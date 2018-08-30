Mathematics and Statistics 2018-2019: Speakers and Colloquia

Edward Lee, PhD.

Albert Einstein College of Medicine

September 7, 2018 (Fri.)

12:30 – 1:20 pm

SCP 229

Mathematical modeling of the development of T cells in neonatal mice

Abstract:

The immune system has the incredible challenge of defending the body against virtually any pathogen while ignoring “self” molecules and cells. T cells are white blood cells that play a central role in providing this protection. Despite our ever-growing understanding of T cells, we still have little insight into how T cell immunity develops from birth to adulthood. In this talk, we will use mathematical modeling to explore different mechanisms of forming T cell populations in neonatal mice. In particular, we use ordinary differential equations to model different hypotheses and evaluate how well they describe data from mice. We will also briefly discuss Bayesian approaches for parameter estimation and model evaluation. By confronting data from mice with mathematical models, we challenge some dogma in the literature and provide some clarity about the mechanisms involved in forming T cell populations in young mice.

Speaker Bio:

Edward Lee received his BA in mathematics and biology from The College of New Jersey and his PhD in immunology from the University of Glasgow. He is currently pursuing his MD at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine. His main research interests include using mathematical and quantitative methods to study T cell homeostasis and developing computational approaches to T cell receptor sequencing. By combining computational and experimental methods, his aim is to form quantitative and mechanistic models for T cell development, maintenance, and dynamics. He is an avid user of R and maintains a R package for T cell receptor sequencing.

Linda Chen

Swarthmore

September 26, 2018 (Wed.)

11:00 – 11:50am

SCP 230

Enumerative geometry, combinatorics, and algebra

Abstract:

Enumerative geometry is the art of counting geometric objects satisfying various conditions. Indeed, when Hilbert listed 23 important unsolved problems of the twentieth century, his Fifteenth Problem was to understand enumerative methods developed by the nineteenth century mathematician Hermann Schubert. I will discuss enumerative geometry problems and their connection to combinatorics and algebra. I will also mention modern techniques, recent results, and further directions and problems.

Speaker Bio:

Linda Chen earned her PhD from the University of Chicago. Before arriving at Swarthmore College, she taught at Columbia University and the Ohio State University. Her research interests are in algebraic geometry and algebraic combinatorics, and her work has been funded by the National Science Foundation and the Simons Foundation. Dr. Chen was a program director at the National Science Foundation in the Topology and Geometric Analysis programs from 2011 to 2013.

Benjamin Wilson

Stevenson University

October 9, 2018 (Tues.)

12:30 – 1:20 pm

SCP 229

Would Wheel of Fortune be Easier in Dothraki or Klingon?

Abstract:

Using concepts from information theory such as entropy, we analyze the complexity of several constructed languages. First defined and studied by Claude Shannon in 1948, the entropy of a written language measures how much information is produced on average for each letter of text in the language. Shannon estimated the entropy of written English by doing experiments to approximate word, letter, and n-gram frequencies. We analyze and compare the entropy and other similar quantities of constructed languages such as Dothraki (Game of Thrones) and Klingon (Star Trek). By analyzing the complexity of several languages we can decide which would lead to the easiest game of Wheel of Fortune assuming the player is fluent in all of them.

Speaker Bio:

Benjamin Wilson earned his Ph.D. in Mathematics from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. After graduating he began his position at Stevenson University where is currently in his fourth year. His research interests are in ergodic theory and dynamical systems. At Stevenson, Dr. Wilson has done several research projects with undergraduate Applied Mathematics majors focusing on applications of dynamical systems in computational linguistics.