Physics department earns award for inclusivity efforts

The College of New Jersey’s Department of Physics has earned a Bronze Award from the Physics and Astronomy SEA Change Committee for its work to create a more inclusive, diverse, and supportive physics department.

The SEA Change program, which is administered by the American Association for the Advancement of Sciences, aims to advance institutional transformation that supports success for all in STEMM — science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and medicine — fields.

“TCNJ is thrilled to receive this award,” said AJ Richards, associate professor of physics. “It is an exciting and worthwhile challenge to make TCNJ physics as welcoming as possible and reduce barriers to accessing an outstanding education in the field. We hope to serve as an example for other primarily undergraduate institutions for examining and enhancing access and inclusion in their own departments.”

“The P/A SEA Change Committee is pleased to see the TCNJ physics and astronomy department earn a Bronze Award. Their efforts to support adjunct faculty will not only support the faculty themselves but also the students in these learning space,” said Alexis Knaub, Director of P/A SEA Change. “We look forward to continuing our work with this department and seeing how they continue the work of not only removing unnecessary barriers but also creating positive, supportive environments so that the ecosystem allows all to thrive.”

The P/A SEA Change process includes a comprehensive departmental self-assessment, critically examining its demographics, policies, procedures, culture, and climate and the creation of a five-year action plan with measurable outcomes to address some of the structural and systemic challenges identified.

A review panel then evaluates the department’s self-assessment and action plan and provides feedback, followed by the awarding of the Bronze Award, which is valid for five years. P/A SEA Change will continue to offer check-ins and guidance on the action plan as it is implemented over time.

— Luke Sacks