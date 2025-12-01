Charge & Bylaws

(Approved by the Committee on 12/12/2025; Currently, under review by the School of Science)

I. Charge

The Curriculum Committee is charged with making recommendations concerning curricular issues, including new course and program proposals, related to the quality of the academic mission of the School of Science. The Committee is responsible for reviewing for rigor, quality, and compliance with Academic Affairs and School of Science requirements.

II: Roles and Responsibilities

The Committee Curriculum will review materials related to the proposals pertaining to School of Science disciplines or departments. Following review, a decision will be communicated to the proposer and the Dean of the School of Science. At the conclusion of the academic year, a summary of completed actions should be sent to the Dean.

The role of the Curriculum Committee in the review of each proposal type is laid out in College policy documents and summarized below:

A. Course Approval

The Curriculum Committee conducts a review of the course approval packet to 1) confirm that the course reflects essential elements and 2) that the course and program are integrally related. The primary goal is to assess how the course fits into the program offerings across the entire school.

TCNJ policy on course approval: https://tcnj.policystat.com/policy/14471610/latest

B. Curricular Changes

The Curriculum Committee reviews the recommended curricular changes that impact a department or departments within the School of Science.

TCNJ policy on curricular change: https://tcnj.policystat.com/policy/12676074/latest

C. Minor Program Approval

The Curriculum Committee ensures that all procedures have been followed in the approval process, and that the proposed minor is consistent with the mission of the School and College.

TCNJ policy on minor approval: https://tcnj.policystat.com/policy/12675952/latest/

D. Degree Program Approval

The Curriculum Committee ensures that all procedures have been followed in the approval process, and that the proposed degree is consistent with the mission of the School and College.

TCNJ policy on new degree approval: https://tcnj.policystat.com/policy/13687507/latest/

III. Process and Timeline

For each proposal type, the process laid out in the relevant College policy documents should be followed. All forms are available on the Academic Affairs website.

All materials that need to be reviewed by the Curriculum Committee should be uploaded through the Curriculum Committee website. Materials should be received at least one week prior to the scheduled Curriculum Committee meeting. Applicants will be notified of the outcome of the discussion within one week of the meeting in which materials are discussed.

The Curriculum Committee shall meet during the academic year in the second week of the month. A regular meeting day/time will be established at the beginning of each semester.

III. Membership

The Curriculum Committee consists of five faculty members: one from each Department of the School of Science. Each member of the committee will serve a three-year term. Each department shall be responsible for determining their own mechanism for nominating a representative to serve on the committee.

The duties of the Committee Chair are to ensure that the Committee follows policy guidelines at each step of the curriculum process and to facilitate any debate on matters presented to the Committee.

The Chair of the Committee is elected by the Committee members annually at the end of the academic year to serve for the next academic year. A faculty member may not chair the committee during their first year of membership.

Review of committee charge: The charge and bylaws should be reviewed every five years. However, a request for an earlier review can occur at any time by a committee member or any department within the School of Science.