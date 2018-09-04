Computer Science 2018-2019: Speakers and Colloquia

Sean Devlin

The College of New Jersey

September 18, 2018 (Tues.)

12:30 – 1:30 pm

P 101

Deep Reinforcement Learning: The fundamentals of how AI wins games and beyond

Abstract:

It was once believed that if a computer could beat a chess champion, then AI would be achieved. This belief was later changed from chess to go and now that go has been tackled, much more complicated games like Dota 2 are in the cross hairs with general artificial intelligence still in the distance. This talk will provide the fundamentals of deep reinforcement learning, the primary field of AI being used to accomplish these feats. We will start with an intro to reinforcement learning, dig into Google Deep Mind’s seminal 2013 paper “Playing Atari with Deep Reinforcement Learning”, and conclude with the directional vector of this very hyped field of research.

Speaker Bio:

Sean Devlin: First and foremost a modern family man. Currently an Entrepreneur in Residence at TCNJ. Previously a technical co-founder at Front Rush.