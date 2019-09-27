The 2019-2020 Novo Nordisk Lecture Series

The School of Science is pleased to host and sponsor the TCNJ–Novo Nordisk Lecture Series during the 2019-2020 academic year.

Fall 2019 Lecture

“Transforming Health Care—Digital Health Innovation”

Friday, October 25, 2019, 12:00-1:30pm (Lunch Reception & Lecture)

Education Building 212

Speakers Amy West, Senior Director, Digital Health Strategy, Novo Nordisk Inc.

Michael L. Santiago, MD, Medical Director – Tresiba, FiAsp and Digital Health, Novo Nordisk Inc. Date, Time, and Location Friday, October 25, 2019

12:00 – 12:30 pm – Lunch Reception

12:30 – 1:20 pm – Lecture, Q&A, and Discussion

Education Building, Room 212 Presentation Overview What is “digital health” and how is it disrupting the traditional healthcare model, transforming it into an integrated ecosystem that enables stakeholders’ greater access, insight, and ability to engage in managing health and wellness? In the first of this year’s lecture series, Novo Nordisk leaders Amy West and Dr. Michael Santiago will share an overview of how technology and data are playing an ever-increasing role in managing and monitoring health and providing more informed decision making based on real world data.

They will also discuss how the company is leveraging open approaches to digital health innovation to support people with diabetes including disease management apps, connected devices, and artificial intelligence/machine learning applications to help improve outcomes for patients with this and other chronic diseases. About the Speakers Amy West, Senior Director, Digital Health Strategy, Novo Nordisk Ms. West is the leader of Novo Nordisk US Digital Health Strategy to establish and advance the enterprise’s long-term strategic approach, roadmap and business development opportunities. Amy has over 20 years of marketing and business development experience, including work in both pharma and non-pharma environments, across a broad range of disciplines including digital health commercial innovation, DTC, HCP/Professional, B2B and omni-channel marketing.

Michael L. Santiago, MD, Medical Director – Tresiba, FiAsp and Digital Health, Novo Nordisk Inc. Dr. Santiago leads the Insulin, Devices and Digital Health Strategy from the US Medical Affairs department of Novo Nordisk. Michael has over 10 years of pharmaceutical experience having worked in various departments of NNI including Medical Education, Market Access and Field Medical Affairs. Prior to Novo Nordisk Michael served as a Medical Director at the American Journal of Managed Care. He also has work experience in other therapeutic areas such as HIV Research at UNC and Spinal Surgery at Duke Health Raleigh Hospital.

Spring 2020 Lecture- Cancelled

“Creating Innovative Medicines and Approaches to Healthcare: The Business Case for Being a Purpose Driven Company”

Tuesday, March 24, 2020, 12:00-1:30pm (Lunch Reception & Lecture)

Education Building 212 Speakers Erin Byrne, MPH, Senior Director, Corporate Sustainability & Social Impact, Novo Nordisk Inc.

Karin Gillespie, MBA, Director, Alliance Development, Novo Nordisk Inc. Date, Time, and Location Tuesday, March 24, 2020

12:00 – 12:30 pm – Lunch Reception

12:30 – 1:20 pm – Lecture, Q&A, and Discussion

Education Building, Room 212 Presentation Overview Novo Nordisk has a strong company purpose and focus on their Triple Bottom Line (TBL). We believe that a healthy economy, environment, and society are fundamental to long term business success and that purpose and profit go hand in hand. Our key contribution to society is to discover and develop innovative medicines and make them accessible to patients throughout the world. But we know that it takes more than medicine, which is why we invest in efforts to prevent type 2 diabetes and obesity, educating healthcare professionals, offering patient support programs, and ensuring that we have no negative impact on people, communities, and the environment. In this lecture, Erin Byrne and Karin Gillespie will review the reasons behind the company maintaining a purpose driven business model, how it drives decision making at Novo Nordisk, and the value it creates both internally and externally. These company leaders will also go over a few specific social impact programs Novo Nordisk has in place to help patients and at-risk populations. About the Speakers Erin Byrne, MPH, Senior Director, Corporate Sustainability & Social Impact, Novo Nordisk Inc. As the Senior Director of Corporate Sustainability & Social Impact, Erin manages the organization’s corporate giving, sustainability, and employee engagement strategies to support the advancement of Novo Nordisk’s Triple Bottom Line in the U.S. She works across all lines of business to advance the company in meeting societal needs with business solutions in a way that will be sustainable for the environment, the company’s stakeholders and to ensure Novo Nordisk will be in business to serve future generations. Erin has been with Novo Nordisk for 14 years and has held various roles within the organization including sales, patient advocacy, business strategy, and Public Affairs. She also is currently responsible for managing Novo Nordisk’s relationship with the Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the U.S. Prior to working at Novo Nordisk she was a pharmaceutical sales representative at Johnson & Johnson. She holds a BA in Communication from Rutgers University and an MPH in nutrition from New York University (NYU). She lives in Bucks County, PA with her husband, three children, and their Boston terrier.

Karin B. Gillespie, MBA, Director, Alliance Development, Novo Nordisk Inc.

Karin Gillespie is Director of Alliance Development at Novo Nordisk Inc. (NNI) within the Public Affairs function. She is the U.S. Project Lead for Cities Changing Diabetes, a global program focused on addressing diabetes in urban settings through better understanding of community-level vulnerability and crowd-sourcing solutions with community stakeholders. As such, she has worked with stakeholders that include employers, public health departments, health plans, health systems, professional and provider associations, and community- and faith-based organizations in Houston, Texas since 2014 to develop and implement solutions to address the diabetes problem in the city. This work has received a number of awards including the Public Affairs Council award for Stakeholder Engagement in 2017 and Houston’s Stella Trimble Community Service Award. Karin is now leading an effort to take Cities Changing Diabetes to Philadelphia as the second city in the U.S. Karin also serves as co-chair for the Diabetes Advocacy Alliance (DAA), a 24-member coalition of patient, professional and trade associations, other nonprofit organizations, and corporations. In her work with the DAA, Karin led the efforts of Novo Nordisk Inc. to advance a better federal diabetes screening guideline, which included hosting policy roundtables, building the evidence base, engaging with federal agencies and members of Congress, and developing advocacy materials. Karin also led a Novo Nordisk Inc. grant to Y-USA to help advance Medicare coverage of the Diabetes Prevention Program through a multi-site pilot. Karin has a BA from Princeton University and an MBA in Health Care Management from The Wharton School.

TCNJ–Novo Nordisk Student Scholarships

In addition to sponsoring the Lecture Series, Novo Nordisk will support four Student Scholarships in the amount of $2,500 each for the 2020-2021 academic year. These scholarships will be competitively awarded to students who have attended the TCNJ–Novo Nordisk lectures during the 2019-2020 academic year and who have been deeply engaged in undergraduate research.

Student Eligibility and Application Eligible students will include those in their Sophomore or Junior years who are pursuing a major in the School of Science. These students should have (1) attended at least one, but preferably both, of the Novo Nordisk lectures during the 2019-2020 academic year, (2) been deeply engaged in undergraduate research or a research-based internship, and (3) presented their work in a formal on-campus or off-campus professional setting (e.g., TCNJ’s Celebration of Student Achievement, a professional conference). Eligible students will be invited to complete an application, which will include (a) demographic and academic information (e.g., academic major, year in the college, grade point average, etc.), (b) an essay on what they learned from participation in the TCNJ–Novo Nordisk lectures and how this connects with their coursework and/or signature experience work, (c) an essay on what they have learned from their signature experience work, and (d) an essay describing their aspirations and plans for pursuing their career. The four awardees will be competitively selected by a group of TCNJ faculty members.

TCNJ–Novo Nordisk Summer Research Fellowship

Novo Nordisk will also support TCNJ’s summer 2020 MUSE program, or Mentored Undergraduate Research Experience. Students interested in the MUSE program should discuss the program and summer opportunities with their faculty advisor.

About Novo Nordisk

Headquartered in Denmark, Novo Nordisk is a global healthcare company with more than 90 years of innovation and leadership in diabetes care. The company also has leading positions within haemophilia care, growth hormone therapy, and hormone replacement therapy.

With the company’s U.S. headquarters located in Plainsboro, NJ, Novo Nordisk has long been committed to establishing programs throughout the Garden State that strive to make an impact in our local communities. The TCNJ–Novo Nordisk Lecture Series, initiated in 2015-2016, is an exciting collaboration that provides students and faculty with the unique opportunity to learn and engage in a dialog with company leaders representing a variety of disciplines.

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