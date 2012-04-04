The College of New Jersey Logo

Apply     Visit     Give     |     Alumni     Parents     Offices     TCNJ Today     

Dr. Leeann Thornton

Dr. Thornton graduated from James Madison University in 1998 after majoring in biology and minoring in biochemistry. She started doing plant biology research as an undergraduate and continued at Washington University, where she studied photosynthesis as a graduate student. After getting a Ph.D. in plant biology, she continued at Washington University for postdoctoral studies on plantHeadshot of Leeann Thornton. hormones. Dr. Thornton joined the TCNJ Biology Department in 2007. She currently teaches the introductory biology course, as well as Biology of Seed Plants and a senior seminar. She is also developing a course called Plant Biotechnology and Genetic Engineering. Dr. Thornton’s research uses molecular techniques to explore how plant growth is regulated. She is studying the biochemical activity of proteins that inactivate growth hormones. Dr. Thornton is eager to speak to anyone who wants to learn more about a career in molecular or biochemical research. She can be contacted at thornton@tcnj.edu.

Contact

Science Complex, P105
The College of New Jersey
P.O. Box 7718
2000 Pennington Rd.
Ewing, NJ 08628

609.771.2724
science@tcnj.edu

Office of the Dean

Faculty and Staff

Campus Map

Driving Directions

Apply

Request Info

Visit

Top

TCNJ Today || Parents || Alumni

TCNJ Home

About

Academics

Admissions

Athletics

Campus Life

Library

A-Z | Directory | Map | Offices