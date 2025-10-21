The College of New Jersey Logo

2026 SACNAS Mid-Atlantic Chapter Community Gathering

Save the date: Saturday, March 7th, 2026
Hosted at: The College of New Jersey (TCNJ), Ewing, NJ

About the Community Gathering

We invite scientists, scholars, students, and professionals from all STEM fields and career stages in the Mid-Atlantic region to attend our community gathering. Come to the network, present your research, engage with professional development and leadership training opportunities, and celebrate our community together!

Registration details are forthcoming.

Participating SACNAS Chapters

Sponsors
Society for the Advancement of Chicanos and Native Americans in Science (SACNAS)

Contact

Science Complex, P105
The College of New Jersey
P.O. Box 7718
2000 Pennington Rd.
Ewing, NJ 08628

609.771.2724
science@tcnj.edu

