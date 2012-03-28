First Year Courses

Approval for your course selection should be obtained from your Academic Advisor (a professor in your major department) prior to your enrollment in courses via PAWS. This website is designed to assist you in determining what you need to take during your first year to facilitate a timely graduation from TCNJ. It is NOT a substitute for individual academic and career advising.

Biology (BIOA, BIOM, BIOP, BIOT)

Chemistry (CHMA)

Computer Science (CSCA)

Mathematics and Statistics (MATA, MATC, MATE, MATT)

Physics (PHYA, PHYC, PHYG, PHYT)

A Note About AP Credit and Course Selection

A Note About Placement Testing

Department of Biology Majors

(all majors follow the same program in the first semester of the first year)

Biology Liberal Arts (BIOA)

7-year Medical Program, Biology Major (BIOM)

7-year Optometry Program, Biology Major (BIOP)

Biology Secondary Education (BIOT)

Course # Course Name Suggested

Semester Units Notes BIO 099 Orientation to Biology Fall 0 Required half-semester, once per week course BIO 185 Themes in Biology Fall 1 Must select lecture section (4 credits) and corresponding laboratory section (0 credits) CHE 201 General Chemistry I Fall 1 Must select lecture section (4 credits) and corresponding laboratory section (0 credits) FSP 1xx First Seminar Fall 1 To permit timely completion of Liberal Learning and Major requirements, selection of a First Seminar which fulfills Liberal Learning Goals of: Literary, Visual, and Performing Arts; Wordviews and Ways of Knowing; Behavioral, Social, and Cultural Perspectives; or Social Change in Historical Perspective. It is suggested that you DO NOT take First Seminars which fulfill Natural Science or Quantitative Reasoning. LLL ### LL or FL Fall 1 Liberal Learning or Foreign Language (with advisement) BIO 211 Biology of the Eukaryotic Cell Spring 1 Must select lecture section (4 credits) and corresponding recitation section (0 credits). Must have taken or be taking CHE 202 to register. CHE 202 General Chemistry II Spring 1 Must select lecture section (4 credits) and corresponding laboratory section (0 credits) WRI 102 Academic Writing Spring 1 If exempt from WRI 102, replace with Liberal Learning LLL ### LL or FL Spring 1 Liberal Learning or Foreign Language

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Department of Chemistry Major

Chemistry (CHMA, CHMT)

Course # Course Name Suggested

Semester Units Notes CHE 099 Orientation to Chemistry Fall 0 Required half-semester, once per week course CHE 201 General Chemistry I Fall 1 Must select lecture section (4 credits) and corresponding laboratory section (0 credits) MAT 127 Calculus A Fall 1 SAT math score 650 or higher and 4 years of high school math required. Those with scores less than 650 should take MAT 096, Precalculus, or seek advice from the Math Dept. PHY 201 General Physics I Fall 1 Must select lecture section (4 credits), corresponding laboratory section (0 credits), and corresponding conversation hour (0 credits) FSP 1xx First Seminar Fall 1 To permit timely completion of Liberal Learning and Major requirements, selection of a First Seminar which fulfills Liberal Learning Goals of: Literary, Visual, and Performing Arts; Wordviews and Ways of Knowing; Behavioral, Social, and Cultural Perspectives; or Social Change in Historical Perspective. It is suggested that you DO NOT take First Seminars which fulfill Natural Science or Quantitative Reasoning. CHE 202 General Chemistry II Spring 1 Must select lecture section (4 credits) and corresponding laboratory section (0 credits) MAT 128 Calculus B Spring 1 PHY 202 General Physics II Spring 1 Must select lecture section (4 credits), corresponding laboratory section (0 credits), and corresponding conversation hour (0 credits) WRI 102 Academic Writing Spring 1 If exempt from WRI 102, replace with Liberal Learning

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Department of Computer Science Major

Computer Science (CSCA)

Course # Course Name Suggested

Semester Units Notes CSC 099 Orientation to Computer Science Fall 0 Required half-semester, once per week course CSC 220 Comp Sci I: Comp Prob

Solv Fall 1 For placement into CSC 250, Accelerated CSI and II, please contact the Department. MAT 127 Calculus A Fall 1 SAT math score 650 or higher and 4 years of high school math required. Those with scores less than 650 should take MAT 096, Precalculus, or seek advice from the Math Dept. FSP 1xx First Seminar Fall 1 To permit timely completion of Liberal Learning and Major requirements, selection of a First Seminar which fulfills Liberal Learning Goals of: Literary, Visual, and Performing Arts; Wordviews and Ways of Knowing; Behavioral, Social, and Cultural Perspectives; or Social Change in Historical Perspective. It is suggested that you DO NOT take First Seminars which fulfill Natural Science or Quantitative Reasoning. LLL ### LL or FL Fall 1 Liberal Learning or Foreign Language (with advisement) CSC 230 Comp Sci II: Data Structures & Algorithms Spring 1 MAT 128 Calculus B Spring 1 WRI 102 Academic Writing Spring 1 If exempt from WRI 102, replace with Liberal Learning LLL ### LL or FL Spring 1 Liberal Learning or Foreign Language (with advisement)

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Department of Mathematics and Statistics Majors

(all majors follow the same program in the first semester of the first year)

Mathematics (MATA)

Statistics (MATC)

Mathematics Secondary Education (MATT)

Course # Course Name Suggested

Semester Units Notes MAT 099 Orientation to Math & Stat Fall 0 Required half-semester, once per week course MAT 127 Calculus A Fall 1 SAT math score 650 or higher and 4 years of high school math required. Those with scores less than 650 should take MAT 096, Precalculus, or seek advice from the Math Dept. MAT 200 Discrete Mathematics Fall 1 FSP 1xx First Seminar Fall 1 To permit timely completion of Liberal Learning and Major requirements, selection of a First Seminar which fulfills Liberal Learning Goals of: Literary, Visual, and Performing Arts; Wordviews and Ways of Knowing; Behavioral, Social, and Cultural Perspectives; or Social Change in Historical Perspective. It is suggested that you DO NOT take First Seminars which fulfill Natural Science or Quantitative Reasoning. LLL ### LL or FL Fall 1 Liberal Learning or Foreign Language (with advisement) MAT 128 Calculus B Spring 1 WRI 102 Academic Writing Spring 1 If exempt from WRI 102, replace with Liberal Learning LLL ### LL or FL Spring 1 Liberal Learning or Foreign Language MAT 215 LLL ### Statistics LL Spring 1 Statistics needed this semester only for Statistics (MATC) and Elementary Education (MATE) majors. Mathematics (MATA) and Mathematics Secondary Education (MATT) should take a second Liberal Learning.

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Department of Physics Majors

(all majors follow the same program in the first semester of the first year)

Physics Liberal Arts Track (PHYA)

Computational Physics Track (PHYC)

Earth Science Track (PHYG)

Physics Secondary Education (PHYT)

Course # Course Name Suggested

Semester Units Notes PHY 099 Orientation to Physics Fall 0 Required half-semester, once per week course PHY 201 General Physics I Fall 1 Must select lecture section (4 credits), corresponding laboratory section (0 credits), and corresponding conversation hour (0 credits) MAT 127 Calculus A Fall 1 SAT math score 650 or higher and 4 years of high school math required. Those with scores less than 650 should take MAT 096, Precalculus, or seek advice from the Math Dept. FSP 1xx First Seminar Fall 1 To permit timely completion of Liberal Learning and Major requirements, selection of a First Seminar which fulfills Liberal Learning Goals of: Literary, Visual, and Performing Arts; Wordviews and Ways of Knowing; Behavioral, Social, and Cultural Perspectives; or Social Change in Historical Perspective. It is suggested that you DO NOT take First Seminars which fulfill Natural Science or Quantitative Reasoning. LLL ### LL or FL Fall 1 Liberal Learning or Foreign Language (with advisement) PHY 202 General Physics II Spring 1 MAT 128 Calculus B Spring 1 WRI 102 Academic Writing Spring 1 If exempt from WRI 102, replace with Liberal Learning LLL ### LL or FL Spring 1 Liberal Learning or Foreign Language

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A Note About AP Credit and Course Selection

Information on TCNJ AP policies and acceptable scores may be found on the Records and Registration website: http://www.tcnj.edu/~recreg/policies/ap.html. You may wish to discuss alternate course possibilities and explore course availability with your advisor. You can find your advisor’s name on PAWS – if no name is listed, please see your Department Chairperson.

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A Note About Placement Testing

Many of the courses you will need to take in your first year will require placement tests. Please see the Orientation website (http://www.tcnj.edu/~recreg/placementTest/) for further information on applicable placement testing.

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