Dr. Leeann Thornton

Dr. Thornton graduated from James Madison University in 1998 after majoring in biology and minoring in biochemistry. She started doing plant biology research as an undergraduate and continued at Washington University, where she studied photosynthesis as a graduate student. After getting a Ph.D. in plant biology, she continued at Washington University for postdoctoral studies on plant hormones. Dr. Thornton joined the TCNJ Biology Department in 2007. She currently teaches the introductory biology course, as well as Biology of Seed Plants and a senior seminar. She is also developing a course called Plant Biotechnology and Genetic Engineering. Dr. Thornton’s research uses molecular techniques to explore how plant growth is regulated. She is studying the biochemical activity of proteins that inactivate growth hormones. Dr. Thornton is eager to speak to anyone who wants to learn more about a career in molecular or biochemical research. She can be contacted at thornton@tcnj.edu.