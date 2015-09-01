Student Advisory Board 2014-2015

The Student Advisory Board serves as a liaison between the School of Science student body and the Office of the Dean. The Student Advisory Board consists of presidents and vice presidents from all of the School of Science clubs and organizations, as well as the School of Science senators of the college-wide Student Government Association.
Students with questions or concerns may contact any member of the Student Advisory Board or the Office of the Dean directly. The Student Advisory Board meets regularly once per semester and other meetings may be scheduled. The members of the Student Advisory Board are listed below.
|
Biology
|Beta Beta Beta National Biological Honor Society
|Dylan McClung
|President 14-15
|mcclund1@tcnj.edu
|Nikhil Sekher
|Vice President 14-15
|sekhern1@tcnj.edu
|Biology Education Club
|Haley Poquette
|President 14-15
|poqueth1@tcnj.edu
|TBA
|Vice President 14-15
|Biology Graduate Studies Club (GradS)
|Alexa Avitto
|14-15
|avittoa1@tcnj.edu
|Syndi Barish
|14-15
|barishs1@tcnj.edu
|Patrick Gallagher
|14-15
|gallagp6@tcnj.edu
|Jessica Nardone
|14-15
|nardonj1@tcnj.edu
|
Chemistry
|Student Chemists Association
|Taylor Maney
|President 14-15
|Susan Knox
|Vice President 14-15
|Gamma Sigma Epsilon
|Chris Kirby
|President 14-15
|kirbyc1@tcnj.edu
|Shelby Allen
|Vice President 14-15
|
Computer Science
|UPE – Upsilon Pi Epsilon Honor Society for the Computing & Info Disciplines
|Conor Kelton
|President 14-15
|keltonc1@tcnj.edu
|Joseph Canero
|Vice President 14-15
|caneroj1@tcnj.edu
|ACM – Association for Computing Machinery
|Nadya Peña
|President 14-15
|nadyacpena@gmail.com
|Brandon Gottlob
|Vice President 14-15
|gottlob1@tcnj.edu
|WICS – Women in Computing & Science
|Leah Lewy
|President 14-15
|lewyl1@tcnj.edu
|Nadya Peña
|Vice President 14-15
|
Mathematics and Statistics
|Council of Student Teachers of Mathematics
|Siddhi Desai
|President 14-15
|desais12@tcnj.edu
|Amanda Soliman
|Vice President 14-15
|solimaa3@tcnj.edu
|Mathematics and Statistics Club
|Rose Costanzo
|Co-President 14-15
|costanr2@tcnj.edu
|Star Kontogiannis
|Co-President 14-15
|Anshu Patel
|Vice President 14-15
|
Pi Mu Epsilon
|Alana Huszar
|President 14-15
|huszara2@tcnj.edu
|Vincent Longo
|Vice President 14-15
|longov1@tcnj.edu
|
Physics
|Society of Physics Students
|Joseph Avenoso
|President 14-15
|avenosj2@tcnj.edu
|Cory Ballaera
|Vice President 14-15
|Astronomy Club
|Timothy Osborn
|President 14-15
|osbornt1@tcnj.edu
|Kyle Vermeal
|Vice President 14-15
|vermeak1@tcnj.edu
|
Health Career Related Organizations (Multi-Disciplinary)
|AMSA – American Medical Student Association
|Prarthi Patel
|President 14-15
|patelp28@tcnj.edu
|Thomas Bucek
|Vice President 14-15
|bucekt1@tcnj.edu
|MAPS – Minority Association of Pre-Health Students
|Hena Tahir
|President 14-15
|tahirh1@tcnj.edu
|Ruchi Shah
|Vice President 14-15
|shahr7@tcnj.edu
|MEDLIFE
|Catherine Lee
|President 14-15
|leec15@tcnj.edu
|Katherine Murphy
|Vice President 14-15
|murphk16@tcnj.edu
|Pre-Dental Association
|Juhi Shah
|President 14-15
|shah6@tcnj.edu
|Anar Naik
|Vice President 14-15
|naika2@tcnj.edu
|Pre-SOMA – Pre-Students of Osteopathic Medicine
|TBA
|President 14-15
|TBA
|Vice President 14-15
|Pre-Veterinary Club
|TBA
|President 14-15
|TBA
|Vice President 14-15
|
School of Science Senators
|Student Government Association
|McKenzie Montana
|14-15
|montanm2@tcnj.edu
|Dana DiSarno
|14-15
|disarnd1@tcnj.edu
|Zehra Husain
|14-15
|husainz2@tcnj.edu
|Sarah Jennings
|14-15
|jennins4@tcnj.edu
|Ariel Omiunu
|14-15
|omiunua1@tcnj.edu
|Liselotte van Landegem
|14-15
|vanlanl1@tcnj.edu
Past Student Advisory Board
- 2012-2013
- 2013-2014