Dr. Wendy Clement

Dr. Clement graduated from Ithaca College in 2002 with a major in Biology and a minor in Mathematics. There she began an independent research project studying begonias, and well, never looked back! This experience played a major role in her decision to pursue a PhD in Plant Biology, which she earned from the University of Minnesota in 2008. Before joining the biology faculty at TCNJ in 2012, she was a post-doctoral associate and lecturer at Yale University studying plant evolution and teaching courses such as the Diversity of Life and Plant Diversity & Evolution. Her research focuses on describing the evolutionary history of major plant groups using DNA sequence data, biogeography, morphology, and field studies. At TCNJ, she teaches an introductory biology course, as well as the Ecology and Evolution of Plant-Insect Interactions and continues her research on plant evolution. Dr. Clement is excited to talk with anyone interested in studying ecology and evolutionary biology and/or pursuing a career in biology. She can be contacted at clementw@tcnj.edu.