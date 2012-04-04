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Dr. Miriam Segura-Totten

Dr. Segura-Totten did her undergraduate studies at Princeton University, where she graduated in 1998 with a major in Molecular Biology and a minor in Latin American Studies. She did her graduate work in biochemistry, cell and molecular biology at the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine. Shortly after obtaining her PhD in 2003, Dr. Segura-Totten began teaching and engagingHeadshot of Dr. Miriam Segura-Totten. undergraduates in research at Universidad Metropolitana in Puerto Rico. Her research, which is currently funded by the National Institutes of Health, is focused on understanding the structure and function of vertebrate nuclei, and on how mutations in genes that encode for nuclear proteins can lead to disease in humans. Dr. Segura-Totten was born and raised in Puerto Rico, and she especially welcomes minority students to contact her, although her door is open to students of all nationalities. She can be reached at segura@tcnj.edu.

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Science Complex, P105
The College of New Jersey
P.O. Box 7718
2000 Pennington Rd.
Ewing, NJ 08628

609.771.2724
science@tcnj.edu

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