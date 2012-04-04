Dr. Michelle Bunagan

Dr. Bunagan graduated from Douglass College at Rutgers University in 2003 with a bachelors in Chemistry and a minor in Mathematics. She began doing physical chemistry research as an undergraduate at Rutgers, and continued her studies at the University of Pennsylvania where she used laser spectroscopy to investigate protein folding. After attaining her Ph.D. in 2008, Dr. Bunagan joined the Chemistry Department at TCNJ. Her research focuses on characterizing the conformational dynamics of proteins in order to contribute towards an understanding of how proteins fold to their biologically functional form. She currently teaches General Chemistry, and in the future, she will also be involved in teaching Physical Chemistry. Dr. Bunagan is eager to speak with anyone interested in a career in chemistry. She can be reached at bunagan@tcnj.edu.