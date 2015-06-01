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Biology Professor Wins National Contest for Fascination of Plants

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thornton news itemDr. Leeann Thornton, Associate Professor of Biology, has won a national contest sponsored by the American Society of Plant Biologists in recognition of “Fascination of Plants Day 2015.”  Professor Thornton is one of four national winners; in particular, she won in the category for designing a T-shirt.

 

Her design, titled Know Plants, know life. No plants, no life!, depicts the Forget Me Not flower, which is small and often overlooked. It is a symbol of the diversity of plants in nature. There is also a rice stalk to represent human uses of plants for food. Together, the two plants help me remember to appreciate the natural abundance of plants and the delicate relationship between humans and plants.

 

thornton news item 2Fascination of Plants Day 2015 is an international event that showcases how plants are essential to the food, pharma, fuels, and fibers integral to our daily lives and a sustainable environment.

 

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