Join – Membership Information

Open to all students interested in a career in veterinary medicine.

For More Information:

Club Website:
https://tcnjprevetclub.weebly
.com/

Faculty Advisor:
Dr. Matthew Wund (Biology)

Past Student Clubs & Organizations

  • 2012-2013

  • 2013-2014

Contact

Science Complex, P105
The College of New Jersey
P.O. Box 7718
2000 Pennington Rd.
Ewing, NJ 08628

609.771.2724
science@tcnj.edu

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