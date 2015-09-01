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Student Advisory Board 2014-2015

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The Student Advisory Board serves as a liaison between the School of Science student body and the Office of the Dean. The Student Advisory Board consists of presidents and vice presidents from all of the School of Science clubs and organizations, as well as the School of Science senators of the college-wide Student Government Association.

Students with questions or concerns may contact any member of the Student Advisory Board or the Office of the Dean directly. The Student Advisory Board meets regularly once per semester and other meetings may be scheduled. The members of the Student Advisory Board are listed below.

Biology
Beta Beta Beta National Biological Honor Society
Dylan McClung President 14-15 mcclund1@tcnj.edu
Nikhil Sekher Vice President 14-15 sekhern1@tcnj.edu
Biology Education Club
Haley Poquette President 14-15 poqueth1@tcnj.edu
TBA Vice President 14-15  
Biology Graduate Studies Club (GradS)
Alexa Avitto 14-15 avittoa1@tcnj.edu
Syndi Barish 14-15 barishs1@tcnj.edu
Patrick Gallagher 14-15 gallagp6@tcnj.edu
Jessica Nardone 14-15 nardonj1@tcnj.edu

Chemistry
Student Chemists Association
Taylor Maney President 14-15
Susan Knox Vice President 14-15
Gamma Sigma Epsilon
Chris Kirby President 14-15 kirbyc1@tcnj.edu
Shelby Allen Vice President 14-15

Computer Science
UPE – Upsilon Pi Epsilon Honor Society for the Computing & Info Disciplines
Conor Kelton President 14-15 keltonc1@tcnj.edu
Joseph Canero Vice President 14-15 caneroj1@tcnj.edu
ACM – Association for Computing Machinery
Nadya Peña President 14-15 nadyacpena@gmail.com
Brandon Gottlob Vice President 14-15 gottlob1@tcnj.edu
WICS – Women in Computing & Science
Leah Lewy President 14-15 lewyl1@tcnj.edu
Nadya Peña Vice President 14-15

Mathematics and Statistics
Council of Student Teachers of Mathematics
Siddhi Desai President 14-15 desais12@tcnj.edu
Amanda Soliman Vice President 14-15 solimaa3@tcnj.edu
Mathematics and Statistics Club
Rose Costanzo Co-President 14-15 costanr2@tcnj.edu
Star Kontogiannis Co-President 14-15
Anshu Patel Vice President 14-15
Pi Mu Epsilon
Alana Huszar President 14-15 huszara2@tcnj.edu
Vincent Longo Vice President 14-15 longov1@tcnj.edu

Physics
Society of Physics Students
Joseph Avenoso President 14-15 avenosj2@tcnj.edu
Cory Ballaera Vice President 14-15
Astronomy Club
Timothy Osborn President 14-15 osbornt1@tcnj.edu
Kyle Vermeal Vice President 14-15 vermeak1@tcnj.edu

Health Career Related Organizations (Multi-Disciplinary)
AMSA – American Medical Student Association
Prarthi Patel President 14-15 patelp28@tcnj.edu
Thomas Bucek Vice President 14-15 bucekt1@tcnj.edu
MAPS – Minority Association of Pre-Health Students
Hena Tahir President 14-15 tahirh1@tcnj.edu
Ruchi Shah Vice President 14-15 shahr7@tcnj.edu
MEDLIFE
Catherine Lee President 14-15 leec15@tcnj.edu
Katherine Murphy Vice President 14-15 murphk16@tcnj.edu
Pre-Dental Association
Juhi Shah President 14-15 shah6@tcnj.edu
Anar Naik Vice President 14-15 naika2@tcnj.edu
Pre-SOMA – Pre-Students of Osteopathic Medicine
TBA President 14-15  
TBA Vice President 14-15  
Pre-Veterinary Club
TBA President 14-15  
TBA Vice President 14-15  

School of Science Senators
Student Government Association
McKenzie Montana 14-15 montanm2@tcnj.edu
Dana DiSarno 14-15 disarnd1@tcnj.edu
Zehra Husain 14-15 husainz2@tcnj.edu
Sarah Jennings 14-15 jennins4@tcnj.edu
Ariel Omiunu 14-15 omiunua1@tcnj.edu
Liselotte van Landegem 14-15 vanlanl1@tcnj.edu

Past Student Advisory Board

  • 2012-2013
  • 2013-2014

Contact

Science Complex, P105
The College of New Jersey
P.O. Box 7718
2000 Pennington Rd.
Ewing, NJ 08628

609.771.2724
science@tcnj.edu

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