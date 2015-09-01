Student Advisory Board 2014-2015

The Student Advisory Board serves as a liaison between the School of Science student body and the Office of the Dean. The Student Advisory Board consists of presidents and vice presidents from all of the School of Science clubs and organizations, as well as the School of Science senators of the college-wide Student Government Association.

Students with questions or concerns may contact any member of the Student Advisory Board or the Office of the Dean directly. The Student Advisory Board meets regularly once per semester and other meetings may be scheduled. The members of the Student Advisory Board are listed below.

Biology Beta Beta Beta National Biological Honor Society Dylan McClung President 14-15 mcclund1@tcnj.edu Nikhil Sekher Vice President 14-15 sekhern1@tcnj.edu Biology Education Club

Haley Poquette President 14-15 poqueth1@tcnj.edu TBA Vice President 14-15 Biology Graduate Studies Club (GradS)

Alexa Avitto 14-15 avittoa1@tcnj.edu Syndi Barish 14-15 barishs1@tcnj.edu Patrick Gallagher 14-15 gallagp6@tcnj.edu Jessica Nardone 14-15 nardonj1@tcnj.edu Chemistry Student Chemists Association Taylor Maney President 14-15 maneyt1@tcnj.edu Susan Knox Vice President 14-15 knoxs1@tcnj.edu Gamma Sigma Epsilon Chris Kirby President 14-15 kirbyc1@tcnj.edu Shelby Allen Vice President 14-15 allens5@tcnj.edu Computer Science UPE – Upsilon Pi Epsilon Honor Society for the Computing & Info Disciplines Conor Kelton President 14-15 keltonc1@tcnj.edu Joseph Canero Vice President 14-15 caneroj1@tcnj.edu ACM – Association for Computing Machinery Nadya Peña President 14-15 nadyacpena@gmail.com Brandon Gottlob Vice President 14-15 gottlob1@tcnj.edu WICS – Women in Computing & Science Leah Lewy President 14-15 lewyl1@tcnj.edu Nadya Peña Vice President 14-15 nadyacpena@gmail.com Mathematics and Statistics Council of Student Teachers of Mathematics Siddhi Desai President 14-15 desais12@tcnj.edu Amanda Soliman Vice President 14-15 solimaa3@tcnj.edu Mathematics and Statistics Club Rose Costanzo Co-President 14-15 costanr2@tcnj.edu Star Kontogiannis Co-President 14-15 kontogs1@tcnj.edu Anshu Patel Vice President 14-15 patela56@tcnj.edu Pi Mu Epsilon Alana Huszar President 14-15 huszara2@tcnj.edu Vincent Longo Vice President 14-15 longov1@tcnj.edu Physics Society of Physics Students Joseph Avenoso President 14-15 avenosj2@tcnj.edu Cory Ballaera Vice President 14-15 ballaec1@tcnj.edu Astronomy Club Timothy Osborn President 14-15 osbornt1@tcnj.edu Kyle Vermeal Vice President 14-15 vermeak1@tcnj.edu Health Career Related Organizations (Multi-Disciplinary) AMSA – American Medical Student Association Prarthi Patel President 14-15 patelp28@tcnj.edu Thomas Bucek Vice President 14-15 bucekt1@tcnj.edu MAPS – Minority Association of Pre-Health Students Hena Tahir President 14-15 tahirh1@tcnj.edu Ruchi Shah Vice President 14-15 shahr7@tcnj.edu MEDLIFE Catherine Lee President 14-15 leec15@tcnj.edu Katherine Murphy Vice President 14-15 murphk16@tcnj.edu Pre-Dental Association Juhi Shah President 14-15 shah6@tcnj.edu Anar Naik Vice President 14-15 naika2@tcnj.edu Pre-SOMA – Pre-Students of Osteopathic Medicine TBA President 14-15 TBA Vice President 14-15 Pre-Veterinary Club TBA President 14-15 TBA Vice President 14-15 School of Science Senators Student Government Association McKenzie Montana 14-15 montanm2@tcnj.edu Dana DiSarno 14-15 disarnd1@tcnj.edu Zehra Husain 14-15 husainz2@tcnj.edu Sarah Jennings 14-15 jennins4@tcnj.edu Ariel Omiunu 14-15 omiunua1@tcnj.edu Liselotte van Landegem 14-15 vanlanl1@tcnj.edu

Past Student Advisory Board